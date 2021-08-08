COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Pike County Bulldogs

The two numbers next to returning offensive starters and returning defensive starters quickly jumped out on Pike County’s questionnaire sheet out of the hands of head coach Fred Holland.
Both read 0 as is none.
“This is probably the first time in a while that we haven’t had any returning starters from the previous team,” Holland said.
Call Pike County’s 2021 team the “Baby Bulldogs.”
Holland, who has spent 27 years as a coach at the Brundidge school, including the last 10 and a half seasons as the head coach and was a former player at the program, can’t recall a younger team.
Overall, 22 to 28 players were working out in the summer, but only three were seniors. Holland projected six or seven freshmen would start this season.
“No,” Holland responded when asked if he has seen this young a team. “We have never had guys this young.”
Holland said the COVID-19 pandemic and a large senior class last year helped create the inexperience scenario, both in overall numbers and in the current senior class for this year.
“The pandemic had a lot to do with it as we lost some guys in that situation who never came back out that would have been younger players (last year),” Holland said. “We had a large group of seniors last year, probably 11 or 12 of them and they all played. We didn’t have a large team because of the pandemic (only 20 players) and some of the guys we lost, they didn’t return.”
The Bulldogs also lost several players who transferred to nearby Pike Liberal Arts.
Holland, however, was hopeful that a few players might come back out when school starts on Monday.
Despite all that, Holland sees potential in the young squad that worked out over the summer.
“I think it is a good group of guys,” said Holland, speaking in mid-July at the Coaches Media Day event. “They have worked very hard. I have definitely seen some progression from our first summer workout up to now.
“They are steadily improving, but we have a long way to go as far as getting ready for games. I am pleased with the effort and progress the guys have made so far.”
Pike County enters after a 6-4 season last year that was limited to eight actual games, including two state playoff games, because of two COVID forfeits (a win and a loss) and after the school board and superintendent mandated the Bulldogs play region games only.
With such a young team, Holland said it was too soon to even figure out where the Bulldogs might have a strength.
“I don’t have a true strength right now, but as we go along, I think we can develop those strengths as we play in games and gain more game experience,” Holland said. “We will have a lot of growing pains with some of the guys learning what to do, learning how to practice, learning how to work out and do all the things that are needed to be successful on the field. Over time, we will get better.”
The Bulldogs do have some size, highlighted by 5-foot-10, 380-pound senior Avery Lee and 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior Zack Arnold. Both are defensive tackles and offensive linemen.
Other projected offensive linemen include Joshua Stanley (So., 5-10, 215), Shawn Foster (Jr., 5-9), Paxton Flowers (Sr., 6-0, 210) and Jamarreon Johnson (Jr., 5-9, 190). Kentavious Thomas (Sr., 5-8, 165) is expected to line up at tight end.
The Bulldogs may have to turn to a freshman at quarterback, likely Antonio Patterson. If he does get the starting nod, it is believed he will be the first freshman to start at quarterback in 22 years when Chris Nickson began his standout career at Pike County in 1999. Nickson eventually won he state’s highest honor, Mr. Football, and earned a scholarship to Vanderbilt.
The starting running backs will also likely be freshmen, said Holland.
Defensively, Arnold, Lee, Stanley and Foster will be on the front with Flowers and Johnson at the linebacker spots. Other players mentioned by Holland as key players on defense are Marsavier Reynolds (Jr., 5-9, 160), Jeremiah Rumph (Fr., 5-10, 160) and Thomas.
A freshman will fill the kicking duties, Isaiah Mitchell (5-9, 170).
BULLDOGS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Fred Holland (11th year at Pike County and as a head coach, 70-35)
2020 record: 6-4 overall, 5-2 in Class 3A, Region 4, second round of Class 3A state playoffs
2020 results: Hillcrest of Evergreen (L, cancelled, loses by forfeit); at Beulah # (W, cancelled, wins by forfeit); Dadeville # (W, 60-14); at Trinity # (L, 0-26); Montgomery Catholic # (L, 12-13); at Goshen # (W, 48-0); at Childersburg # (W, 43-7); Reeltown # (W, 21-20). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Hillcrest (Evergreen) (W, 39-21); Montgomery Academy (L, 6-28)
Points scored/per game: 229/28.6 (in eight games played)
Points allowed/per game: 129/16.1 (in eight games played)
Returning offensive starters (0): No returning starters coming back
Returning defensive starters (3): No returning starters coming back
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Open
Aug. 27 Open
Sept. 3 Beulah #
Sept. 10 at Dadeville #
Sept. 17 Trinity #
Sept. 24 at Carroll
Oct. 1 at Montgomery Catholic #