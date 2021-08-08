COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Pike County Bulldogs

The Bulldogs also lost several players who transferred to nearby Pike Liberal Arts.

Holland, however, was hopeful that a few players might come back out when school starts on Monday.

Despite all that, Holland sees potential in the young squad that worked out over the summer.

“I think it is a good group of guys,” said Holland, speaking in mid-July at the Coaches Media Day event. “They have worked very hard. I have definitely seen some progression from our first summer workout up to now.

“They are steadily improving, but we have a long way to go as far as getting ready for games. I am pleased with the effort and progress the guys have made so far.”

Pike County enters after a 6-4 season last year that was limited to eight actual games, including two state playoff games, because of two COVID forfeits (a win and a loss) and after the school board and superintendent mandated the Bulldogs play region games only.

With such a young team, Holland said it was too soon to even figure out where the Bulldogs might have a strength.