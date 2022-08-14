COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Pike Liberal Arts enters new era as AHSAA member

The excitement has been building for some time.

Now, the time has arrived – a new era is set to begin Friday night for Pike Liberal Arts.

After a long tenure in the Alabama Independent Schools Association, the Patriots have their first official athletic contest in the Alabama High School Athletic Association when the football team travels to Mobile to face Mobile Christian. The Troy private school joined the AHSAA this past April after being in the AISA since 1970.

There had been talk of moving to the AHSAA as early as 1986, but plans never developed until January when the school began the process to apply for membership.

“There is a lot of excitement about a lot of things – the new administration coaching wise, the transition from private school to public school ball. That is something that our community has wanted for a while,” first-year Pike Liberal Arts head coach Travis Baxley said.

Baxley joined the Patriots this summer after serving as defensive coordinator at Pike Road, where he was part of a Class 5A state championship team last fall. He has also been an assistant at Dale County, Charles Henderson and Beauregard during his 13-year coaching career.

The Patriots got an appetizer for what AHSAA ball is about this past Friday with a jamboree game at Highland Home. PLAS lost 18-0 to the Flying Squadron.

“We felt good about the things we could control, which was our competitiveness, toughness and weathering the bad things, holding steady and fighting to the end,” Baxley said. “That’s what we could control and I felt we did that.”

Baxley was especially pleased with his offensive and defensive line during the jamboree.

“I was impressed with our physicality and ability to run the ball,” Baxley said. “Our running back, Nemo Williams, had 20 carries for 123 yards (6.2 yards per carry). So anytime you average five yards a rush, you are doing something right.

“I thought defensively, we also controlled the front. The DL and linebackers played really well. We gave up a couple of big plays and some of that were first-game mishaps as far as misalignments and assignments. We will learn from it and get better.”

Pike Lib will not be eligible for postseason play in its first two seasons as it joined after the AHSAA football reclassification was done. It also did so after most schools had finished putting together a schedule. As a result, the Patriots had to scramble for opponents, resulting in four out of state foes – Heard County, Brooks County and Bowdon in Georgia and Port St. Joe in Florida – and a loaded schedule overall with eight state playoff teams out of nine opponents.

Baxley said he wasn’t concerned about not being able to play yet for a championship, wanting the focus of the players to be about becoming better.

“My first message to them about that was, ‘Before we can worry about whether we can play for a championship, let’s focus on things it takes to be a championship team. We are putting the cart before the horse there. Let’s make sure that we are a championship worthy team before we worry about whether they are going to let us compete for one.’”

Championships were a recent staple at Pike Liberal Arts, which left the AISA with two straight state titles. The Patriots finished their final season with a 12-1 record, setting a school record for wins in a season.

PLAS, though, lost a lot of talent off last year’s team, including four senior all-state players in quarterback Cason Eubanks, running back/athlete Zakevin Pennington, linebacker Kam Baker and defensive lineman Frankie Jefcoat as well as several players transferring out like Mario Davenport and Connor Jones (both to Charles Henderson) and Ian Foster (Pike County).

The Patriots do return first-team all-state honoree Keith Williams, a senior offensive and defensive lineman. He was named one of the three AISA Lineman of the Year finalists last year after earning 57 pancake blocks on offense and 72 tackles, including 19 for losses, on defense.

He is one of three Williams brothers on this year’s team with running back/defensive Nemo Williams and offensive left guard Bubba Williams the others.

“Keith is an OL/DL guy who could start at any program in the state at any level,” Baxley said. “He is that talented with size and speed. The two younger brothers are both rising sophomores – that’s our largest class, our sophomore class (14 kids). They are incredible athletes. All three are good character, hard-working kids.”

Another top returning player is senior K.C. Bradford, a starting wide receiver and safety. Bradford, a senior, had a standout defensive performance in Friday’s jamboree with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

“He is our do-it all guy – wide receiver, tight end, H-Back and safety,” Baxley said. “He is poised to have a great season.”

The quarterback spot vacated by Eubanks, a Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree who threw and ran for more than a 1,000 yards each last year and is now a baseball player at Georgia Southern, was a preseason battle between Dawson Bradford and Kade Brookins, said Baxley. Both played in Friday’s game with Bradford starting.

“Both are strong-arm, athletic and smart,” Baxley said of the two, who are both sophomores. “They command the offense.”

Nemo Williams started at running back in Friday’s jamboree. Up front, Davis Kilcrease, Keith Williams, Colton Taylor, Bubba Williams and Koby Richardson started right to left across the line. Three of those players – Kilcrease, Keith Williams and Taylor – are seniors.

Taylor caught Baxley’s eye during the summer.

“He is a bull in the China shop. He can move people out of there,” Baxley said.

KC Bradford, Brookins and Jackson Booth were starting wide receivers with senior Cade Renfroe starting at the H-Back position.

Defensively, Nemo Williams, Keith Williams, Taylor and senior Corey Jones started up front. Renfroe, Kilcrease and Dalton Jordan were starting linebackers with Levi DeBoer, a senior, and Booth as starting cornerbacks and KC Bradford and Brookins as starters at safety.

John Lott, the lone junior class member of the Patriot squad, is another key player that will see a lot of playing time at running back and linebacker.

On special teams, Renfroe is handling the punting and kicking duties though DeBoer might also do some kickoffs. Pruitt Vaughn snaps for the punts and kick-scoring opportunities.

PATRIOTS AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Travis Baxley (1st year at Pike Liberal Arts and as a head coach)

2021 record: 12-1 overall, 4-0 in AISA AAA Region 2, Class AAA state champions

2021 results: Escambia (L, 26-42); at Crenshaw Christian (W, by forfeit from Crenshaw); at Hooper Academy # (W, 63-0); at Lee-Scott # (W, 28-0); at Edgewood Academy (W, 56-0); Chambers Academy (W, 21-18); Tuscaloosa Academy (W, 42-14); Valiant Cross # (W, 47-7); at Glenwood School # (W, 49-13); Monroe Academy (W, 62-6). STATE PLAYOFFS: Clarke Prep Academy (W, 55-0); Glenwood (W, 29-6); Tuscaloosa Academy (AISA Class AAA State Championship Game at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl) (W, 41-21)

Points scored/per game: 519/43.3

Points allowed/per game: 127/11.5

Returning offensive starters (2): OL Keith Williams (Sr.); OL Bubba Williams (So.)

Returning defensive starters (2): DL Keith Williams (Sr.); S K.C. Bradford (Sr.)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 at Mobile Christian

Aug. 26 Bayside Academy

Sept. 2 at Heard County (Ga.)

Sept. 9 off

Sept. 16 at Port St. Joe (Fla.)

Sept. 23 Catholic (Montgomery)

Sept. 30 at Brooks County (Ga.)

Oct. 7 Faith Academy

Oct. 14 off

Oct. 21 at Bowdon (Ga.)

Oct. 27 (Thur) Calhoun