Just three weeks before rolling down the field for their first competition, the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots had to deal with a coaching change at the top.

Phillip Coggins resigned for family resigns on July 28. William Moguel was elevated to the head coaching position after serving as defensive and offensive line coach last year. He will now lead the team for the season, which starts with a jamboree game at home this Friday against Highland Home before the season opener next Friday at Zion Chapel.

A veteran of 25 years and nine high schools, Moguel is the seventh head coach of the program in 20 months. Though the late change is not ideal, Moguel said Patriot players have gotten used to changes.

“That is always a concern (getting the job late), but we are just going to keep rolling,” Moguel said the day of the coaching change. “I have talked to the coaches and we have a plan and that plan is we are just going to get to work. I have been at a lot of different places and great places, but these kids here have been through a lot and they let a lot of stuff roll off their backs and they come in ready to work.

“That’s what we have going for us. A lot of times (in a late situation), I would be nervous, but I am not real nervous because we just have to tell them what to do and they will go to work.”

He added that he expects the transition to be a smooth one since he was on staff last year.

“We are not making any wholesale changes,” Moguel said.

Seven starters return on both offense and defense off last year’s 3-6 team, Pike Liberal Arts’ first in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The Patriots have to serve one more year as an associate member and thus are not eligible for the state playoffs.

The Patriots will rely on juniors and underclassmen, most of whom got experience last year. Only three seniors are on roster, but Pike Lib has eight juniors on a 34-man roster that features a lot of seventh and eighth graders.

“We have a lot of good skill guys and a junior class that is probably a strong point,” Moguel said. “We have a lot of kids that played last year at a young age.”

Dawson Bradford, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior, returns to start at quarterback and has a quartet of juniors at wide receivers to throw to in Kade Brookins, Jackson Booth, Michael Vaughn and Rhodes Baker. Sophomore Jackson Mitchell is another player who will see a lot of time at wide receiver.

Jackson Baggett, a sophomore, and Kasey Morgan, a senior who transferred from Crenshaw Christian Academy, are the main running backs, though Morgan might miss the Aug. 25 opener with an injury. Booth will also shift to the backfield when needed.

“At our skill positions, we have our quarterback back and a lot of our receivers are back,” Moguel said. “We don’t have a lot of depth (at running back), so we will have to make sure we are mentally and physically tough and try to stay as healthy as much as we can.”

Moguel feels the offensive line is a strong point. Siblings Tucker (Fr.) and Pruitt Vaughn (Jr.) will start at the guard spots with Tanner Tyson (Sr.) at one of the guard spots and Brayden Pyron (Soph.) handling the center duties. Moguel said there are several candidates battling for the other guard spot and that it was too early to tell who would start at that position.

Many of the same players will have to lead the defense because of limited numbers.

Tyson and Tucker Vaughn will start on the defensive front along with Wilson Cotton (Jr.) in the Patriots’ 3-4 alignment. Pyron and Garrett Whitaker (Fr.) are others expected to see a lot of playing time on the DL.

The starting linebackers are expected to be Baggett, Pruitt Vaughn, Baker and Weston Garrett (Soph.). Baker is moving from playing in the secondary last year and Vaughn is shifting back after playing on the defensive front.

The secondary will feature a combination of Brookins, Booth, Bradford, Mitchell and Michael Vaughn.

Sawyer Keck is expected to perform the kicking duties of kickoffs, extra-point kicks and field goals with Mitchell holding for the scoring kicks. Booth is expected to handle the punting chores and Cotton is the team’s long snapper.

“They are good kids and have good attention to details,” Moguel said of his team. “You ask them to do something once and they bust their tail to do it. That is real encouraging. They want to please you. They want to do the right things. We still have a lot of work to do football mentality wise, but for the most part they will give you their best effort.”