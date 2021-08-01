COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Pike Liberal Arts

White said the athleticism of each will allow them to play somewhere else on the field if not at quarterback.

Whoever wins the spot will have plenty of options behind him in the backfield. The Patriots return their top two running backs from last year in seniors Kam Baker and Aaron Greenwood to go along with the transfer of Pennington.

“The running back room is loaded,” White said.

An experienced offensive line will provide work up front. The Patriots return four returning line starters in juniors Connor Jones and Davis Menefee and seniors Bubba Dean (Sr.) and Domonick Pennington. Senior Jamarion Fuller is another experienced lineman.

While the Patriots lost the talented Taylor and Caldwell at wide receiver, White feels the Patriots will still be solid there. Mario Davenport, a junior described as a “freak athlete” will replace Taylor and Foster, if not at quarterback, will fill Caldwell’s void. Greenwood will slide into the slot spot when not at running back. Jackson Booth is another player the Patriots will count on at receiver.

Defensively, the Patriots allowed only 14.2 points a game last year, and while a lot of standouts are gone, the cupboard is far from bare.