COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Ariton Purple Cats

Steven Kilcrease is in 10th year as a head coach, his fifth at Ariton, and he can’t recall having a more experienced team than the one he sees this fall for the Purple Cats.
“We have got as many coming back as I have ever had with experience,” Kilcrease said.
The Purple Cats are counting on that vast experience for another standout season. Ariton has been one of the most successful teams in the Wiregrass in recent years, winning 29 games the past three seasons (10, 9 and 10) and reaching the state quarterfinals the last two.
“We are excited about our team,” Kilcrease said. “We have a lot guys back. Last year, we dealt with the injury bug pretty much all year and had to play a lot of young players, but now those guys have experience and it will help us moving forward.”
Officially, Kilcrease lists eight returning starters off an offense that scored a school-record 481 points last year and seven on defense, but he says even that is misleading.
“We technically have 14 guys that started at some point on offense last year and 11 guys back on defense that started at some point,” Kilcrease said.
The eight returning starters on offense are all seniors and four of the seven on defense are seniors, providing a lot of leadership.
The Purple Cats, though, have to replace two star players from last year – three year starting quarterback Maddux Herring and workhorse running back/linebacker Blake Carroll, the latter a second-team all-state honoree.
Kilcrease said freshman Ian Senn (5-11, 150), who started three games last year with Herring injured, and senior Hayes Floyd (6-2, 195) are battling for the quarterback spot. Whoever doesn’t start at QB will start at a wide receiver spot. Both started games there last year.
“Both of them are looking real good in practice (at quarterback) and we haven’t really settled on one yet,” Kilcrease said.
Ariton returns three other starters at wide receiver in seniors Cade Webb (6-1, 165), Landon Thrash (5-8, 150) and Logan Harrell (5-10, 175). Sophomores Isaiah Johnson (6-0, 180) and Landon Tyler (6-2, 175) provide depth at wide receiver.
Thrash and Harrell will also be in the mix for carries in the running game along with Isai Lopez (Sr., 5-6, 160), Jordan Smith (So., 5-9, 160), CJ McNabb (So., 5-8, 185) and Zach Phillips (Jr., 5-11, 205).
The offensive line returns four senior starters – Chase Hughes (5-11, 280), Kendle Sullivan (6-5, 313), Jackson Baker (5-10, 200) and Noah Phillips (6-2, 275). Tuff Hand (Jr., 6-1, 240) and Dewayne Riley (Jr., 6-3, 245) will provide depth.
“We don’t have that one guy that has a ton of rushing yardage coming back or receiving yards or interceptions on the other side for that matter, but there is a lot of experience and a lot of young, athletic guys coming back,” Kilcrease said. “We have a lot coming back up front. We are just not as deep.”
There is also plenty of experience on defense too.
“All four guys who started in the secondary most of the year are back and you throw in our sam linebacker, so that is really five back,” Kilcrease said. “We have a good amount of guys up front back that played. Where we lost the most on defense is at linebacker.”
The experienced secondary features Floyd and Tyler as returning starters at safety and Webb and Senn as returning starters at cornerback. Smith is also expected to see a lot of action at cornerback.
The defensive front will feature Zach Phillips and Johnson as starters at the end positions and Baker and Hughes on the interior in Ariton’s 4-3 scheme. Phillips was a linebacker last year that is moving to the front.
The linebacker area, which lost several key players, returns Thrash as a returning starter and also Johnson, who is a hybrid end-linebacker type. McNabb is another experienced player at linebacker.
Floyd returns as Ariton’s punter, while Caleb Bulloch (Jr., 5-10, 160) and Justin Hernandez (Jr., 5-8, 160) will handle field goal and kickoff duties, respectively.
PURPLE CATS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Steven Kilcrease (5th year at Ariton, 35-14; 10th year as a head coach, 77-30)
2019 record: 10-3 overall, 7-0 in Class 2A, Region 2, Class 2A state quarterfinals
2019 results: Dale County (L, 27-34); Goshen (L, 7-21); at Geneva County # (W, 54-49); Houston County # (W, 48-12); Daleville # (W, 55-40); at Slocomb (W, 41-29); Abbeville # (W, 29-8); at Barbour County # (W, 61-6); at G.W. Long # (W, 29-20); Cottonwood # (W, 36-10). STATE PLAYOFFS: Chickasaw (W, 40-19); LaFayette (W, 30-12); at Leroy (State quarterfinals) (L, 24-35)
Points scored/per game: 481/37.0
Points allowed/per game: 295/22.7
Returning offensive starters (8): WR/RB Landon Thrash (Sr., 5-8, 150); WR Hayes Floyd (Sr., 6-2, 195); WR Cade Webb (Sr., 6-1, 165); WR Logan Harrell (Sr., 5-10, 175); G Chase Hughes (Sr., 5-11, 280); T Kendle Sullivan (Sr., 6-5, 313); C Jackson Baker (Sr., 5-10, 200); T Noah Phillips (Sr., 6-2, 275)
Returning defensive starters (7): DT Chase Hughes (Sr., 5-11, 280); LB Landon Thrash (Sr., 5-8, 150); LB Isaiah Johnson (So., 6-0, 180); S Hayes Floyd (Sr., 6-2, 195); S Landon Tyler (So., 6-2, 175); CB Ian Senn (Fr., 5-11, 150); CB Cade Webb (Sr., 6-1, 165);
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Dale County
Aug. 28 at Goshen
Sept. 4 Houston County #
Sept. 11 at Geneva County #
Sept. 18 at G.W. Long #
Sept. 25 at Slocomb
Oct. 2 Abbeville #
Oct. 9 Zion Chapel #
Oct. 16 Elba #
Oct. 23 at Cottonwood #
Oct. 30 Open
# Denotes region games
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!