COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Ariton Purple Cats

Steven Kilcrease is in 10th year as a head coach, his fifth at Ariton, and he can’t recall having a more experienced team than the one he sees this fall for the Purple Cats.

“We have got as many coming back as I have ever had with experience,” Kilcrease said.

The Purple Cats are counting on that vast experience for another standout season. Ariton has been one of the most successful teams in the Wiregrass in recent years, winning 29 games the past three seasons (10, 9 and 10) and reaching the state quarterfinals the last two.

“We are excited about our team,” Kilcrease said. “We have a lot guys back. Last year, we dealt with the injury bug pretty much all year and had to play a lot of young players, but now those guys have experience and it will help us moving forward.”

Officially, Kilcrease lists eight returning starters off an offense that scored a school-record 481 points last year and seven on defense, but he says even that is misleading.

“We technically have 14 guys that started at some point on offense last year and 11 guys back on defense that started at some point,” Kilcrease said.