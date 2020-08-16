COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Charles Henderson Trojans

After losing a sizeable senior class, Charles Henderson head coach Brad McCoy is counting on a lot of inexperienced players to step up for the 2020 Trojans.

“We are younger,” McCoy said. “We only have four-five kids on both sides of the ball coming back. We had lot of guys last year that were seniors that played a lot of football. They vacated those spots and we have the job after a restricted summer of trying to replace these kids.”

The seventh-year coach at Charles Henderson feels there is capability among the new starters, but isn’t sure how the product will look when the season opener rolls around following no spring practice and limited workouts in the summer.

“The guys we have got that we feel will fill those voids are very capable football players and are guys we believe can fill those spots effectively,” McCoy said.

“I think fundamentals are going to suffer, at least early on, because of not being able to develop the new guys in May, not having that spring game, not having that contact and the ability to teach blocking and tackling.”