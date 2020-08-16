COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Charles Henderson Trojans

After losing a sizeable senior class, Charles Henderson head coach Brad McCoy is counting on a lot of inexperienced players to step up for the 2020 Trojans.
“We are younger,” McCoy said. “We only have four-five kids on both sides of the ball coming back. We had lot of guys last year that were seniors that played a lot of football. They vacated those spots and we have the job after a restricted summer of trying to replace these kids.”
The seventh-year coach at Charles Henderson feels there is capability among the new starters, but isn’t sure how the product will look when the season opener rolls around following no spring practice and limited workouts in the summer.
“The guys we have got that we feel will fill those voids are very capable football players and are guys we believe can fill those spots effectively,” McCoy said.
“I think fundamentals are going to suffer, at least early on, because of not being able to develop the new guys in May, not having that spring game, not having that contact and the ability to teach blocking and tackling.”
With less time to prepare for a season, Charles Henderson, a Class 5A program, appears likely to have the rare situation of a handful players playing on both sides of the ball, especially early in the season. As many as seven players could play both ways and never leave the field, noted McCoy.
“We are going to have more two-way players than we have ever had,” McCoy said. “At Charles Henderson, we really haven’t had to practice that way. We have always been a separate platoon offense-defense and this year will not be that way.”
Among those two-way players are senior offensive lineman/defensive end Zavion Caffie, senior running back/linebacker JB Sanders, senior offensive tackle/defensive lineman Jalon Woods, sophomore offensive guard/defensive tackle Noshon Smith plus wide receiver/defensive backs Javen Hill (senior), Jeremiah Cook and Jywun Boyd (freshman).
Caffie (6-0, 235) and Woods (6-3, 290), are joined by senior Allen Brooks (6-3, 300) as a returning starter on the offensive line. Smith (5-7, 240) and Kennedy Jones (6-0, 235) are the other projected starts up front. Senior Kentaurie Fulpher is also expected to play some on the line.
Woods and senior Brandon London (6-2, 220) are returning defensive line starters. Caffie and Smith are other projected D-line starters.
“I believe – and I thought this before we got shutdown in March – was that our strength was going to be the line of scrimmage because several guys got to play (last year),” McCoy said. “Going into last year, we had five linemen go down with injuries, so we had to play some of those kids that were not starters last year. They got a lot of playing time.”
The Trojans enter the preseason with question marks in the skill areas, both offensively and defensively.
“We have to replace the quarterback and running back which are always situations that you are leery about,” McCoy said. “Our whole back end of our secondary has to be replaced.”
On offense, senior Cam Foley (6-2, 180) is the projected starter at quarterback.
“He played sparingly last year, so basically he is brand new as he doesn’t have a lot of reps under his belt,” McCoy said. “He served as a back-up the last two years so he doesn’t have any reps as a starter. He has played some at the end of games.
“He is more like a drop-back passer. He is not a runner. He is more of your pro-typical style of quarterback.”
Sanders and freshman Zac Coleman (5-11, 200) are projected to start in the backfield with sophomore Zay Carlisle and Boyd also expected to get some carries.
Hill, a big target at 6-foot-4, 180, returns as a starter at wide receiver with Cook (5-10, 175) and JD Finger (Sr., 6-0, 180) the other projected starting receiver. Boyd, in addition to lining up in the backfield, is expected to start in the slot wide receiver spot.
Defensively, Hill, a cornerback, is the only returning starter in the secondary. Cook, Corey Robinson (Jr., 5-10, 175) and Trevon Miles (Sr., 5-11, 185) are other projected starters in the defensive backfield. Boyd is another expected to play in the secondary.
Sanders and JaQuavious Russaw (So., 6-3, 225) return as starters to lead the linebacker corps. Damien Hart (So., 6-1, 225) and Jackson West (Jr., 6-0, 180) are other projected starters at linebacker. Coleman is another one the Trojans expect to see playing time at linebacker.
Landon Holley (Jr., 6-2, 175) is expected to handle the kicking and punting duties, though Hayden Bush (So., 5-7, 160) and Nick Pearson (Fr., 5-7, 160) could also see kick some. Bradeen Snyder (So.) snaps for the point after and field goals with Foley and Finger sharing holding duties.
TROJANS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Brad McCoy (7th year at Charles Henderson, 33-32, and 12th year as a head coach, 67-51)
2019 record: 4-6 overall, 4-2 in Class 5A, Region 2, first round of Class 5A state playoffs
2019 results: Enterprise (L, 22-50); Rehobeth # (W, 6-0); at Oxford (L, 14-49); at Beauregard # (W, 27-7); Greenville # (L, 10-21); at Carroll # (W, 28-18); Tallassee # (W, 27-0); at Valley # (L, 20-41); at Baldwin County (L, 14-20). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Faith Academy (L, 0-31)
Points scored/per game: 168/16.8
Points allowed/per game: 237/23.7
Returning offensive starters (4): WR Javen Hill (Sr., 6-4, 180); OT Jalon Woods (Sr., 6-3, 290); OG Allen Brooks (Sr., 6-3, 300); C Zavion Caffie (Sr., 6-0, 235).
Returning defensive starters (5): DL Jalon Woods (Sr., 6-3, 290); DE Brandon London (Sr., 6-2, 220); LB JB Sanders (Sr., 6-0, 200); LB JaQuavious Russaw (So., 6-3, 225); DB Javen Hill (Sr., 6-4, 180)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Open
Aug. 28 at Montgomery Catholic
Sept. 3 (Thur) Greenville #
Sept. 11 Open
Sept. 17 (Thur) Andalusia #
Sept. 25 Williamson
Oct. 2 at Pike Road #
Oct. 9 Rehobeth #
Oct. 16 at Carroll #
Oct. 23 at Headland #
Oct. 30 Brantley
# Denotes region games
