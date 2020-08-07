COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Daleville Warhawks

A year ago, Pinkney backed up Bloodsaw and Robert Deese, who has since graduated. Lett likes what he sees in the freshman quarterback.

“He does everything you ask him to do,” Lett said. “He’s very coachable and is willing to learn. He tries to be the first one on all the sprints and tries to be the last one out there every afternoon.

“You take the good with the bad. He’s inexperienced in the quarterback role, but he works hard and in a couple of years he’ll be very experienced.”

There are only five returning starters on offense. Along with McKenzie, Myles Parris and Jeremiah Moore return across the front. Cameron Giles can play either as a lineman or tight end. Jordan McDonald is a senior wide receiver. Cedreon Wiley is a senior running back that is going to be counted on with McKenzie.

The same five returning starters on offense make up the returners on the defensive side: McKenzie (LB/DB), Wiley (DB), Giles (LB/DE), Moore (DL) and Parris (LB/DE).

Parris is the leader on the defensive side. He led the Warhawks in tackles a year ago.