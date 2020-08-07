COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Daleville Warhawks

Gone is star running back Jalen White, who set the AHSAA state record for rushing yards in a season this past fall with 3,517 and signed a letter of intent to play college football at Georgia Southern University of the Sun Belt Conference.
Second-year Daleville coach Desmond Lett, who led the team to a 7-4 record, doesn’t sugarcoat the loss.
“Jalen was a kid that toted the ball for us 25-30 times a game,” Lett said. “It’s going to take two or three kids to replace the carries he had."
The player most counted on to step up in that role is senior Sincere McKenzie, who at 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, will rely on his speed to make things happen out of the Warhawks’ backfield.
“He’s just a natural leader,” Lett said. “I’ve coached him since he was in the eighth grade. He was on the junior high team I coached when I first started at Daleville and he’s just always been that kid that gives (100 percent).
“He’s one of the smaller kids in the room, but when he speaks, everybody listens. He’s more a scat back. He will run it between the tackles and he likes contact, but he’d rather get out there in space.”
The person most likely to be handing the football off to McKenzie and the others is just a freshman, Omarion Pinkney. Peanut Bloodsaw was expected to be in that role this year, but has transferred out of state.
A year ago, Pinkney backed up Bloodsaw and Robert Deese, who has since graduated. Lett likes what he sees in the freshman quarterback.
“He does everything you ask him to do,” Lett said. “He’s very coachable and is willing to learn. He tries to be the first one on all the sprints and tries to be the last one out there every afternoon.
“You take the good with the bad. He’s inexperienced in the quarterback role, but he works hard and in a couple of years he’ll be very experienced.”
There are only five returning starters on offense. Along with McKenzie, Myles Parris and Jeremiah Moore return across the front. Cameron Giles can play either as a lineman or tight end. Jordan McDonald is a senior wide receiver. Cedreon Wiley is a senior running back that is going to be counted on with McKenzie.
The same five returning starters on offense make up the returners on the defensive side: McKenzie (LB/DB), Wiley (DB), Giles (LB/DE), Moore (DL) and Parris (LB/DE).
Parris is the leader on the defensive side. He led the Warhawks in tackles a year ago.
“He’s going to do everything wide open,” Lett said. “He may not do everything 100 percent correct, but he’s going to be wide open. He’s our most sure tackler. If he gets his hands on you, he’s going to get you on the ground.
“Cedreon Wiley is the kid that he wants to grab everybody’s best receiver. He’s got a chip on his shoulder that he’s better than your best guy. I like that about him.”
Lett says he feels more comfortable as a head coach heading into his second season, but the extra challenges that COVID-19 has presented to all football teams has complicated things.
“This spring I thought I had very good numbers on the kids who were going to come out, but the week we were supposed to start spring is when we got shut down,” Lett said. “Trying to get those kids up during the summer has been very challenging. Our numbers aren’t where I feel like they would normally be at, but I feel like when school picks up we still may get some numbers back.”
Like his young players, Lett wants to continue to grow in his role.
“I’ve got a year’s experience under my belt, but I’m still young, so I’ve still got a lot to learn,” Lett said. “Coming in last year I didn’t really know what to expect.”
WARHAWKS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Desmond Lett (2nd year at Daleville and as a head coach, 7-4)
2019 record: 7-4 overall, 4-3 Class 2A, Region 2, first round of Class 2A state playoffs
2019 results: Elba (W, 38-28); Wicksburg (W, 58-41); at Houston County # (W, 44-13); G.W. Long # (L, 22-30); at Ariton # (L, 40-55); at Straughn (W, 50-35); Cottonwood # (W, 68-29); at Abbeville # (L, 6-32); Geneva County # (W, 70-51); at Barbour County # (W, 78-26)
Points scored/per game: 490/44.5
Points allowed/per game: 377/34.3
Returning offensive starters (5): RB/WR Sincere McKenzie (Sr., 5-6, 160); WR Jordan McDonald (Sr., 5-8, 150); OL/FB Cameron Giles (Sr., 6-0, 195); OL Myles Parris (Sr., 6-0, 195); OL Jeremiah Moore (So., 6-3, 235)
Returning defensive starters (6): DL Jeremiah Moore (So., 6-3, 285); LB/DE Cameron Giles (Sr., 6-0, 195); LB/DE Myles Parris (Sr., 6-0, 195); LB/DB Sincere McKenzie (Sr., 5-6, 160); DB Cedrean Wiley (Sr., 5-8, 170)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 at Elba
Aug. 28 Dale County
Sept. 4 Houston Academy #
Sept. 11 at New Brockton #
Sept. 18 at Opp #
Sept. 25 G.W. Long
Oct. 2 Wicksburg #
Oct. 9 Slocomb #
Oct. 16 Northside Methodist
Oct. 23 at Providence Christian #
Oct. 30 Open
# Denotes region games
