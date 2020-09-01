COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Early County Bobcats

While Early County lacks a lot of veterans on its 2020 roster, it makes up for it with numbers.

The Bobcats from nearby Blakely, Ga., are counting on high numbers, especially from its three groups below the senior class, to help rebuild after a 5-6 season.

Early County opens its season Friday at county border rival Seminole County. The opener comes after the Georgia High School Association pushed back the season for all of its teams two weeks as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus.

“The one thing that has stuck out to me is we have more kids playing this year than we did last year,” head coach Joel Harvin said, referring to an 83-player roster. “You would think it would be the other way around with everything going on with kids may being scared to come out or the parents scared, but we have had more participation than we have had in the past.

“We have really good ninth grade, 10th and 11th grade classes coming through and a lot of those kids will have to play. They may not start, but they will get a lot of experience.”

The Bobcats lost a heavy senior class from last year and have low numbers, but talent, in the current senior group.