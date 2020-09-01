COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Early County Bobcats

While Early County lacks a lot of veterans on its 2020 roster, it makes up for it with numbers.
The Bobcats from nearby Blakely, Ga., are counting on high numbers, especially from its three groups below the senior class, to help rebuild after a 5-6 season.
Early County opens its season Friday at county border rival Seminole County. The opener comes after the Georgia High School Association pushed back the season for all of its teams two weeks as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus.
“The one thing that has stuck out to me is we have more kids playing this year than we did last year,” head coach Joel Harvin said, referring to an 83-player roster. “You would think it would be the other way around with everything going on with kids may being scared to come out or the parents scared, but we have had more participation than we have had in the past.
“We have really good ninth grade, 10th and 11th grade classes coming through and a lot of those kids will have to play. They may not start, but they will get a lot of experience.”
The Bobcats lost a heavy senior class from last year and have low numbers, but talent, in the current senior group.
“We had 24 seniors last year and this year we have about 13,” Harvin said. “Only some of those have been starters before so we will be younger in experience. We have a big junior class and a big 10th grade class that we will kind of lean on to fill some of those roles.”
There are 27 juniors, 19 sophomores and 24 freshmen on the roster compared to the 13 seniors.
While inexperienced players dominate most of the roster, a few veteran seniors do return, including two of the three returning offensive line starters and the top two running backs, led by 1,000-yard rusher Ladarius Ceasar.
“Most of our experience is on that offensive line, so we are trying to build around them,” Harvin said. “It helps having a 1,000-yard rusher back in Ladarius to put behind them. Braveon George will also play some running back too.”
Ceasar, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior, returns for his fourth year of starting for the Bobcats.
“He has played ever since he was a freshman,” Harvin said. “He actually got hurt the (first) two he played and last year he was pretty healthy. He had a sprained ankle at the beginning of the season, but in eight games he finished with over a 1,000 yards. He is small, but he packs a big punch.
“He is a quick-twitch type runner. He is one of the better backs I’ve seen in my coaching career because of his ability to see a hole, set up blocks and accelerate. He reminds me of Jaylin White at Dothan, who I watched in elementary school, have watched in high school and still watch him play. Jaylin is a little taller, but they have the same running abilities as far as sticking a foot in the ground, accelerating and making people miss.”
George (5-9, 160) is another senior with plenty of experience. He will split time between running back and a slot receiver spot.
The returning starters up front on the offensive line are seniors Colton Whitehead (6-4, 220) and Jaquan Wright (5-10, 240) and junior Jennings Allred (6-0, 270).
The rest of the offense is inexperienced, starting at quarterback where the Bobcats have to replace two-year starter Asher White.
“We are still battling it out,” Harvin said in a Saturday interview about the QB position. “I probably won’t make that decision until Thursday. It is between Brayden Enfinger and Landon White.”
Enfinger is a senior who saw action sparingly last year. White is a junior. Both are drop-back style quarterbacks, said Harvin.
Other projected offensive starters for Early County include Ryan Bright (Jr., 6-0, 280) and Keon Brown (So., 5-10, 230) on the offensive line along with senior Jay Ealey (5-11, 210) at fullback, junior Larry McKinnie (5-10, 170) at tight end and junior Ryan Foster (6-2, 165) at wide receiver.
Other key players expected to see a lot of playing time include J’Tajh Stevens (Jr., 6-1, 180), Mikhael Chrispen (Jr., 5-9, 160) and Victor Allen (So., 5-10, 165) at running back plus Antonio Williams (Jr., 6-1, 170) at wide receiver and Tyler Winns (Jr., 6-3, 180) at tight end.
DeMarion Neves (Sr., 5-11, 185), Garrett Roland (Jr., 5-11, 230) and Darreontae Jackson (So., 6-1, 260) are expected to provide depth on the offensive line.
Defensively, the Bobcats return only three starters – all at linebacker. The three are Stevens, Jay Ealey and Brian Hanks (Sr., 5-10, 165).
Projected to start on the defensive line are Brown, Jackson and Winns. David Lee (So., 5-10, 195) is expected to start at linebacker, while Nick Williams (Sr., 5-10, 160), Braveon George and Antonio Williams (Jr., 6-1, 170) are expected to start in the secondary. Ceasar and Dontavius George (Jr., 5-11, 175) are battling for a free safety spot.
Other key players to see action on defense include Billy Gray Roland (Jr., 5-9, 140), B’Anthony Wade (Fr., 6-1, 240), Neves and Whitehead up front. Wade is the younger brother of current Georgia Southern player Randy Wade.
Others expected to see a lot of time on defense include Edarious Rainge (Jr., 5-11, 180), Ja’Kavian Ealey (So., 5-11, 160) and Ce’Myria Stapleton (So, 5-10, 150) at outside linebacker and Jeremiah Hutchins (So., 5-9, 145) at defensive back.
The Bobcats have to replace their kicking and punting personnel from last year. Baylen Tedder (Jr., 5-10, 155) is expected to handle those duties. Allred is the snapper for field goal/point after kicks with White holding for those kicks. Whitehead is the long snapper on punts.
BOBCATS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Joel Harvin (4th year at Early County and overall as a head coach, 13-19)
2019 record: 5-6 overall, 1-3 in Georgia Region 1-AA, 1st round of Class AA state playoffs
2019 results: Thomas County Central (L, 20-45); at Miller County (W, 24-0); at Cook (W, 27-20, OT); at Worth County (W, 41-7); Eufaula (Ala.) (L, 49-57); Randolph-Clay (W, 48-0); Brooks County # (L, 13-28); Fitzgerald # (L, 17-42); at Berrien # (W, 49-8); Thomasville # (L, 10-20). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Dublin (L, 9-32)
Points scored/per game: 307/27.9
Points allowed/per game: 259/23.5
Returning offensive starters (5): RB Ladarius Ceasar (Sr., 5-9, 180); RB/Slot Braveon George (Sr., 5-9, 160); OL Colton Whitehead (Sr., 6-4, 220); OL Jaquan Wright (Sr., 5-10, 240); OL Jennings Allred (Jr., 6-0, 270)
Returning defensive starters (3): LB J’Tajh Stevens (Jr., 6-1, 180); LB Jay Ealey (Sr., 5-11, 210); LB Brian Hanks (Sr., 5-10, 165)
2020 Schedule
Sept. 4 at Seminole County
Sept. 11 Pelham
Sept. 18 at Mitchell County
Sept. 25 at Enterprise
Oct. 2 Westover
Oct. 9 Open
Oct. 16 at Thomasville #
Oct. 23 Fitzgerald #
Oct. 30 at Berrien County #
Nov. 6 at Cook County #
Nov. 13 Worth County #
Nov. 20 Open
# Denotes region contest
