COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Eufaula Tigers

“The first thing is he has the ‘it’ factor,” Rigby said. “It is not coachable. Not all the kids have it at quarterback. It is an it factor – the way he carries himself. He is a true field general.

“The biggest thing is there is an ‘it’ factor of making plays, of being competitive, of never, ever being out of a ball game. You are never out of the game when he is back there. He can spin (throw) it. There is an old saying, ‘If you can throw, you can go.’”

Horne has plenty of weapons to choose from to throw to, including three athletes who are getting serious looks from coaches at the next level.

One, Jay Townsend (Sr., 5-11, 180) has already committed to play at South Alabama. Another, Rodarius Thomas (Sr., 6-3, 185) was an all-state honorable mention selection last year after catching 41 passes and 13 touchdowns and has received the most college interest with nine Division I offers so far.

“We have receivers like Rodarius Thomas, who caught for over 930 yards last year, and is back,” Rigby said. “Jay Townsend, who is a multiple Division I offer wide receiver, is back. Emmanual Stevenson, same thing – multiple Division I offers at wide receiver. A kid who will get offers eventually who started for us last year is (wide receiver) Ethan Black (6-0, 185).”