COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: G.W. Long Rebels planning to spread it out more

Gone are the days when G.W. Long liked to pound the ball right at opponents – wearing them down into submission.
“We’ve kind of come full circle,” head coach Scott Horne said. “We used to be that hit you in the mouth and now we’re kind of more of a spread team.
“Five years ago, you wouldn’t have seen us spread out all over the field. Now that’s what our players (athletically) have dictated we have to do.”
The Rebels are coming off a 10-3 record, which included making it into the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Quarterback Kobie Stringer, a multi-talented 6-1, 180-pound junior, is perhaps the key reason the Rebels are more comfortable mixing up the offense.
“He’s going to be a guy that we can do a lot of things back there as far as giving us another running threat in the backfield,” Horne said. “He’s got a strong arm and has done a lot better job of reading the defense and getting the ball where it’s supposed to go.
“Anytime you have a quarterback that has the ability to run around, it makes things a little bit harder on the defense. We like that out of him.”
He’s got plenty of playmakers in the backfield with him.
Trevor Morris, a junior, and Carson Dunlap, a senior, are talented running backs. Senior Hunter Whitehead is a threat at wide receiver and can also run it out of the backfield.
The question mark offensively revolves around the line, where guards Mekhian Jackson and Jackson Chancey are the lone returning starters. Dar’quavis McLeod is expected to start at center, while Brantley Roland and Austin Kerchner are penciled in at the tackles. Brant Brady is counted on at tight end.
“We’re not going to be as big up front, but I think we’re pretty athletic,” Horne said. “Don’t get me wrong; we’re going to be OK, but it’s the unknown.”
Defensively, Whitehead is a returning all-state performer in the secondary, but could also be used as a linebacker or defensive end.
“He has the ability to make plays,” Horne said. “Hunter could be a defensive end or outside linebacker, or corner or safety. He could play anywhere in that back end.
“We’ve got him at the corner right now. In high school, if you’ve got a guy that can lock somebody down into the boundary, it gives you the opportunity to do more things with your front – get more people in the box.”
Other returning defensive starters are Dunlap and Jackson at defensive ends, Chancey at linebacker and Stringer and Morris in the secondary. Cameron Langford, Garrett Traylor and Kerchner are the projected starters across the defensive line.
Trey Patton joins Chancey at linebacker, while Dalton Caraway is expected to start at cornerback with Whitehead. Stringer and Morris are returning starters at safety.
“I think this is going to be one of the fastest units we’ve had,” Horne said. “It still concerns me if someone lines up and runs right at us, because we just don’t have that beef up front to take care of that.
“That happened to us last year. The teams that beat us last year ran it right at us. That used to be our brand of football. We loved that stuff. You just have to adapt.”
The Rebels have a weapon in sophomore kicker Tanner Patton.
“He can kick the fire out of it,” Horne said. “He gives you an opportunity to get points (when you cross midfield). We may have our first guy that can kick it into the end zone consistently.”
Like all teams losing valuable practice time in the spring due to COVID-19, the Rebels will have to make a lot of strides before opening play. The Rebels’ first regular season game is Sept. 4 against Elba. G.W. Long will play a jamboree game against Brantley in the preseason.
“It’s balancing the need for getting ready to play with the health of the kids,” Horne said of going forward. “They can only do so much. Even though we did a lot in the summer as far as conditioning and stuff – they can only go so long.
“The last part of the school year is when you get a lot of your strength training in with your athletes. We missed that, and that running they usually do in the last month or so of school. You try to develop some depth because you don’t know what’s going to happen. If you lose one or two guys, what do you do?”
REBELS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Scott Horne (13th year as a head coach at G.W. Long and as a head coach, 87-42, includes last four games of 2007 season)
>> 2019 record: 10-3 overall, 5-2 in Class 2A, Region 2, Class 2A state quarterfinals
>> 2019 results: Dale County (W, 28-16); at Barbour County # (W, 59-14); at Daleville # (W, 30-22); at Cottonwood # (W, 49-0); at Elba (W, 46-35); Geneva County # (W, 57-51); at Houston County # (W, 49-7); Ariton # (L, 20-29); Abbeville # (L, 7-22); at Houston Academy (W, 28-14). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Cottage Hill Christian (W, 31-0); Luverne (W, 28-13); at Reeltown (2A state quarterfinals) (L, 22-41)
>> Points scored/per game: 454/34.9
>> Points allowed/per game: 264/20.3
>> Returning offensive starters (6): QB Kobie Stringer (Jr., 6-1, 175); RB Trevor Morris (Jr., 5-8, 155); RB Carson Dunlap (Sr., 5-11, 172); OG Mekhian Jackson (Sr., 6-0, 224); OG Jackson Chancey (Jr., 5-11, 185); WR Hunter Whitehead (Sr., 5-10, 160)
>> Returning defensive starters (6): DE Carson Dunlap (Sr., 5-11, 172); DE Mekhian Jackson (Sr., 6-0, 224); LB Jackson Chancey (Jr., 5-11, 185); CB Hunter Whitehead (Sr., 5-10, 160); S Kobie Stringer (Jr., 6-1, 175); S Trevor Morris (Jr., 5-8, 155)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Open
Aug. 28 Open
Sept. 4 Elba #
Sept. 11 at Houston County #
Sept. 18 Ariton #
Sept. 25 at Daleville
Oct. 2 Zion Chapel #
Oct. 9 at Cottonwood #
Oct. 16 Geneva County #
Oct. 23 at Abbeville #
Oct. 30 Houston Academy
# Denotes region game
