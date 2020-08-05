COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Geneva County Bulldogs

Talk quickly turns to running back Emmanuel Henderson when Geneva County football is discussed.
It’s easy to see why.
As a sophomore last season, Henderson accounted for 3,247 total yards and 45 touchdowns on 203 touches, including 1,996 yards and 32 TDs rushing. He also tied an AHSAA state record with six kickoff returns for touchdowns.
He has already been offered scholarships from many of the major college football programs across the country and was recently named the Dothan Eagle Super 12 Male Athlete of the Year.
It didn’t take long for Geneva County coach JimBob Striplin, now entering his fifth year as head coach of his alma mater, to recognize Henderson was something special.
“You know what, when we had him in eighth grade P.E., I said, ‘Man this guy right here is something else.’” Striplin said. “The great thing about Emmanuel is that he’s really changed the mentality of our team. You can see it in everybody, not just him.
“He’s not only our greatest athlete, but he’s one of our greatest kids. It’s taken a lot off my shoulder this year as far as leadership goes. He’s done a lot for us, not just physically, but with the intangibles.”
Striplin believes this season the Bulldogs have a chance to really turn the corner after finishing 4-6 a year ago.
While Striplin has always loved to pass the ball in a wide-open offensive attack, he realizes his bread and butter right now relies in the running game led by Henderson and sophomore Ken’Li Preyer.
“If you’re not having to do a whole lot, you’re going to be more successful because everybody can learn their role a little bit better,” Striplin said. “They’re going to kind of be a one-two punch. Emmanuel is still going to be the guy you expect to work sideline to sideline, but you’ve got Preyer that is a little stockier and can hit up in the middle a little more.”
Sam Parker, Sam Gooden and Jaxon Hess return as starters across the offensive line, with Brandon Andrews helping to pave the way at fullback. Holden Hunter and Jay Roberts are other projected starters across the line.
Will Birdsong, a senior, is expected to line up as the starting quarterback.
“He’s got a good arm, he’s got a lot of grit and is a pretty talented athlete, also,” Striplin said. “He and E-Man (Henderson) are best friends and really good leaders, and that’s really going to show up on the field.”
Colby Fuller, standing 6-5, is a big target at wide receiver. J’Quan Broxon, at 6-4, has also joined the football team. Broxon is a talented basketball player for the Bulldogs.
“He’s (Broxon) been offered basketball scholarships already,” Striplin said. “He said, ‘You know what, Emmanuel is playing basketball and he helps me out, I’m going to help him out and play football.’
“Our passing game will be really complimentary to our running game. We’re going to use a lot of play-action passes; a lot of bootlegs. It’s going to be a really diverse offense.”
It’s on the defensive side that Striplin believes will really be improved. While the Bulldogs averaged 44.7 points per game, they gave up an average of 40.5.
“Last year was a real learning experience for us,” Striplin said. “The thing for us last year is that we were really young, particularly at linebacker. We started three ninth graders at linebacker, and throughout the season we started some eighth graders (defense). Those guys being in 10th grade, that’s a big jump for a young man when you go from 14 to 15.”
Nine starters return on defense.
“Isaiah Hutcherson (sophomore linebacker) is one of our better athletes,” Striplin said. “Kenli Preyer (linebacker) – he and Emmanuel Henderson are almost neck-and-neck as far as a 40-yard dash.”
Grayson Bell joins Preyer and Hutcherson at linebacker. Sam Parker and Fuller are back at the defensive end slots. Gooden and Andrews are returning starters across the line. Hunter Adams and Jose Martinez are returners in the secondary. Chico Cotton at cornerback and Chance Martin across the line are projected starters.
Fuller is expected to be the punter, Martinez the placekicker and Martin the snapper.
“We took our lumps (defensively) last year, but I’m optimistic about what we can do this year,” Striplin said. “This is the first time in a long time I’ve had a whole arsenal of different weapons offensively and a defense that I finally feel like is going to come into its own a little bit.”
BULLDOGS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Jim Bob Striplin (5th year at Geneva County, 20-22; 11th season as a head coach, 51-55)
2019 record: 4-6 overall, 3-4 in Class 2A, Region 2
2019 results: Samson (W, 54-37); at Geneva (L, 26-34); Ariton # (L, 49-54); at Abbeville # (L, 20-50); Barbour County # (W, 71-32); at G.W. Long # (L, 51-57); Cottonwood # (W, 34-14); at Daleville # (L, 51-70); at Houston County # (W, 49-8); Slocomb (L, 42-49)
Points scored/per game: 447/44.7
Points allowed/per game: 405/40.5
Returning offensive starters (7): RB/Slot Emmanuel Henderson (Jr., 6-1, 185); RB Ken’li Preyer (So., 5-10, 180); FB Brandon Andrews (So., 5-11, 235); WR Colby Fuller (Sr., 6-5, 185); OL Sam Parker (Sr., 5-10, 240); OL Sam Gooden (Jr., 5-10, 250); OL Jaxon Hess (Sr., 6-0, 320)
>> Returning defensive starters (9): DE Colby Fuller (Sr., 6-5, 185); DT Sam Gooden (Jr., 5-10, 250); DE Sam Parker (Sr., 5-10, 240); DL Brandon Andrews (So., 5-11, 235); LB Grayson Bell (So., 6-0, 175); LB Ken’li Preyer (So., 5-10, 180); LB Isaiah Hutcherson (So., 5-10, 180); S/LB Jose Martinez (So., 5-9, 165); S Hunter Adams (Jr., 5-9, 170)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 28 at Wicksburg
Sept. 4 at Cottonwood #
Sept. 11 Ariton #
Sept. 18 Abbeville #
Sept. 25 Geneva
Oct. 2 at Elba #
Oct. 9 Houston County #
Oct. 16 at G.W. Long #
Oct. 23 Zion Chapel #
Oct. 29 (Thur) at Slocomb
# Denotes region games
