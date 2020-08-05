COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Geneva County Bulldogs

While Striplin has always loved to pass the ball in a wide-open offensive attack, he realizes his bread and butter right now relies in the running game led by Henderson and sophomore Ken’Li Preyer.

“If you’re not having to do a whole lot, you’re going to be more successful because everybody can learn their role a little bit better,” Striplin said. “They’re going to kind of be a one-two punch. Emmanuel is still going to be the guy you expect to work sideline to sideline, but you’ve got Preyer that is a little stockier and can hit up in the middle a little more.”

Sam Parker, Sam Gooden and Jaxon Hess return as starters across the offensive line, with Brandon Andrews helping to pave the way at fullback. Holden Hunter and Jay Roberts are other projected starters across the line.

Will Birdsong, a senior, is expected to line up as the starting quarterback.

“He’s got a good arm, he’s got a lot of grit and is a pretty talented athlete, also,” Striplin said. “He and E-Man (Henderson) are best friends and really good leaders, and that’s really going to show up on the field.”

Colby Fuller, standing 6-5, is a big target at wide receiver. J’Quan Broxon, at 6-4, has also joined the football team. Broxon is a talented basketball player for the Bulldogs.