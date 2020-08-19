COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Houston Academy Raiders

Much like a year ago, youth will be served at Houston Academy in 2020.

Only the youth will be even younger, according to head coach Jamie Riggs.

“We are extremely young,” Riggs said. “Half of my team is sophomores or younger. I think almost 2/3 of my team wasn’t even on my team this time last year.”

A year after having just 11 seniors, HA’s roster has only six seniors on its 33-player roster this fall.

And if the youth wasn’t enough of a problem, the Raiders, like every school in the state, didn’t get to practice in the spring and were limited in workouts in the summer because of the coronavirus and protocols associated with the virus.

“Having missed out on spring practice, there are going to be some growing pains early in the year,” Riggs said. “The attitude of this group is really good, but literally we have started from scratch because we have so many guys who haven’t been on the field before.”

The Raiders do have a couple of areas to build from, namely three returning starters on the offensive line, a returning starting quarterback and strong kicker/punter.