COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Houston Academy Raiders

Much like a year ago, youth will be served at Houston Academy in 2020.
Only the youth will be even younger, according to head coach Jamie Riggs.
“We are extremely young,” Riggs said. “Half of my team is sophomores or younger. I think almost 2/3 of my team wasn’t even on my team this time last year.”
A year after having just 11 seniors, HA’s roster has only six seniors on its 33-player roster this fall.
And if the youth wasn’t enough of a problem, the Raiders, like every school in the state, didn’t get to practice in the spring and were limited in workouts in the summer because of the coronavirus and protocols associated with the virus.
“Having missed out on spring practice, there are going to be some growing pains early in the year,” Riggs said. “The attitude of this group is really good, but literally we have started from scratch because we have so many guys who haven’t been on the field before.”
The Raiders do have a couple of areas to build from, namely three returning starters on the offensive line, a returning starting quarterback and strong kicker/punter.
“I have three linemen who have played a good bit for us – Tyler Lingo and Thomas Morris, who will be seniors, and Cade Whigham, who will be a junior,” Riggs said. “They have played a good bit for us. We will lean on them heavily to start with.”
Lingo, a tackle, is the biggest of the three at 6-foot, 275 pounds. Whigham is 6-1, 260 and Morris, a three-year starter, is 5-foot-10, 240.
Directing the offense is the return of 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior Sheldon Ott at quarterback.
“Generally toughness,” Riggs said of Ott’s main attributes. “He can throw the ball downfield for us and he does a good job of being a leader for us.”
Kadyn Mitchell, an athletic eighth grader, could also play some QB during the season.
Another positive for the Raiders is the strong leg of returning kicker/punter Judson Lisenby, a senior.
“He had a really good year for us last year, so he is going to be one of our strengths,” Riggs said of Lisenby. “I think our three linemen and him is where our strengths start. He is a really good punter and an excellent placekicker.”
The rest of the team is young with inexperience.
The offensive backfield lost both starters at running back and returns only one player with varsity experience – senior Austin Carpenter. Sophomore J.T. Ackerman and freshman Jeb Daughtry are others getting work in the backfield.
Juniors Jack Waller and Kamyrn Mitchell plus sophomore Will Pitchford are getting most of the looks for playing time at wide receiver.
On the offensive line, sophomore Logan Boothe and junior Eian Coachman are fighting to earn a starting job alongside Lingo, Morris and Whigham.
Defensively, HA returns just three starters – Whigham at defensive tackle, Morris at linebacker and Carpenter (5-9, 160) at defensive back.
Joining Whigham on the defensive front as projected starters are sophomore Ethan Coachman, sophomore John Cole and junior Bruno Ciccarelli.
The starting linebackers appear to be junior Chapman Andrews, Daughtry, Pitchford and Eian Coachman.
The defensive secondary, perhaps HA’s best position of depth, will likely rotate among six players – both Kamyrn and Kadyn Mitchell along with Ackerman, sophomore Charlie Knowles, junior Walker Elliott and sophomore Keenan Beaver.
On special teams, Pitchford is projected to handle snapping duties with Elliott holding for the point after and field goal attempts for Lisenby.
“When I came, I told them it would take five years and this year is the third year,” Riggs said. “I really thought any game we won the first three years would be a plus. We would have expected the fourth and fifth year to start being more competitive.”
Riggs said the lack of numbers – only 33 players in grades 9-12 – and a lack of speed compared to opponents are issues the Raiders have to improve on in the efforts to becoming more competitive.
For now, the Raider head coach has been pleased with his team’s work ethic, though the progress, especially because of the coronavirus, has been slow.
“It is OK,” Riggs said of practice. “We are gradually making progress. We are just young, so we have kind of had to go slow, but they have done a good job.”
RAIDERS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Jamie Riggs (3rd year at Houston Academy, 8-13; 33rd year as a head coach, 313-94)
2019 record: 1-9 overall, 0-7 in Class 3A, Region 2
2019 results: at McKenzie (W, 28-21); at Pike County # (L, 0-50); Opp # (L, 7-22); Straughn # (L, 7-14); Florala (L, 20-47); at Slocomb # (L, 7-42); at Geneva # (L, 27-34); Wicksburg # (L, 10-21); at Providence Christian # (L, 7-42); G.W. Long (L, 14-28)
Points scored/per game: 127/12.7
Points allowed/per game: 321/32.1
Returning offensive starters (4): QB Sheldon Ott (Jr., 6-3, 230); OT Tyler Lingo (Sr., 6-0, 275); OG Thomas Morris (Sr., 5-10, 240); OT Cade Whigham (Jr., 6-1, 260)
Returning defensive starters (3): DT Cade Whigham (Jr., 6-1, 260); LB Thomas Morris (Sr., 5-10, 240); DB Austin Carpenter (Sr., 5-9, 160)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Kinston
Aug. 28 Bayside Academy
Sept. 4 at Daleville #
Sept. 11 Opp #
Sept. 18 at Slocomb #
Sept. 25 at Florala
Oct. 2 Open
Oct. 9 Providence Christian #
Oct. 16 Wicksburg #
Oct. 23 at New Brockton #
Oct. 30 at G.W. Long
# Denotes region game
