COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Houston County Lions

“We will just coach these kids as hard as we can,” Harris said on Wednesday. “I have used the word culture. We have to have a mindset that we are going to work.

“First and foremost, we have to have a mindset that we are going to play defense with a relentless type of attitude and it starts there. When you do that, you usually cover kicks well and you end up blocking well. That type of mentality shifts over to offense and you score points.

“It is all a mindset. It is what we are preaching. It is not perfect by any means. We are a work in a progress, but the kids are working hard to get where we want to be. We definitely have a long way to go, but we are moving in that direction.”

The roster features 33 players for the Class 2A program, but 14 are sophomores or younger. The junior class, with 12 players, is the dominant class and the senior class has just seven players.

Harris said the new coaching staff is still “scratching the surface” of getting to know the talent level of the players, but one that has caught their eye is returning quarterback Kahleel Johnson, a junior.