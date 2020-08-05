COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Houston County Lions

So far, Chip Harris is enjoying his return to Houston County.
The new Lions head football coach is back where he first became a head coach 23 years ago. He guided Houston County’s program for five seasons from 1997-2001, amassing a 35-23 record.
“It has been nice,” Harris said last month during a Coaches Media Day function. “There are several of the kids that their dads played for me. The first time I met the kids and seeing two or three of the dads walk in who were former players was neat. There are several of them that tell me, ‘Hey my mom was a student when you were here.’ That is nice.
“The neat thing about Houston County is the faculty. People don’t ever leave. Some of the teachers are the same teachers that were there 23 years ago when I went there in 1997, still teaching science and history. It is a neat little town that hasn’t changed a whole lot.”
The current principal Lisa Towns was a teacher at the school when Harris first coached in Columbia and hired him in May to lead the football team.
Reunion aside, Harris is ready to rebuild a Lion program that has fallen on hard times, winning a combined three games the last two seasons and earning only two winning seasons in the last decade.
During Harris’ first tenure, the Lions enjoyed a high level of success, earning 11 and 12 wins, respectively, in 2000 and 2001, the only two double-digit win seasons in the school’s football history that dates back to 1929.
“We will just coach these kids as hard as we can,” Harris said on Wednesday. “I have used the word culture. We have to have a mindset that we are going to work.
“First and foremost, we have to have a mindset that we are going to play defense with a relentless type of attitude and it starts there. When you do that, you usually cover kicks well and you end up blocking well. That type of mentality shifts over to offense and you score points.
“It is all a mindset. It is what we are preaching. It is not perfect by any means. We are a work in a progress, but the kids are working hard to get where we want to be. We definitely have a long way to go, but we are moving in that direction.”
The roster features 33 players for the Class 2A program, but 14 are sophomores or younger. The junior class, with 12 players, is the dominant class and the senior class has just seven players.
Harris said the new coaching staff is still “scratching the surface” of getting to know the talent level of the players, but one that has caught their eye is returning quarterback Kahleel Johnson, a junior.
“We have a mobile quarterback, Kahleel Johnson, who is a good surprise,” Harris said. “Having a mobile quarterback gives defense one more threat to have deal with instead of keying on a tailback or one-back set.
“I haven’t always had mobile quarterbacks. I have some good quarterbacks, but they weren’t always mobile quarterbacks. To have one that can throw it and also got have some tailback in him is really nice to have.”
Johnston will direct an offense Harris said will be very multiple.
“I run a little of my double wing, a little bit of the spread, run a little bit of I (formation),” Harris said. “I tell folks that we will throw three things at them and find out which one they are struggling with and that is the one we will go with that night.”
The backfield returns junior Kenzerick Barber and senior JJ Johnson. Junior Darious McKenzie will also get reps in the backfield, said Harris.
The offense also features three returning senior starters – Aaron Mims, Anthony Milner and Jaylen Seabrook – and junior Holden Feltman on the line, providing some leadership, said Harris. Freshmen Nick Scott and Kendall Johnson are others expected to play on the O-line.
Five players are in the mix to play wide receiver, said Harris. The five are seniors Chrystian Perkins and Chason Harvell and juniors Ladarius Maybin, Sawyer Harris and Mikey Peterman. Harvell saw playing time at quarterback and receiver last year and Maybin returns as a wide receiver starter.
Defensively, the Lions will also feature multiple looks. Harris is hoping the unit will be an aggressive one.
“Defensively, we will multiple up front,” Harris said. “It will depend on what they (opposing team) are doing offensively. The big thing on defense is we are doing a lot of pursuit drills, a lot of trying to train them to run to the football.”
Most of the defensive front players are the same as those on the offensive line. The two starting inside linebacker spots are being contested by Kyle Clark, Chrystian Perkins, who is moving from defensive end, and Scott, while J.J. Johnson, Harvell and freshman Isaiah McKenzie look to be the main players at outside linebacker.
The secondary features Sawyer Harris, coach Harris’ son, Maybin, Kahleel Johnson, Emmanuel Perkins and Darious McKenzie.
A familiar face will direct the defensive unit – veteran Wiregrass coach Leavy Boutwell, a former head coach at New Brockton, Geneva and Northview. Boutwell, who worked few years with Harris at Chipley, had been an assistant coach at Marianna the last couple of years. He will also coach the offensive line.
Geovani Rodriguez will handle field goals, point after kicks and kickoff duties with JJ Johnson snapping and Sawyer Harris holding for the field goals and PATs. Rodriguez and Kahleel Johnson are battling for the punting role.
LIONS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Chip Harris (1st year in second tenure at Houston County, 6th year overall at HC, 35-23; 20th as a head coach, 103-98)
2019 record: 1-9 overall, 1-6 in Class 2A, Region 2
2019 results: at Providence Christian (L, 0-49); Daleville # (L, 13-44); at Ariton # (L, 12-48); Abbeville # (L, 7-56); Ashford (L, 20-59); at Barbour County # (W, 67-20); G.W. Long # (L, 7-49); at Cottonwood # (L, 14-40); Geneva County # (L, 8-49); at Highland Home (L, 6-54)
Points scored/per game: 154/15.4
Points allowed/per game: 468/46.8
Returning offensive starters (8): QB Kahleel Johnson (Jr.); RB Kenzerick Barber (Jr.); WR Ladarius Maybin (Jr.); WR/WB Chrystian Perkins (Sr.); OL Aaron Mims (Sr.); OL Anthony Milner (Sr.); OL Jaylen Seabrook (Sr.); OL Holden Feltman (Jr.)
Returning defensive starters (6): DL Aaron Sims (Sr.); DL Anthony Milner (Sr.); LB JJ Johnson (Sr.); LB Chrystian Perkins (Sr.); DB Kahleel Johnson (Jr.); DB Ladarius Maybin (Jr.)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Northside Methodist
Aug. 28 at Florala
Sept. 4 at Ariton #
Sept. 11 G.W. Long #
Sept. 18 at Zion Chapel #
Sept. 25 at Ashford
Oct. 2 Cottonwood #
Oct. 9 at Geneva County #
Oct. 16 Abbeville #
Oct. 23 at Elba #
Oct. 30 Open
# Denotes region games
