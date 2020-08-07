COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: New Brockton Gamecocks

Second-year New Brockton coach Zack Holmes doesn’t worry about having only four starters back on offense and four returning on defense.
He doesn’t mind – heck, he’s embracing – the Gamecocks’ jump to Class 3A.
And while the elimination of spring ball and summer competitions has been a nuisance, it’s been that way for everybody. Holmes likes the work his young Gamecocks have put in.
“They’ve done a good job of focusing on that day, which is really cool because that’s something we talk about a lot,” Holmes said. “Through this whole thing, even going all the way back to the quarantine, the thing that has been neat is seeing the things we try to instill in our kids, they’ve put into action.”
Certainly, it has been a different summer – beyond the masks and the check-in procedures and other protocols built in to limit exposure in a pandemic. Holmes said his players have taken those measures to heart.
“We haven’t even had a kid with a high temperature,” the coach said. “They’re around each other outside of workouts and football, but they’re really trying to be mindful of that. I’ve said if one of you comes in here with a fever it could have a major impact on all of us.”
In addition, Holmes said he’s probably had more contact with parents than in years past.
“That’s not in a negative way, but just an open line of communication about what’s going on and how to handle it,” he said. “Obviously, they want to feel safe about (their children) being there.
“Besides that, the football and the workouts have been fairly normal – smaller groups, but it’s been fairly normal. Some of the stuff I’ve really liked. We’re going in the weight room in really small groups but we’ve found a way to make that work. I kind of like that because the strength and conditioning coach (Matt Sanders) gets to focus in on 12 kids at a time.”
New Brockton overcame a 1-4 start last season and finished third in 2A, Region 3 at 5-5 before dropping a first-round playoff game.
There aren’t a lot of returning starters, but those players will lead this team, starting with returning quarterback Kaden Cupp, who will be a junior.
“He’s grown as much in my time there as any player, which is exciting at that spot,” Holmes said. “Towards the end of last year he got a couple player of the week awards and we were a team of the week. I told people this just didn’t happen last week. He’s been working on this since Day 1. That has continued.
“Last year was about his mental development and his mental toughness. I feel like that grew last year. This offseason I sat down and talked to him and said, ‘Kaden, you weigh 150 pounds and we need you heavier. The things we want to do, you can run, but you need to be bigger and stronger.’ He took that to heart. He weighs about 174.
“During the quarantine he worked out every day. He killed it. But this summer it’s been cool. He’s really polishing his knowledge of the game of football. He understands not just what we’re doing, but why we’re doing it. It’s been really cool to see him take control of the offense. His growth has been really neat to watch.”
Jamarcus Brown, played last year but didn’t start, is likely going to be the featured running back.
“Jamarcus will be great,” Holmes said. “He’s kind of a New Brockton legacy kid. His brother, Jahari Brown, holds the school rushing record.”
Clay Reynolds, the son of offensive line coach Eric Reynolds, returns at fullback.
“We say Clay is the glue of the whole thing because he knows the whole offense and he keeps the O-line straight, he’ll keep everybody straight,” the head coach said.
Veteran C.J. Wilkerson, who is still just a junior, projects as a starter at wide receiver. Colton Marsh, like Wilkerson a returning starter in the defensive secondary, will play a lot on offense and could play several positions. Avery Weed, another who played a lot, will also be in the mix at receiver with senior Damarion Holt and sophomore Matthew Smith.
The Gamecocks lost three starters up front, but Holmes sounds optimistic about the unit. Center Cameron McGhee (5-10, 305) and right tackle Curtis Wambles (6-2, 241) are both back.
“We have some sophomores that are going to slide in. I’m excited about them, they’re energetic young players and they’re going to be pretty good – and they’re big. You can’t coach big, so that’s worth a lot,” Holmes said of Payton Merriex (5-11, 250) and Bradley Adkinson (6-3, 340).
“Bradley has a shot to be special. He plays basketball and he runs pretty well to be that big. That’s a really big 15-year-old. In the quarantine, he and Julian Noble worked every day. My expectations for him have changed drastically since we got back because of what he did over the break to prepare himself to get ready to play.”
The left tackle spot remains a battle between seniors Brik Scofield and Andrew German.
On defense, the Gamecocks lost all-state defensive lineman Brandon McCoy, but Holmes likes the depth that can play on the defensive line.
“I think we’re going to have more guys who can play up front for us, but maybe not the star that McCoy was,” the coach said. “We’ll have six, seven of them that can really play.”
The leaders of that unit should include sophomore Dolton Bryant, junior Michael Siniard and German, a 6-foot, 245-pound senior who also is battling for the offensive tackle spot.
Two very good linebackers return to anchor the defense – senior Julian Noble and junior Andrew Cashin. Holmes said the third linebacker spot could go to Jordan Tacey, a talented junior who will play somewhere.
Jack Royce, who didn’t play last season, is back for his senior year and will contribute likely at outside linebacker or in the secondary.
“I wish we would have had him last year,” Holmes said. “He’s doing an outstanding job for us.”
Colton Marsh will “direct traffic” as a senior returning starter at safety. Tre Boland will also be one of the safeties.
C.J. Wilkerson returns at a cornerback spot. His brother, A.T. Wilkerson, is battling for the other corner spot. Sophomore Gabe Herrington should also be in the mix in the secondary.
“I feel like we’re deeper this year. We’re going to have more kids that can play,” Holmes said. “And then, going down the road, our senior class is our smallest class. We have nine of them, 14 or 15 juniors, and 13 or 14 sophomores behind them. Our young participation’s really good. I’m excited about that. It’s going to grow.”
The coach said he’s excited about the move to 3A, which reflects growth not just in the school but in the New Brockton community.
He noted last year’s brutal early schedule included 3A Providence Christian, 1A Brantley and 2A Luverne – each top 10 teams in their classifications.
“What I learned is 1A through 3A, really good football is really good football,” he said. “To me, if you’ve got a lot of guys playing both ways, it’s really similar. The Brantley Bulldogs can play anybody in 1A through 3A and give them a run for their money.”
He said the Gamecocks grew over that early stretch.
“Our kids aren’t intimidated by the move up. They’ve played Providence the past two years and they know what it’s going to take to be at the top of our region,” Holmes said about joining a region with Providence, Houston Academy, Opp, Slocomb, Wicksburg and Daleville. “It’s going to be a good region.”
GAMECOCKS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Zack Holmes (2nd year at New Brockton, 5-6; 3rd year as a head coach, 11-18)
2019 record: 5-6 overall, 4-3 in Class 2A, Region 3, first round of Class 2A state playoffs
2019 results: Providence Christian (L, 13-42); at Brantley (L, 20-59); Luverne # (L, 28-33); Central Hayneville # (W, 41-28); at Goshen # (L, 16-42); at Cottonwood (W, 19-10); at Calhoun # (W, 50-14); Highland Home # (L, 28-35); at Zion Chapel # (W, 38-0); Samson # (W, 49-21). STATE PLAYOFFS: at LaFayette (L, 7-27)
Points scored/per game: 309/28.1
Points allowed/per game: 311/28.3
Returning offensive starters (4): QB Kaden Cupp (Jr., 5-11, 175); FB Clay Reynolds (Sr., 6, 190); OL Camerono McGhee (Sr., 5-10, 305); OL Curtis Wambles (So., 6-2, 241)
Returning defensive starters (4): LB Andrew Cashin (Jr., 6-0, 220); LB Julian Noble (Sr., 6-0, 200); DB C.J. Wilkerson (Jr., 5-10, 180); DB Colton Marsh (Sr., 6-0, 162)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Cottonwood $
Aug. 28 at Georgiana
Sept. 4 at Opp #
Sept. 11 Daleville # $
Sept. 18 at Wicksburg #
Sept. 25 W.S. Neal
Oct. 2 Slocomb #
Oct. 9 at Northside Methodist @
Oct. 16 at Providence Christian #
Oct. 23 Houston Academy #
Oct. 30 Open
$ Games played at Enterprise’s Bates Memorial Stadium
@ at Rip Hewes Stadium
# Denotes region contest
