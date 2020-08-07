COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: New Brockton Gamecocks

“That’s not in a negative way, but just an open line of communication about what’s going on and how to handle it,” he said. “Obviously, they want to feel safe about (their children) being there.

“Besides that, the football and the workouts have been fairly normal – smaller groups, but it’s been fairly normal. Some of the stuff I’ve really liked. We’re going in the weight room in really small groups but we’ve found a way to make that work. I kind of like that because the strength and conditioning coach (Matt Sanders) gets to focus in on 12 kids at a time.”

New Brockton overcame a 1-4 start last season and finished third in 2A, Region 3 at 5-5 before dropping a first-round playoff game.

There aren’t a lot of returning starters, but those players will lead this team, starting with returning quarterback Kaden Cupp, who will be a junior.

“He’s grown as much in my time there as any player, which is exciting at that spot,” Holmes said. “Towards the end of last year he got a couple player of the week awards and we were a team of the week. I told people this just didn’t happen last week. He’s been working on this since Day 1. That has continued.