COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Northside Methodist Academy Knights

Six years after forming football, Northside Methodist Academy enters another era in the sport this fall – one in the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

The Knights, members of the Alabama Independent Schools Association since 2014, joined the AHSAA this winter. They will be a non-classified associate member for two years, meaning they will not be eligible for any postseason or championship play until the 2022-23 academic year.

They open their new era Friday at Houston County.

“At this time, we are just so thankful that we feel like we are going to get the chance to play with everything going on,” Northside Methodist head coach Jason Hurst said Wednesday night, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We haven’t hit the field yet, but it is looking more and more like we are going to get to, so we are extremely thankful that we are going to get the opportunity. We are thankful to the state of Alabama, to the AHSAA and to the Northside Methodist administration for letting us and giving us the opportunity to play.”

Though not eligible for titles and postseason, Hurst said Knight football players are excited about the new challenge.