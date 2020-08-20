COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Northside Methodist Academy Knights

Six years after forming football, Northside Methodist Academy enters another era in the sport this fall – one in the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
The Knights, members of the Alabama Independent Schools Association since 2014, joined the AHSAA this winter. They will be a non-classified associate member for two years, meaning they will not be eligible for any postseason or championship play until the 2022-23 academic year.
They open their new era Friday at Houston County.
“At this time, we are just so thankful that we feel like we are going to get the chance to play with everything going on,” Northside Methodist head coach Jason Hurst said Wednesday night, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We haven’t hit the field yet, but it is looking more and more like we are going to get to, so we are extremely thankful that we are going to get the opportunity. We are thankful to the state of Alabama, to the AHSAA and to the Northside Methodist administration for letting us and giving us the opportunity to play.”
Though not eligible for titles and postseason, Hurst said Knight football players are excited about the new challenge.
“I will say this, our kids sense what is on the line – they understand this is a big year for us,” said Hurst, who enters his third year with the program. “We have had the best summer of work since I have been there – and that is without us having to say anything. They know we are going to be on a bigger stage this year.”
While now on a “bigger stage,” Hurst said the preparation for the season wasn’t much different than previous years in the AISA.
“It doesn’t change anything for us preparation-wise,” Hurst said. “We are going to do the same things we have always done and the rules are similar. We just have less travel and we will have a lot bigger gates. As far as the way we prepare, it hasn’t changed much.”
Gone are games at distant places such as Monroeville, Auburn, Montgomery, Greenville and Tuscaloosa and against teams like Monroe Academy, Lee-Scott, Success Unlimited, Fort Dale and Tuscaloosa Academy.
Now, there are games against and at nearby programs like Houston County, Providence Christian, Slocomb, Daleville, Cottonwood, Rehobeth and Ashford.
The furthest road game this year is 70 miles away at North Bay Haven, Fla., a late schedule pick-up after losing dates with nearby Georgia teams. In the last two years, there were nine trips of more than an hour away.
On the field, the Knights return five starters on offense and three on defense in their maiden voyage into the AHSAA.
“I have always felt like we would throw and catch the ball as well as anybody on our schedule. That is a strength for us,” Hurst said of the Knights, who averaged 29.0 points a game last year. “We have a good receiving corps, a good quarterback and our offensive line is big. I think we will throw the ball well.
“Our defense will be much improved. Last year, defense was a sore spot for us (allowed 35.9 a game) but bringing in a guy like Greg Ennis to be our defensive coordinator will help. Not only does he bring a lot of Xs and Os knowledge, he brings an energy and expectation to the defensive side of the ball that we haven’t had.”
The biggest question mark for NMA is how to replace the production of Dothan Eagle Super 12 standout Chase Swain, who rushed for 2,213 yards (201.2 per game) and 26 touchdowns in last year’s 4-7 season.
“You can’t replace a guy like Chase, not only his production, but he was a leader,” Hurst said. “He led by example and he was tough. We are not going to ask any one guy to fill those shoes. We will try to match Chase’s 2,000 with three different guys.”
Those three guys are seniors Tyler Small (5-11, 195), Brayson Sewell (5-9, 185) and Tyler Grantham (5-10, 155). Carter Stevens (Jr., 6-0, 195) will also see time in the backfield.
The Knights, though, have no question marks at quarterback as junior Cason Eubanks (5-10, 165) returns after a solid sophomore season. Stevens is a quality back-up.
“It is huge,” Hurst said. “This is my third year here and it is my first year having a returning quarterback. Cason is one of the best athletes I have ever coached.
"With this move, people in the Wiregrass are going to become more familiar with Cason Eubanks and the kind of athlete he is. Having a guy like him who knows our system and has been in the fire, it is a big-time comfort level.”
He has plenty of experienced players to throw to in returning starting wide receivers Kennard Miller (Sr., 5-11, 175), Luca Mancil (Sr., 6-1, 170) and Grantham. Speedy Aiden Rayne (Jr., 6-0, 155) is another key wide out.
Up front, NMA returns only one starter – three-year starter Jay Austin Solomon (Sr., 6-0, 280) – but Hurst feels there are a lot of players that will contribute on the O-line.
Expected starters appear to be Reilly Harvin (Sr., 6-2, 265), Johnson Ott (Jr., 5-10, 225), Caleb Andrews (Jr., 6-2, 225) and Ira Tharpe (Jr., 6-3, 230), but David Peters (So., 6-0, 260), Dylan Evans (Jr., 6-0, 280), Matthew Robertson (So, 6-1, 210), Wyatt Robinson (So., 6-2, 220) and Sellers Crum (Sr., 5-11, 235) are expected to provide depth.
Also seeing a lot of time will be tight ends Cole Dykes (Jr., 6-0, 190), Cole Preston (Jr., 6-3, 240) and Gage Graves (So., 6-2, 185) in the Knights’ tight end packages.
On the defensive side, linebackers Dykes and Stevens and cornerback Miller return as starters.
The defensive line, like the offensive line, has potential depth.
Evan Norris (Sr., 5-11, 185), Seth Fondren (Jr., 6-5, 285), Preston, Evans, Peters and Solomon are possible starters with Robertson, Robinson and Crum also expected to play some up front.
In addition to Dykes and Stevens, Derrick Perry (Sr., 5-11, 205), Noah Davis (Fr., 5-11, 185), Gage Rhodes (So., 5-10, 165) and Kade Lester (Jr., 5-10, 170) will play roles at linebacker.
The secondary features Miller, Small, Dylan Perry (Jr., 5-10, 165) and Jadyn Watkins (Fr., 5-10, 160) at cornerback spots. Luke Andrews (Jr., 6-1, 160), Mancil and Rayne are expected to share time at the safety positions.
Stephens returns as Northside Methodist’s punter and Tharpe will handle kickoff duties. The job for point after and field goal attempts is still being contested between Stephens, Joshua Harris (So., 5-5, 140) and Fitz Carter (8th grade, 5-6, 140) with Eubanks the holder on those tries. Andrews is the long snapper. Miller, Rayne and Mancil are returning kicks and punts.
“I think we will be competitive with everybody on our schedule,” Hurst said. “What that looks like in wins and losses, we will know pretty soon, but I feel good about our football team.
"I have said it from day one – and I won’t back down from it – we will win games and we win them this year. We will beat some teams and play with some teams people don’t expect us to beat or play with.”
KNIGHTS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Jason Hurst (3rd year at Northside Methodist, 8-14; 6th year as head coach, 31-28)
2019 record: 4-7 overall, 2-1 in AISA Class AAA, Region 2
2019 results: Edgewood Academy (L, 8-35); at Abbeville Christian (L, 48-58); at Lakeside School (W, 44-26); at Pike Liberal Arts # (W, 30-13); Monroe Academy # (L, 24-35); at Wewahitchka (Fla.) (W, 38-36); Lee-Scott Academy (L, 30-33); Success Unlimited # (W, 20-14); at Fort Dale # (L, 58-59, OT); Macon-East # (L, 12-44). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Tuscaloosa Academy (L, 7-42)
Points scored/per game: 319/29.0
Points allowed/per game: 395/35.9
Returning offensive starters (5): QB Cason Eubanks (Jr., 5-10, 165); WR Tyler Grantham (Sr., 5-10, 155); WR Kennard Miller (Sr., 5-11, 175); WR Luca Mancil (Sr., 6-1, 170); OL Jay Austin Solomon (Sr., 6-0, 280)
Returning defensive starters (3): MLB Cole Dykes (Jr., 6-0, 190); OLB Carter Stevens (Jr., 6-0, 195); CB Kennard Miller (Sr., 5-11, 175)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 at Houston County
Aug. 28 at Providence Christian
Sept. 4 Slocomb !
Sept. 10 (Thur) Wicksburg @
Sept. 18 at North Bay Haven (Fla.)
Sept. 25 at Cottonwood
Oct. 2 ` at Cottondale (Fla.)
Oct. 9 New Brockton @
Oct. 16 at Daleville
Oct. 22 (Thur) Rehobeth @
Oct. 29 (Thur) Ashford @
! at Northcutt Field
@ at Rip Hewes Stadium
