COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Rehobeth Rebels

The first day Pate Harrison met with the Rehobeth football team, he let them know there would be some changes.
Not that the Rebels’ program is broken – not by a long shot – but the veteran coach simply likes to do things a certain, structured way.
“I just kind of told the kids to prepare for things they’re not used to,” Harrison said. “There are little things that are going to rub me the wrong way that you’re not used to.
“I think I’ve had success in convincing people on why I change to things and I really enjoy that. I do enjoy changing culture.”
With that said, Harrison has also learned to go with the flow a bit more.
“I used to talk about worrying about the forks and spoons – like when we go eat worrying about where everything is supposed to be,” Harrison said. “I guess the longer you coach you realize things kind of take care of themselves. A lot of things I used to harp on don’t bother me as bad. I guess you choose your battles.”
Harrison takes over a Rehobeth program that went 7-3 last season and made it into the first round of the Class 5A playoffs under Donny Gillilan, who resigned in early June.
Harrison, who held head coaching positions at Elba and Dale County, was serving as defensive coordinator at Cairo (Ga.) High School before taking over the Rehobeth post.
A New Brockton native, Harrison had a highly successful run at Dale County, guiding the Warriors to a 46-24 record over seven seasons, including a Class 3A state runner-up finish in 2014.
He became head coach at Elba in 2018 and led the team to an 8-3 record. Last September, Harrison was placed on administrative leave after a video circulated on social media depicting a coach, believed to be Harrison, make physical contact with a player on the sidelines during a junior varsity game. Harrison would resign his post in early October. His record at Elba was 11-4.
“I’m just happy to be back home,” Harrison said of the Wiregrass. “Since the end of January, me and my son lived in an apartment in Georgia coming home on the weekend.”
He inherits a squad that returns five starters on both offense and defense.
While there are few returning players from last year’s team, the roster has grown in numbers. Still, it made it tough for Harrison to learn much from watching film from last season.
“The problem is there are only 19 returning players,” Harrison said. “Last year he (Gillilan) had 42 on the roster and I have 74 now. There are a lot of kids who have come out that weren’t playing.
“There are about six seniors that didn’t play last year who are out there now. The juniors are probably the smallest class. There are only about 13 juniors. There are a lot of freshmen.”
Harrison credits the Rebels’ success last year under Gillilan for increasing the number of players.
“Basically I think that’s why the kids are out because they had a lot of success last year,” Harrison said. “I want to keep that momentum and build on it.”
There is experience at running back with senior Trey Turner and Brandon Austin.
Kase Keasler (6-3, 200) returns for his senior season at tight end. Spencer Carpenter (6-2, 300 junior) and Jase Vickers (6-3, 275 senior) are returning linemen.
“We’ve got a big offensive line,” Harrison said. “My thing is physical. Kase Keasler is a good looking tight end. We’re really expecting him to do some big things.”
And while the Rebels relied on a strong running game the past few years, Harrison wants more of a mix.
“When I met with the (assistant) coaches, I told them, ‘Some people say let’s be great at one thing.’ I told them, ‘Let’s be good at a lot of things,’” Harrison said. “If you’re just good at one thing, I think people can stop that.”
Three quarterbacks were expected to compete for the starting job: Will Jordan, J.T. Collins and Peyton Stephens.
“They’re all in the mix,” Harrison said. “They didn’t throw the ball hardly any last year. We’re not trying to throw it all around the field, but we have to be able to do more than one thing.”
Defensively, Trycon McHellon at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds is expected to anchor the line at defensive end.
“Trycon has got the size and everything,” Harrison said. “You can definitely tell by watching him on film that he’s a football player and can be very good.”
Harrison believes junior defensive lineman Casey Alexander, who is 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, can be a big contributor.
“We’ve been challenging him to kind of grow up and get more mature and get better every day,” Harrison said.
Jamal Maloney is a senior returner at linebacker, while Dustin Roberts, Turner and Stephens are returners in the secondary. Za Helms, a sophomore, is a projected starter at defensive back and Will Jordan, a junior, is penciled in at a linebacker slot.
REBELS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Pate Harrison (1st year at Rehobeth; 9th year as a head coach, 57-28)
2019 record: 7-3 overall, 4-2 in Class 5A, Region 2, first round of Class 5A state playoffs
2019 results: at Ashford (W, 36-22); at Charles Henderson # (L, 0-6); Beauregard # (W, 33-21); at Greenville # (W, 6-0); Wicksburg (W, 28-25, OT); Carroll # (W, 6-3); at Tallassee # (L, 6-21); Valley # (W, 12-7); Dale County (W, 42-7). STATE PLAYOFFS: Jackson (L, 7-29)
Points scored/per game: 176/17.6
Points allowed/per game: 141/14.1
Returning offensive starters (5): TE Kase Keasler (Sr., 6-3, 200); RB Trey Turner (Sr., 5-8, 160); RB Brandon Austin (Jr., 5-8, 185); OL Spencer Carpenter (Jr., 6-2, 300); OL Jase Vickers (Sr., 6-4, 275)
Returning defensive starters (5): DL Trycon McHellon (Sr., 6-5, 220); LB Jamal Maloney (Sr., 5-11, 180); DB Peyton Stephens (Sr., 5-10, 160); DB Dustin Roberts (Sr., 5-10, 170); DB Trey Turner (Sr., 5-9, 160)
2020 Schedule
Rehobeth Rebels
Aug. 21 Providence Christian
Aug. 28 Ashford
Sept. 4 Andalusia #
Sept. 11 at Carroll #
Sept. 18 at Pike Road #
Sept. 25 at Wicksburg
Oct. 2 Greenville #
Oct. 9 at Charles Henderson #
Oct. 16 Headland #
Oct. 22 (Thur) at Northside Methodist @
Oct. 30 Open
@ at Rip Hewes Stadium
# Denotes region games
