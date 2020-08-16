COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Rehobeth Rebels

The first day Pate Harrison met with the Rehobeth football team, he let them know there would be some changes.

Not that the Rebels’ program is broken – not by a long shot – but the veteran coach simply likes to do things a certain, structured way.

“I just kind of told the kids to prepare for things they’re not used to,” Harrison said. “There are little things that are going to rub me the wrong way that you’re not used to.

“I think I’ve had success in convincing people on why I change to things and I really enjoy that. I do enjoy changing culture.”

With that said, Harrison has also learned to go with the flow a bit more.

“I used to talk about worrying about the forks and spoons – like when we go eat worrying about where everything is supposed to be,” Harrison said. “I guess the longer you coach you realize things kind of take care of themselves. A lot of things I used to harp on don’t bother me as bad. I guess you choose your battles.”

Harrison takes over a Rehobeth program that went 7-3 last season and made it into the first round of the Class 5A playoffs under Donny Gillilan, who resigned in early June.