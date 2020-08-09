COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Wicksburg Panthers

Following four-straight winning seasons that included playoff appearances, last year’s 3-6 campaign without a postseason game didn’t sit well with Wicksburg head coach Josh Cox.
So Cox decided to make some changes – ones he hopes will return the Class 3A Panthers back to the winning side of the ledger.
“We have changed the offensive coordinator,” Cox said last month at the Coaches Media Day preseason event. “I will be the offensive coordinator and we will do some things differently than we have been doing.
"We will probably be more of a spread based team. In the past, we have been foot-to-foot and come right at you. We will still be able to do that because we have some nice size kids.”
After giving up 26 or more points in five of the nine games last season, including highs of 48 and 58 points, Cox is also making changes on defense.
“We are running a different scheme,” Cox said. “We will run a 4-2-5. We usually run cover three and haven’t done much cover two or mix coverages up, but we are working on some stuff this year to get better at it.
“Opp spit us up and chewed us out throwing the ball last year. As a coach when you get beat like that and you see something you are weak at, you focus on that. That has been my focus this year, to make our secondary stronger.”
The Panthers return seven starters back on offense and six on defense in their efforts to get back to a winning program
“We have our quarterback and three of our starting receivers back,” Cox said of the offense. “We have two new running backs who are sophomores, but they are both quick. I am really excited about our offensive line and that is something because the last couple of years we have been pretty thin. This year we have a pretty good rotation at offensive line.”
The offensive line is an area Cox is particularly excited about this fall.
“I haven’t said this in a while, but probably the offensive line (is the strength of team),” Cox said. “I think our OL will carry us which is big in high school.”
Juniors Michael Albertson (6-3, 240) and Beau Sellers (Jr., 6-1, 25) return as starters on the line. Jesse Cortez (Sr., 6-0, 240), who transferred back to Wicksburg after playing at Cottonwood last year, Jonathan Taylor (Sr., 5-11, 210) and Will Hanners (Jr., 6-0, 270) are also expected to start on the O-line.
Cox’s son, Jacob (So., 5-11, 215), along with Emerson Bennett (Jr., 6-0, 190), Drew McKinney (Sr., 5-7, 170), Riley Forrester (Jr., 6-0, 255), Austin Pippin (Sr., 5-8, 250) and Collin Pitts (So., 5-11, 210) are others expected to rotate in on the line during the season.
“We will have some depth at offensive line that we haven’t had in the past,” Cox said.
Jackson Glover (Jr., 6-0, 170) returns at quarterback after a year’s experience as the starter. Clay Morrison (Jr., 6-2, 205) is also expected to see some snaps at QB. Zeke Kelley (Sr., 6-2, 190) is a back-up at QB, but will mainly fill a role as a running back.
The running back area is expected to be spearheaded by sophomores Jaylen Murry (5-11, 185) and Charles Snyder (6-0, 175), both who have good speed, under 4.6 in the 40. Kelley and Eli Williams (Jr., 6-0, 180) are others expected to play in the backfield.
Jacob Cox is a fullback as well as H-back with Kelley and Albertson also lining up some as the H-back in the Panther offensive attack.
The wide receiver area features returning starters LaPatrick Murry (Sr., 6-3, 185), a big-play receiver last year, and Morrison when he is not at the quarterback spot. Trevor Woodham (Sr., 6-1, 180) is another wide receiver.
Senior Justin Wilbanks (5-7, 165) returns as a slot receiver. Snyder, Williams and Holden Wade (Sr., 6-1, 180), a transfer from Florida, are others who will play in the slot receiver spot.
On the other side of the ball, the linebacker area is an experienced one for the Panthers with four starters returning – seniors Lucas Myers (Sr., 5-9, 170), Woodham and Kelley, described as a hard hitter by Cox, along with a junior, Albertson. Cox’s son, Jacob, Snyder and Wilbanks will also see time at linebacker depending on the alignment.
Forrester (Jr., 6-0, 255) is the lone returning starter on the defensive front. Cox’s son, Jacob, Cortez and Bennett are other projected starters on the line. Sellers, McKinney, Pippin and Colson Hughes (Jr., 5-8, 170) are others expected to play up front.
In the secondary, LaPatrick Murry returns as a starter. Williams, who didn’t play last year because of an injury, along with Chris Bond (Jr., 5-9, 165) are others expected to start in the defensive backfield. Jaylen Murry, Glover and Wade are key back-ups.
Ashton White, a junior, is a potential returner as a kicker for a third year. Last year, she connected on two clutch field goals, one to tie a game with Rehobeth in the final minute to force overtime and another in the extra period. Carter Myers, a freshman, could also kick some field goals/extra points. Morrison handles kickoffs and punting duties. Jacob Cox is the long snapper and Glover is the holder for field goals/extra points.
PANTHERS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Josh Cox (7th year at Wicksburg and as a head coach, 39-26)
2019 record: 3-6 overall, 3-43 in Class 3A, Region 2
2019 results: at Daleville (L, 41-58); Slocomb # (W, 21-7); at Providence Christian # (L, 0-21); Pike County # (L, 6-33); at Rehobeth (L, 25-28, OT); at Opp # (L, 0-48); Straughn # (W, 20-7); at Houston Academy # (W, 21-10); Geneva # (L, 21-26)
Points scored/per game: 155/17.2
Points allowed/per game: 238/26.4
Returning offensive starters (7): QB Jackson Glover (Jr., 6-0, 170); RB Justin Wilbanks (Sr., 5-7, 165); QB/RB Zeke Kelley (Sr., 6-2, 190); WR Clay Morrison (Jr., 6-5, 205); WR LaPatrick Murry (Sr., 6-3, 200); OL Michael Albertson (Jr., 6-3, 240); OL Beau Sellers (Jr. ,6-1, 250)
Returning defensive starters (6): DL Riley Forrester (Jr., 6-0, 255); LB Zeke Kelley (Sr., 6-2, 195); LB Lucas Meyers (Sr., 5-9, 170); LB Trevor Woodham (Sr., 6-1, 180); LB Michael Albertson (Jr., 6-3, 240); S LaPatrick Murry (Sr., 6-3, 200)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 at Headland
Aug. 28 Geneva County
Sept. 4 Providence Christian #
Sept. 10 (Thur) at Northside Methodist @
Sept. 18 New Brockton #
Sept. 25 Rehobeth
Oct. 2 at Daleville #
Oct. 9 Opp #
Oct. 16 at Houston Academy #
Oct. 23 at Slocomb #
Oct. 30 Open
@ at Rip Hewes Stadium
