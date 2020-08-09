COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Wicksburg Panthers

Following four-straight winning seasons that included playoff appearances, last year’s 3-6 campaign without a postseason game didn’t sit well with Wicksburg head coach Josh Cox.

So Cox decided to make some changes – ones he hopes will return the Class 3A Panthers back to the winning side of the ledger.

“We have changed the offensive coordinator,” Cox said last month at the Coaches Media Day preseason event. “I will be the offensive coordinator and we will do some things differently than we have been doing.

"We will probably be more of a spread based team. In the past, we have been foot-to-foot and come right at you. We will still be able to do that because we have some nice size kids.”

After giving up 26 or more points in five of the nine games last season, including highs of 48 and 58 points, Cox is also making changes on defense.

“We are running a different scheme,” Cox said. “We will run a 4-2-5. We usually run cover three and haven’t done much cover two or mix coverages up, but we are working on some stuff this year to get better at it.