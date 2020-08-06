COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREVIEW: Zion Chapel hopes to build on momentum

Perhaps even more elusive than returning experience that a coach wants his team to possess is momentum.
Zion Chapel has some of that coming back and fourth-year head coach Randy Bryant hopes the Rebels can build on that.
“We were 2-8 the first year and won two of our last three games. We went 5-5 the next year and won the last one to go into the offseason on a positive note. Last year we went 6-5 – the first winning season in eight years and the first playoff appearance in eight years,” Bryant said. “Obviously, we’re excited to see what this year is going to bring.”
The coach said there are a number of unknowns ahead for the 2020 season, not just for his team but for every program following a COVID-19 shutdown in the spring and ensuing restrictions.
“That layoff from the weight room, I don’t like that. Rest is good for kids, but not three months of rest. You just lose some good, quality time there,” Bryant said. “No 10-day spring, no competitions in the summer. It’s going to be interesting to see what the product looks like on the field with all this time off.”
Fortunately for the Rebels, there are six starters returning on offense – including four on the offensive line – and five starters back on defense to give the coach an answer. He is excited about the potential up front.
“With any team in football, everything starts up front. Having four of those guys back – and they’re all multiple-year guys – they understand the concepts and the fundamentals of the game,” the coach said. “It’s good to have some older guys that kind of lead for you, especially up front and then show the young guys this is how it works.”
Senior Cole Moseley and junior Paden Booth will lead the unit.
“They are two guys we put on our leadership council this year. They’re the guys that never miss a workout, always do what they’re supposed to do in the classroom, lead by example. Those two guys are the guys up front that set the tone,” Bryant said.
He said most of the returning linemen – which also include Hunter Wambles and Ace Childs – range from 200 to 230 pounds and around 5-10 to 6-feet in height. “We don’t have any monsters up front, just “guys that’ll get in there and do what they’re supposed to do,” he said.
Zion Chapel returns its leading running back, senior Brockston Bragg, who gained 1,100 yards last season.
“He’s really good with the ball in his hands,” the coach said. “He’s a big kid, runs really well. He’s our feature back, I guess you could say. He’s not a scat back guy. He’s thicker, reminds you of a fullback-type guy. Every yard he gets is going to be earned and the defense will feel it.
“He started both ways last year – at running back and linebacker – and played on every special team. We’re going to try to do some things that will allow him some rest time, maybe, on defense.”
Junior receiver Zay Adair will likely have an expanded role on offense.
“Zay’s a guy that seems like has played with us forever,” Bryant said. “He has a lot of experience at slot receiver and he’s played corner for us on defense. He brings a lot of experience to the table. We’ll see how he handles taking more of the load. We lost Nathan Grantham last year. He was a senior. He was the feature guy at receiver. Zay will probably take that role.”
Senior Whit Wilkerson is the front-runner at quarterback.
“He’s a guy who has been with us the whole time, who knows the offense inside and out,” the coach said. “We continue to try to refine him into the starting position. We’ve got a couple younger guys – Coleman Bragg and Mason Stuart – who will get some reps there. What they do will show us who plays.”
Bryant said improving the passing attack will be “vitally important” for his run-first team. He said the pandemic of 2020 makes that more challenging without spring football and the seven-on-seven competitions.
“Eventually, you’ve got to throw it some, especially when people load the box on you,” he said. “We’re trying to get better at it. We’re working on the pass game, trying to find ways to get the ball out quick and get it to the right people. That’s what our focus has been.”
Five starters are back on defense, including a leader in every area. Boothe, Childs and Chance Killingsworth are back on the defensive line. Moseley anchors the linebacker group and Adair is back in the secondary at cornerback.
Bryant said Zion Chapel’s defense will be very multiple, and added it will have to be.
“With the way you play offenses today and the schedule changes so much, one week you’ll face a spread team, the next week you’ll face a double wing, the next week is a single wing and the next week is the shotgun and teams that spread it out,” the coach said. “You have to be multiple in today’s age.”
Moseley will be the Rebels’ mike linebacker.
“He’s a kid, again, you count on,” Bryant said. “Shows up to every workout and does everything you ask him to do. He’s definitely one of the guys we’re going to lean on to make sure people are lined up correctly and everybody got the call.”
Adair, who was inconsistent at times last year, will benefit from that as he begins his junior year and third year on the varsity.
Shaun Smith is a good prospect at an inside linebacker. Thomas Stenson is a defensive back playing his first year on varsity. Stuart is a freshman who could play nickel or at a linebacker spot.
“There’s a ton of other young guys who will help us,” Bryant said. “Our bigger classes are all the way down to our seventh grade.”
Adam Staver, who was the placekicker and kickoff guy last year, is back. The team continues to search for a punter.
A new member of Class 2A, Region 2, Bryant simply rolled his eyes.
“We went from the SEC West to the College Football Playoff, in my opinion,” the coach said, noting the number of playoff appearances combined for Abbeville, Elba, Houston County, G.W. Long, Ariton, Cottonwood and Geneva County. “It’s good for kids to line up and play against the best.”
He said the first key to the season is keeping his players healthy.
“The second key is doing what you’re supposed to do until the last whistle blows and see what happens,” Bryant said. “If we compete, you never know what might happen.”
REBELS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Randy Bryant (4th year at Zion Chapel and overall as a head coach, 13-18)
>> 2019 record: 6-5 overall, 3-4 in Class 2A, Region 3, first round of Class 2A state playoffs
>> 2019 results: Red Level (W, 20-13); at Goshen # (L, 0-48); at Luverne # (L, 0-60); Calhoun # (W, 47-0); at Kinston (W, 34-30); Highland Home # ($$W, 0-49); Central Hayneville # (W, 43-14); at Samson # (L, 19-35); New Brockton # (L, 0-38); at Pleasant Home (W, 20-0). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Reeltown (L, 0-56)
>> Points scored/per game: 183/16.6
>> Points allowed/per game: 343/31.2
>> Returning offensive starters (6): RB Brockston Bragg (Sr.); WR Zay Adair (Jr.); OL Paden Boothe (Jr.); OL Ace Childs (Sr.); OL Cole Moseley (Sr.); OL Hunter Wambles (Sr.)
>> Returning defensive starters (5): DL Chance Killingsworth (Sr.); DL Ace Childs (Sr.); DL Paden Boothe (Jr.); LB Cole Moseley (Sr.); DB Zay Adair (Jr.)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Florala
Aug. 28 Kinston
Sept. 4 Abbeville #
Sept. 11 at Elba #
Sept. 18 Houston County #
Sept. 25 at Samson #
Oct. 2 at G.W. Long #
Oct. 9 at Ariton #
Oct. 16 Cottonwood #
Oct. 23 at Geneva County #
Oct. 30 Pleasant Home
# Denotes region game
