COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Providence Christian Eagles

With Odom, a tight end/lineman type on offense, and Wells leading the way, Keith feels the offensive line will likely have to carry PCS early until other areas develop.

“Our offensive line will be a strength,” Keith said. “We played a lot of guys that were young and they will be juniors this year.”

Odom is a projected tight end starter along with fellow junior Gabe Pemberton. Juniors Michael Shivers and Tyler Wilkes are projected starters at tackle and guard, respectively, while freshman Will Price is handling the center duties. Wells is the other guard, while the other tackle starter is either Parker Jernigan or T. Sanders, both a sophomore. Both will play, though.

The Eagles have a question mark at quarterback entering Friday’s season opener at home against Rehobeth. Three players are in the mix, said Keith.

“We will probably make that a game-day decision,” Keith said.

The three competing are Mims, sophomore CJ Sullivan and eighth grader Craig Pittman. All have different strengths, said Keith, who indicated several could play Friday night.