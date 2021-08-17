COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Providence Christian Eagles

One could easily call the 2021 Providence Christian football team the “Baby Eagles.”
“I have a very young team,” head coach Kenny Keith said. “I have two seniors. I have a good group of juniors with some good leadership out of them and a bunch of sophomores.
“I was trying to think back. This is probably the youngest team we’ve had since Coach (Emory) Latta started football at Providence (in 2007) as far as senior numbers. We have a small senior class.”
Keith joked, “We are going to work in the practice schedule snack breaks and naps. That is how young we are.”
While PCS has only two seniors, it has 17 sophomores and 12 juniors that are the bulk of the roster trying to help the Eagles rebound from a 4-7 season from a year ago.
“I have guys that played a lot, but that were not starters,” Keith said, indicating the experience isn’t totally low despite the low senior class.
Only three starters return on both sides of the ball. Two are linemen – Jonathan Wells, one of the two seniors on roster, and Connor Odom, a junior. The third returning starter is junior fullback/inside linebacker Harrison Mims.
In addition to Wells, the other Eagle senior for this year is Luke McClurkin, who will start at cornerback on defense.
With Odom, a tight end/lineman type on offense, and Wells leading the way, Keith feels the offensive line will likely have to carry PCS early until other areas develop.
“Our offensive line will be a strength,” Keith said. “We played a lot of guys that were young and they will be juniors this year.”
Odom is a projected tight end starter along with fellow junior Gabe Pemberton. Juniors Michael Shivers and Tyler Wilkes are projected starters at tackle and guard, respectively, while freshman Will Price is handling the center duties. Wells is the other guard, while the other tackle starter is either Parker Jernigan or T. Sanders, both a sophomore. Both will play, though.
The Eagles have a question mark at quarterback entering Friday’s season opener at home against Rehobeth. Three players are in the mix, said Keith.
“We will probably make that a game-day decision,” Keith said.
The three competing are Mims, sophomore CJ Sullivan and eighth grader Craig Pittman. All have different strengths, said Keith, who indicated several could play Friday night.
“It is possible,” Keith said of playing multiple QBs. “I won’t say probable, but possible, especially in this game. It is not a region game. It is a game and it’s important, but we have to throw some people in the fire and see what they can do (before region play).”
Junior Christian Durden is an experienced running back. Mims, if not at quarterback, lines up at fullback. The wingback in Providence’s Wing T attack will either be Chapel Stickler or Grant Baker, both sophomores.
Other offensive players who will see significant playing time are sophomore twins Rylan Banner and Roman Banner at running back and tight end, junior Trey Douglas at fullback, freshman Calvin McClintock at wing back and sophomores Chance Smith and Eb Anderson at tight end.
Junior Zach Gamble, a fullback, will likely play a lot too following his return from an injury.
Defensively, the front features Wells and Odom at the ends and Douglas and junior Ethan Holland at the tackle spots. Roman Banner, sophomore Reid Farris and Smith are also expected to see playing time on the line.
Mims and Wilkes are projected inside linebacker starters with sophomore Charlie McGhee also in the mix as well as Gamble when he returns.
Pemberton and Rylan Banner are the outside linebacker starters with Tyson Smith and Anderson also playing.
The secondary features Stickler and McClurkin as starting cornerbacks with Durden starting at safety. Two sophomores, Grant Baker and Davis Bolton, are other key cornerbacks and McClintock is another player expected to play at safety.
Bolton is the Eagles’ kicker and Mims the punter. Anderson is the long snapper for punts and Price snapping for the extra points and field goals.
“We have to grow up in a hurry,” Keith said. “Without a doubt, that is the key for us. We just haven’t seen them in games, so it is a good opportunity for a lot of them.”
EAGLES AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Kenny Keith (10th year at Providence Christian and as a head coach, 60-37)
2020 record: 4-7 record, 2-4 in Class 3A, Region 2, first round of Class 3A state playoffs
2020 results: at Rehobeth (L, 0-18); Northside Methodist (W, 71-35); at Wicksburg # (L, 14-28); Slocomb # (L, 14-44); at Elba (W, 27-20); at Opp # (L, 12-34); at Houston Academy # (W, 37-14); New Brockton # (W, 50-15); Daleville # (L, forfeits to Daleville); Florala (L, forfeits to Florala). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Montgomery Academy (L, 9-24)
Points scored/per game: 234/26.0 (in 9 games played)
Points allowed/per game: 232/25.8 (in 9 games played)
Returning offensive starters (3): FB Harrison Mims (Jr., 5-10, 195); OL Jonathan Wells (Sr., 6-1, 200); OL Connor Odom (Jr., 6-2, 210)
Returning defensive starters (3): ILB Harrison Mims (Jr., 5-10, 195); DE Jonathan Wells (Sr., 6-1, 200); DE Connor Odom (Jr., 6-2, 210)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Rehobeth
Aug. 26 (Thur) at Northside Methodist **
Sept. 3 Wicksburg #
Sept. 10 at Slocomb #
Sept. 17 Open
Sept. 24 Elba
Oct. 1 Opp #
Oct. 8 Houston Academy #
Oct. 15 at New Brockton #
Oct. 22 at Daleville #
Oct. 29 at Florala
** at Northcutt Field
# Denotes region games