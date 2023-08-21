Two years ago, Providence Christian’s football team was referred to as the “Baby Eagles” as sophomores dominated a roster that had only two seniors

Those “Baby Eagles” are now grown up and are the dominant class on the roster for coach Kenny Keith, who enters his 12th season as head coach at Providence.

“We will have 17 seniors this year and we have some good leadership out of that bunch,” Keith said. “A lot of them had to take on that role as juniors. I am looking for big things out of those guys.”

The 17 seniors are the most at Providence Christian since the state semifinal team of 2018. Many of the seniors are three-year starters.

Six of the returning eight starters on offense are seniors and five of the six returning starters on defense are seniors. Three additional seniors are potential starters on both sides of the ball.

“I would say our senior leadership and experience,” Keith said when asked what the strength of the team was for 2023. “They know what to expect (in games) and they know what to expect out of us (as coaches) and what to expect as far as our schedule (opponents).”

The senior leadership and experience should be vital for PCS as it tries to break a three-year skid of losing records. The Eagles have won four games in each of the last three years, including 4-6 last year.

Providence Christian also has to navigate a demanding schedule. The Eagles play in tough Class 3A, Region 2 with ranked teams Houston Academy (No. 7 in preseason poll) and Pike County (No. 9) along with Opp and Straughn, which both received votes in the preseason poll.

But Providence Christian also has the toughest non-region slate in the state to deal with, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. The Eagles face two teams with a combined 88.4 winning percentage from last year (12-2 Highland Home and 11-1 Elba).

Keith feels the strength of the team on the field is in the linebacker group on defense as four starters return in senior inside backers Roman Banner (6-2, 180) and Charlie McGhee (6-0, 200) and senior outside linebacker Rylan Banner (5-10, 180) and junior outside backer Calvin McClintock (5-11, 190).

In addition, junior David McClurklin (5-9, 160) is a versatile player who can play both inside and outside linebacker, while sophomore Sawyer Bienvenu (6-1, 195) is another key player at inside linebacker for the Eagles.

Senior defensive end Reid Farris (6-0, 175) is the lone returning starter on the front. Seniors T. Sanders (6-0, 190) and Mason Colley (6-4, 275) and junior Finn Sanders (5-10, 175) are the other projected line starters. Senior Jack Youngblood (6-1, 200) and junior Brooks Durden (6-0, 170) are also expected to play a lot on the D-line.

The secondary also has only one returning starter, but it is a senior in cornerback Grant Baker (6-0, 175). Another senior, Davis Bolton (5-10, 170), a projected cornerback starter, returns after missing most of last year with an injury. Colson Love (5-10, 150), a sophomore, is the potential starter at safety. Senior Eb Anderson (6-2, 165) should also see playing time at safety, while sophomore John Martin Byrd (5-9, 150) should also see action at cornerback.

While seniors dominate most of the starting lineup, one of the key positions on offense – quarterback – is filled by a youngster, but one with plenty of experience. Craig Pittman, a sophomore, is back for his third year at the position. A year ago, despite playing in the run-oriented double wing T scheme, Pittman threw for 1,049 yards and 12 touchdowns off 76-of-163 passes.

Keith said Pittman has stood out in preseason practice.

“You can tell he is a lot more comfortable with what we are doing,” Keith said. “He just has a lot of confidence right now.”

Four veterans are up front, including three seniors in Parker Jernigan (6-3, 250), Colley and McGhee. Junior Will Price (6-0, 220) is the other returning line starter. Another senior, Cooper Smith (6-2, 250), is the other projected starter. Finn Sanders, who can play multiple positions up front, said Keith, is also in the offensive line rotation.

The Eagles also return their starting tight end in Roman Banner.

Though only one starter returns at running back, the Eagles have plenty of rushing options between running backs and wing backs. Rylan Banner is a returning starter, while junior Kyser Sims (6-0, 180) is back after finishing last year as the leading rusher (430 yards). McClintock and Baker also saw a lot of action last year and also are back. McClurklin is also an option.

Senior Chapel Stickler (6-1, 180), one of Providence’s top athletes, returns as a starting wide receiver as does Anderson. Stickler was a big-play Eagle last year, catching a team-high 29 passes for 439 with seven touchdowns and also carrying the ball 42 times for 232 yards and four TDs.

Keith was particularly upbeat about the kicking game, one that appears might be Providence Christian’s best since David Warren punted and kicked for PCS in 2018.

“I actually have two kickers – Davis Bolton, who will have the kickoff duties, and Layton Hagler, who will do the extra points and field goals,” Keith said.

Hagler converted 2-of-2 field goals and 18-of-19 extra-point kicks last year.

Tyler O’Bryan (Sr., 5-10, 180) is the holder for the scoring kicks, while Stickler is the Eagles’ punter and Colley the long snapper. Baker is the punt returner and Stickler is the main kick returner for Providence Christian.

Like every other team, the Eagles have been grinding through practice in the brutal heat that has swept the area.

“Our kids have really been fighting through this heat,” Keith said. “I really like their attitude. The enthusiasm has been good and the senior leadership has a lot to do with that. I am proud of how they have led us through it because man I am telling you it has been brutal. Practice has been as good as can be considering (the weather).”