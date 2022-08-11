COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Rehobeth Rebels building a foundation

It was during a 7-on-7 game this summer that Rehobeth coach Pate Harrison saw a change in the mindset of his football team in what is his third year in charge.

While Harrison was more concerned with getting everyone a little playing time in the practice game, senior safety Kellen Smith was concerned with winning the battle.

“Kellen Smith has really stepped up to be a leader this summer,” Harrison said. “He was kind of getting on me because we were playing 7-on-7 and I was subbing in a lot of kids, and he was like, ‘Coach, do you want to win the game?’

“I said, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ He said, ‘Coach, it matters.’ And he’s right. I like to see that in a kid when winning matters to him.

“I think originally when I got here, that wasn’t the case so much. I don’t know if they really cared. They just wanted to be a part of it and play. Now, it matters.”

The results haven’t been what Harrison has hoped for since taking over as head coach at Rehobeth. The Rebels went 4-6 a year ago, 1-5 in the tough Class 5A, Region 2.

However, enthusiasm for football at the school continues to grow.

“The community is growing, plus we went and recruited the hallways hard,” Harrison said. “We’ve got a guy who is competing at quarterback that has never played football before.”

Junior Luke Odom, a tight end last season, was considered in the lead to start at quarterback going into summer drills, but a couple of athletes who haven’t played on the football team in the past will also be in the mix in freshman Jackson Sexton and sophomore Colton Trotter.

“Luke Odom is the frontrunner to start, but Jackson has plenty of talent,” Harrison said. “We’ve got a sophomore, Colton Trotter, who has never played football. He was probably our best basketball player.

“We have a lot of kids who don’t have any experience, but they have the ability to be good.”

Only four starters return on offense in wide receivers Terrell Townsend (junior) and Jacob Vickers (senior) along with senior offensive linemen Gabe White and David Brown.

Harrison said the team will have somewhat of a different look this year. He’ll also be calling the plays.

“We were not very efficient on offense last year,” Harrison said. “It will be more back to where it was when I was at Dale County. There will be a run first, downhill in the I-formation. It will be old-fashioned some, but we’ll also spread it out. We’ll be very multiple.”

Defensively, the Rebels are much more seasoned.

“Pretty much everyone is back on defense, which is a blessing,” Harrison said.

Along with Smith at safety, Zae Helms, Devin Singletary and Baker Hataway return in the secondary. D.J. Arias, Parker Peacock and Weston Donato are returning linebackers. T.J. Finley and Javy Romero return across the front.

Jacob Vickers is a senior who will handle the kickoff and field goal duties, while freshman Will Martin is a punter that has a lot of potential.

“He’s just going to be a freshman, but he’s got a leg,” Harrison said. “If he keeps working, he’ll be real special.”

While the team struggled on the scoreboard in recent years, Harrison believes there is growth in the program and participation continues to increase.

“So our numbers have just dramatically increased since I’ve been there, but the weight room size hasn’t increased,” Harrison explained. “We only have 10 racks in the weight room, so we’re built like a 2A school. We’re having to change what I would personally like to do to get our kids through the workouts.

“We have about 76 on the varsity and that’s just 10 through 12. We’ve got a ninth and 10th grade team that’s about 50 strong and got 46 on the seventh and eighth team.”

Asked what he learned about his team in the spring, Harrison said he’s starting to see a difference in attitude among the players.

“Their mindset has changed,” Harrison said. “Used to, if you said we were playing Dothan (scrimmage), I think half of them would not have showed up.”

Harrison says now the team welcomes any challenge place in front of them.

REBELS AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Pate Harrison (3rd year at Rehobeth, 11-10; 11th year as a head coach, 68-38)

2021 record: 4-6 overall, 1-5 in Class 5A, Region 2

2021 results: at Providence Christian (W, 34-7); at Ashford (W, 16-6); at Andalusia # (L, 6-45); Carroll # (L, 9-26); at Pike Road # (L, 0-55); Wicksburg (L, 6-17); at Greenville # (L, 14-33); Charles Henderson # (L, 7-40); at Headland # (W, 33-22); Northside Methodist (W, 32-8)

Points scored/per game: 157/15.1

Points allowed/per game: 259/25.9

Returning offensive starters (4): WR Terrell Townsend (Jr., 5-8, 155); WR Jacob Vickers (Sr., 6-4. 190); OL Gabe White (Sr., 6-1, 266); OL David Brown (Sr., 6-0, 205)

Returning defensive starters (9): DL T.J. Finley (Jr., 5-10, 200); DL Javy Romero (Sr., 5-9, 195); LB DJ Arias (Sr., 5-9, 176); LB Parker Peacock (Jr., 5-11, 215); LB Weston Donato (Sr., 6-0 235); DB Devin Singletary (Sr., 5-11, 165); S Baker Hataway (Sr. 5-8, 145); S Kellen Smith (Sr., 5-10, 155); S Zae Helms (Sr., 5-8, 152)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 off

Aug. 26 at Wicksburg

Sept. 2 Carroll #

Sept. 9 Headland #

Sept. 16 at Enterprise

Sept. 23 Opp

Sept. 30 at Charles Henderson #

Oct. 7 Greenville #

Oct. 14 at Eufaula #

Oct. 21 Shelby County

Oct. 28 at G.W. Long

# Denotes region contests