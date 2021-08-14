COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: REHOBETH REBELS

When Pate Harrison took over last year as the head coach of Rehobeth, there were times he had to put tape on the helmets of players so he could identify them.
“This year, they know me and my expectations and I know them and what they can and can’t do,” Harrison said.
The Rebels already showed they can win under Harrison, finishing with a 7-4 record last season.
Now, the veteran coach wants to keep the momentum rolling, but will be doing so with a different style of offense.
“This year, we’re spreading it out a little bit, and we haven’t done that in the past,” Harrison said. “Last year we were pretty much Wing-T all of the time. We’re changing that to meet what we have skill-wise. We have some receivers that were kind of getting lost, so we’ll be able to use them this year.
“Christian Traylor is a 6-3 wide receiver and he was stuck at tight end, and he’s not really a tight end, he’s a wide receiver. Same with Terrell Townsend. Terrell would go to wingback in our system last year and he’s not a run between the tackles guy.
“He’s the kind of guy that gets out in space and he has great hands. We’re trying to do what’s best for the skills of the athletes that we have.”
There will be a new quarterback responsible for getting the football to those playmakers since Peyton Stephens, last year’s starter, has graduated.
Shelton Arroyo, who is a standout baseball player, is among those with a chance to be the starting quarterback. He didn’t play football last season.
“He came down to the fieldhouse one day and walked in and said, ‘Coach, I need a number – I’m going to play football.’” Harrison remembers. “I said, ‘Who are you?’ One of the baseball coaches said, ‘Yeah, you need this kid. He needs to play.’”
Arroyo has shown good signs in practice.
“He has the athletic ability, he has the skillset and mindset and he’s a competitor – you can tell that from baseball,” Harrison said. “He knows how to compete and get after it.”
But the starting job must be earned.
“To say he’s the starter is pre-mature,” Harrison said. “We have Andrew Maughon, who is a sophomore, and was our starting junior high quarterback last year. He has an opportunity.
“We also have our returning back-up, J.T. Collins. And he’s right in the mix. He was very good at what we did last year. He’s a more under the center game manager type that does a great job getting people where they are supposed to be. He’s reliable.”
The Rebels return two seniors in the backfield in tailback Brandon Austin and fullback Will Jordan.
“Brandon Austin is a huge cog in what we do,” Harrison said. “Running between the tackles he is strong and can carry the load.”
There are also three returning starters across the offensive front: senior JC Peterson, junior David Brown and senior Spencer Carpenter. Logan Harvell, a senior, and Gabe White, a junior, are the other projected starters on the line. Jacob Vickers is expected to start at tight end.
“It all starts up front,” Harrison said. “Spencer Carpenter (6-foot-3, 330 pounds) is our only returning All-State player. He’s a big kid. We’re actually trying to use him a little more on defense this year.
“One of our strengths is we have some young offensive linemen that need to get in there, so we’re going to be able to rotate him a little bit.”
On the defensive side, the Rebels return six starters.
“Once again it starts up front,” Harrison said. “Casey Alexander (senior lineman) is a man child. He looks like Godzilla. We have Weston Donato back at defensive end. He’s a weight room freak. He’s squatting close to 600 pounds.”
Javier Romero is a projected starter at tackle and Jacob Talley at defensive end.
Jacarrius Culver is a returning starter at linebacker, but there are others that will be needed to step up.
“We’ve got a kid who has moved in from Northside Methodist, Cole Dykes,” Harrison said of the linebacker situation. “We have Parker Peacock, who was our middle linebacker for junior high. Both of them are in the mix with DJ Arias.”
There are three returning starters in the secondary in Baker Hattaway, Zaveon Helms and Kellen Smith.
Vickers is the leading candidate to handle the placekicking chores, while Culver will likely be the punter. Peterson returns as the snapper.
“He keeps those guys calm and keeps them where they’re supposed to be,” Harrison said of Peterson.
REBELS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Pate Harrison (2nd year at Rehobeth, 7-4; 10th year as a head coach, 64-32)
2020 record: 7-4 overall, 3-3 in Class 5A, Region 2, first round of Class 5A state playoffs
2020 results: Providence Christian (W, 18-0); Ashford (W, 38-0); Andalusia # (L, 22-38); at Carroll # (L, 14-21); at Pike Road # (L, forfeited to Pike Road; COVID); at Wicksburg (Moved to Oct. 30); Greenville # (W, 19-16); at Charles Henderson # (W, 29-14); Headland # (W, 33-14); at Northside Methodist (at Rip Hewes Stadium) (W, 45-35); at Wicksburg (W, 28-18). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Demopolis (L, 25-38)
Points scored/per game: 271/27.1 (in 10 games)
Points allowed/per game: 194/19.4 (in 10 games)
Returning offensive starters (5): RB Brandon Austin (Sr., 5-9, 177); FB Will Jordan (Sr., 6-0, 212); OL David Brown (Jr., 6-1, 210); C JC Peterson (Sr., 6-0, 260); OL Spencer Carpenter (Sr., 6-3, 330)
Returning defensive starters (5): DE Jacob Talley (Jr., 5-8, 210); DL Javier Romeo (Jr., 5-9, 211); LB Parker Peacock (So., 6-0, 211); LB DJ Arias (Jr., 5-9, 167); LB Cole Dykes (Sr., 5-9, 172)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 at Providence Christian
Aug. 27 at Ashford
Sept. 3 at Andalusia #
Sept. 10 Carroll #
Sept. 17 at Pike Road #
Sept. 24 Wicksburg
Oct. 1 at Greenville #