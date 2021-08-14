COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: REHOBETH REBELS

When Pate Harrison took over last year as the head coach of Rehobeth, there were times he had to put tape on the helmets of players so he could identify them.

“This year, they know me and my expectations and I know them and what they can and can’t do,” Harrison said.

The Rebels already showed they can win under Harrison, finishing with a 7-4 record last season.

Now, the veteran coach wants to keep the momentum rolling, but will be doing so with a different style of offense.

“This year, we’re spreading it out a little bit, and we haven’t done that in the past,” Harrison said. “Last year we were pretty much Wing-T all of the time. We’re changing that to meet what we have skill-wise. We have some receivers that were kind of getting lost, so we’ll be able to use them this year.

“Christian Traylor is a 6-3 wide receiver and he was stuck at tight end, and he’s not really a tight end, he’s a wide receiver. Same with Terrell Townsend. Terrell would go to wingback in our system last year and he’s not a run between the tackles guy.

“He’s the kind of guy that gets out in space and he has great hands. We’re trying to do what’s best for the skills of the athletes that we have.”