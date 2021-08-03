COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: SAMSON TIGERS

With plenty of experience, power and size on the roster, Samson head coach Jason Wambles feels the time might be right for the Tigers to really growl in 2021.

“I think this is one of the better opportunities for Samson to have a really good season in football,” Wambles said during last month’s Coaches Media Day event in Dothan.

The Tigers return eight starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 6-4 team that reached the first round of the Class A state playoffs. The win total was the most since the 2016 team, which finished 7-4 and second in the region.

While he wouldn’t come out directly and say it, Wambles hints this year’s Tiger team could be in the hunt to seize Class 1A, Region 1’s No. 2 spot behind Brantley, the projected No. 1 team in the state in Class 1A.

“Brantley is still going to be the dog in our region,” Wambles said. “I expect McKenzie and Florala to be good as well. Kinston will be better as they have a lot of juniors and seniors, but I feel good about things. We will have 36 kids in grades 10-12 playing and most of those cats can play ball for us. We feel good about things if we stay healthy and execute.”