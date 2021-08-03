COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: SAMSON TIGERS

With plenty of experience, power and size on the roster, Samson head coach Jason Wambles feels the time might be right for the Tigers to really growl in 2021.
“I think this is one of the better opportunities for Samson to have a really good season in football,” Wambles said during last month’s Coaches Media Day event in Dothan.
The Tigers return eight starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 6-4 team that reached the first round of the Class A state playoffs. The win total was the most since the 2016 team, which finished 7-4 and second in the region.
While he wouldn’t come out directly and say it, Wambles hints this year’s Tiger team could be in the hunt to seize Class 1A, Region 1’s No. 2 spot behind Brantley, the projected No. 1 team in the state in Class 1A.
“Brantley is still going to be the dog in our region,” Wambles said. “I expect McKenzie and Florala to be good as well. Kinston will be better as they have a lot of juniors and seniors, but I feel good about things. We will have 36 kids in grades 10-12 playing and most of those cats can play ball for us. We feel good about things if we stay healthy and execute.”
A powerful and experienced offensive line along with some talented returning skill players has Wambles upbeat about the Tigers.
Three OL starters return as does a fourth that played a lot last year in back-up role. The starting tight end from last year is also back, adding even more experience up front. The five all weigh 220 pounds or better.
“We looked pretty good up front in the spring game and all those cats are all squatting close to 500 pounds, some over that,” Wambles said. “I feel good about up front.”
Senior Jeb Spann (6-1, 290) returns up front to start for a fourth year. Junior Chevy Sutley (6-3, 265) and sophomore Luke Reid (5-10, 220) return as starters from last year. Expected to join them in the starting rotation are senior Christian Diaz (6-1, 325), who saw a lot of playing time last year, and sophomore Mason Wise (6-1, 230). Roger Miller, a 6-1, 315-pound sophomore, will see a lot of action as well.
Logan Smith (6-3, 225), described by Wambles as looking like “G.I. Joe” because of his muscular look, returns as a starting tight end. Though a junior, Smith is already receiving college interest, said Wambles.
Konner Owens (Sr., 6-1, 225), a transfer from Geneva, will also see time at tight end.
The Tigers also return plenty in the offensive backfield, led by senior Braxton Brooks (5-9, 170), who rushed for 1,271 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. Junior Josh Lowery (6-1, 180) and senior Gunner Glisson (6-1, 215) are other returning players in the backfield.
Jacob Branch (Jr., 5-11, 180) returns as a steady quarterback for Samson. Branch has gone 13-5 as a starter on JV and varsity at Samson.
“He runs the show, doesn’t get rattled and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,” Wambles said. “You don’t always have to have the big-time quarterback to be successful as long as he is running the game right and he does a great job with that.”
The Tigers also return plenty of experience on defense, led by all-state linebacker Glisson, who made 113 tackles last year. Justin Wright (Sr., 6-0, 185) and Lowery also return as starting linebackers. The D-line is anchored by returning starters Smith and Spann.
The secondary features returning starters Brody Mixon (So., 6-0, 180) and Garrett White (Sr., 5-10, 160) at the safety positions and Merritt Wyrosdick (Sr., 6-0, 165) at cornerback.
Owens is projected to start on the defensive line, while Bryce Smith (Jr., 5-10, 230) is in line to start at a linebacker spot and Coe Kelley (Sr., 5-10, 160) at cornerback.
One of the negatives for Samson is replacing all-state kicker Francisco Laureano. Wambles indicated Brooks might handle the kicking duties and Wyrosdick the punting chores.
Wambles said several players are receiving college interest. Both Brooks and Glisson have visited West Florida and been offered by Birmingham-Southern and Faulkner. Logan Smith and Lowery, both juniors, are also getting looks.
Overall, Wambles said 67 players in seventh through 12th grade worked hard over the summer.
“Our weight program has been over 90 percent participation all summer long, maybe closer to 95 percent,” Wambles said. “We haven’t had a lot of kids missing.”
He also feels good about the experience of the team.
“We are finally not young,” Wambles said. “It seems like every year we are rebuilding, but finally we have a lot of juniors and seniors plus a lot of sophomores playing football. I feel good about that.”
TIGERS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Jason Wambles (4th year at Samson, 14-16; 12th year as a head coach, 49-77)
>> 2020 record: 6-4 overall, 4-3 in Class 1A, Region 1, first round of Class 1A state playoffs
>> 2020 results: Cottonwood (W, 28-27, OT); at Florala # (L, 0-44); Pleasant Home # (W, 12-7); at McKenzie # (L, 14-28); Zion Chapel (W, 56-12); Brantley # (L, 0-50); at Red Level # (W, 14-0); Georgiana # (W, 35-20); at Kinston # (W, 21-14); at Marengo (cancelled by Hurricane Zeta damage in Marengo, no forfeit). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Maplesville (L, 0-41)
>> Points scored/per game: 180/18.0
>> Points allowed/per game: 245/24.3
>> Returning offensive starters (8): QB Jacob Branch (Jr., 5-11, 180); RB Braxton Brooks (Sr., 5-9, 170); RB Josh Lowery (Jr., 6-1, 180); HB Gunner Glisson (Sr., 6-1, 215); OL Luke Reid (So., 5-1, 220); OL Jeb Spann (Sr., 6-1, 290); OL Chevy Sutley (Jr., 6-3, 265); TE Logan Smith (Jr., 6-3, 225)
>> Returning defensive starters (8): NG Jeb Spann (Sr., 6-1, 290); DE Logan Smith (Jr., 6-3, 225); OLB Gunner Glisson (Sr., 6-1, 215); LB Justin Wright (Sr., 6-0, 185); OLB Josh Lowery (Jr., 6-1, 180); DB Merritt Wyrosdick (Sr., 6-0, 165); SS Brody Mixon (So., 6-0, 180); FS Garrett White (Sr., 5-10, 160)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 20 Marengo
Aug. 27 at Cottonwood
Sept. 3 Florala #
Sept. 10 at Pleasant Home #
Sept. 17 McKenzie #
Sept. 24 at Zion Chapel
Oct. 1 at Brantley #
Oct. 8 Red Level #
Oct. 15 at Georgiana #
Oct. 22 Kinston #
Oct. 29 off