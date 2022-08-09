COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Sanders feels good about Geneva's talent

Veteran head coach Les Sanders, who enters his eighth year at Geneva, likes how his Panthers look heading into the 2022 season.

“We have a handful of two and three-year starters, but the real emphasis in the spring and summer was trying to find some depth,” Sanders said. “Number-wise, we have about as many as we always do. We put an emphasis on finding those guys who will have to grow up to help those guys we need to spell a series or two or play both ways. We feel like we have done that.

“We spent a lot of time with young guys trying to find some depth who played in the spring game and we have worked them a lot this summer to where at least they have an idea (of what to do).”

Sanders feels especially good about the Panther offense, which returns six starters from a unit that averaged 28.3 points a game last year.

“We have enough people in the right position with some guys who have come out and guys who are returning that I feel real good there (on offense),” Sanders said.

“We feel pretty good at tight end. We feel really good about wide receivers more than we thought we would be. We don’t have a burner that will take the top off the defense, but we have four, five guys who can catch the ball and run good routes.”

Senior Noah Johnson (6-2, 210) returns as a starting wide receiver and will split time there and in the backfield. Trent Mitchum (Sr., 5-9, 160), Rhett Shiver (Jr., 6-2, 160) and Cayden Weeks (Jr., 6-1, 160) also all expected to see a lot of playing time as wide receivers. Trent Spann (Sr., 5-11, 18) is the expected starter at tight end, but will also split outside in certain formations.

Though a newcomer is at the controls at quarterback, Sanders is upbeat about that spot as well.

“We feel good about our new quarterback, Michael Moore,” Sanders said referring to 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior. “He was going to get some playing time last year, but in week one he broke his foot and was out for the year. He is back and we are really pleased with him. He is a gritty kid and a leader.”

With four starters back up front, Sanders is especially excited about the offensive line.

“Dayton Landingham is a four-year starter on OL and also starts on defense,” Sanders said. “If the game is 220 plays, he would play 220. He is that kind of throw-back kid. He is a quiet guy and doesn’t say a lot, but he is a bell-cow.

“Jimmy Pettis is a three-year starter on the offensive line. Shawn Lett is the most athletic lineman. With those three returning, we feel really good about the offensive line.

“Braden Barney is also returning up front, just a junior, and Ethan Conner, a rising junior, will start at center for us.”

With more depth on roster, Sanders feels the Panthers won’t have to use most of the starting linemen a lot on defense, though Landingham will likely do both.

Kingston Tolbert (Jr., 5-9, 205) returns as a starting running back.

Defensively, the Panthers return five starters, including two on the line in Landingham and junior Tayshun McReynolds (5-10, 220).

The Panther coaching staff is moving senior Skylor Hughes from a safety spot down to a defensive end spot, even though he is small by defensive line standards at 5-10, 170. He was moved in part because of change to a 4-2 defensive alignment.

“He might be our best defensive player right now,” Sanders said. “We played him at safety the last two years. He is a little fish out of water (down on the line), but he is active and aggressive. He will get beat sometimes on some big boy things, but he is creating havoc and is active. He is a four-year player and we finally found his spot.”

Jack Simmons, a junior, is also moving to the defensive line, shifting from linebacker.

Johnson and Ashton Pollard (Jr., 5-11, 180) return as starting linebackers, though the versatile Johnson will likely play more in the secondary as a strong safety who can also roll down to linebacker area on certain plays.

Spann and Tolbert are the other expected linebacker starters.

The secondary returns Jaleel Khaleed (Sr., 5-9, 150) with Johnson also expected to start back there.

“He (Johnson) played linebacker last year and we moved him to safety since he plays so much offense to get him away from taking on the blocks so much, but he also has the best instincts back there,” Sanders said. “He is a bigger kid, but his instincts are so good.”

Mitchum, Moore, Weeks and Treston Morris (Jr., 5-8, 150) will also see a lot of time in the secondary.

“We lost a few players on defense, but we feel we have two guys on each level that will help us,” Sanders said. “We feel we have two guys on each level – a total of six guys – that we can really win with.”

Brody Bynum (Jr., 5-10, 150) returns for all on the tee kicking duties – kickoffs, point after kicks and field goals – after handing the role in the last part of last year. Moore is expected to handling punting duties with McReynolds as the snapper for all the punting and kicking opportunities.

Mitchum and Tolbert will return punts and kicks.

The Panthers, who went 6-5 last season, seek a fourth straight state playoff appearance, something Geneva hasn’t accomplished since 2004-07.

Sanders feels good about the Panther personnel in the bid to make that happen. However, he doesn’t feel as good about a top heavy Class 4A, region 2 that features three state ranked teams – No. 1 Montgomery Catholic, No. 3 Andalusia and No. 6 Montgomery Academy. All three were a state semifinalist or state finalist team last season. Sanders says winning the 50-50 match-ups against other region teams is key to a playoff spot.

“We feel good about where we are, but that schedule …,” Sanders said, shaking his head a few times before rattling off the returning talents of some of those teams. “I love our kids and I love our team.”

PANTHERS AT A GLANCE

>> Head coach: Les Sanders (8th year at Geneva, 36-36; 13th year in as a head coach, 76-56)

>> 2021 record: 6-5 record overall, 4-3 in Class 4A, Region 2, first round of state playoffs

>> 2021 results Opp (L, forfeits to Opp, COVID); at Slocomb (W, 14-7); at Booker T. Washington # (W, 47-36); Dale County # (L, 42-47); at Ashford # (W, 40-6); Geneva County (W, 26-25); at Straughn # (W, 34-21); at Alabama Christian # (L, 7-33); Bullock County # (W, 41-14); St. James # (L, 26-49). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Handley (L, 6-42)

>> Points scored/per game: 283/28.3

>> Points allowed/per game: 280/28.0

>> Returning offensive starters (6): WR/RB Noah Johnson (Sr., 6-2, 210); RB Kingston Tolbert (Jr., 5-9, 205); OL Dayton Landingham (Sr., 6-0, 230); OL Jimmy Pettis (Sr., 6-2, 225); OL Braeden Barney (Jr., 5-10, 220); OL Shawn Lett (Sr., 6-1, 195)

>> Returning defensive starters (5): DL Dayton Landingham (Sr., 6-0, 230); DL Tayshun McReynolds (Jr., 5-10, 220); LB Ashton Pollard (Jr., 5-11, 180); DB/LB Noah Johnson (Sr., 6-2, 210); DB Jaleel Khaleed (Sr., 5-9, 150)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 Headland

Aug. 26 at Bozeman (Fla.)

Sept. 2 at Slocomb #

Sept. 9 B.T. Washington #

Sept. 16 at Catholic (Montgomery) #

Sept. 23 Geneva County

Sept. 30 at Andalusia #

Oct. 7 Dale County #

Oct. 14 at Bullock County #

Oct. 21 Montgomery Academy #

Oct. 28 off

# Denotes region contests