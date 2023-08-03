Now in his third year as head coach at Seminole County, Cedric Stegall believes it’s time for the Indians to turn the corner and vault into the top echelon of Georgia’s Region 1-A, Division II.

“I expect us to compete for a region title and not just go to the playoffs,” Stegall said. “We want to have a home playoff game. We want to bring some excitement to Seminole County.”

Though Seminole County has gone to the playoffs the last two years, it did so with a losing record (4-7, 3-8). The Indians last had a winning season, a region title and a first-round state playoff game at home in 2013.

With seven starters returning on both offense and defense, Stegall feels the pieces are in place to make a run to those achievements that haven’t happened in Donalsonville in 10 years.

“I am excited about this team,” Stegall said. “They (the players) have been working hard. This is my third year and we are starting to see the program take a change and we have developed. They (the players) understand what the standard is. You see the kids are competing as our practices are competitive – a lot more competitive than they were in the last two years.

“Our ones are still ones, but our twos are like ones now. There is not a big drop off from one to two. Some of the twos could be ones. We had depth in the past, but it was one then three and not really a two.”

Offensively, the strength is up front as all five starters return on the line – guards and brothers Garrett Landing (Sr., 6-3, 285) and Nathaniel Landing (Jr., 6-2, 230) along with tackles Michael Beard (Jr., 6-1, 250) and Frank Feed (Sr., 5-7, 250) and center Garrand Nowell (So., 6-1, 250).

Garrett Landing is getting college interest from smaller schools.

Stegall said there was a five-person battle in the spring for the starting quarterback job with freshman Ellis Denham (5-9, 150) finishing as the leader going into fall practice.

“We decided to go with the one that was more consistent and able to manage the offense best, get the kids lined up correctly and make the right choices,” Stegall said.

Coulter Birdsong (Jr., 5-6, 160) and Xavier Beard (Jr., 6-0, 160) are expected to be the starting wide receivers. Another expected key piece on offense is Terry Daniels (Jr., 5-8, 195), who returns at running back after not playing last year.

Defensively, the Indians also seven returning starters, but Stegall said the unit is also bolstered by several newcomers.

“Our defense is looking promising,” Stegall said. “We lost Rashawn Brown, who was our top linebacker last year. It will be hard to replace him, but we have several guys coming in that will help us out and try to replace him. We have a guy named Marvin Pulley coming from Early County and he will be our starting mike linebacker and Terry Daniels will be our starting will linebacker.

“A newcomer to the defense, Nieko Edwards, who didn’t play last year, but is coming back this year at safety and we think he will help us out too. Quon (Quonvorce) Owens and he probably will be the anchor of the secondary. He (Owens) had a lot of experience last year.”

Owens (Jr., 5-9, 165) is a returning starter at free safety and is joined in the secondary by returning starters Khamari Brown (Jr., 6-2, 165) and Kendan Miller (Jr., 5-8, 175), a pair of defensive backs. Edwards (Jr., 5-9,165) as a safety is also expected to start in the secondary.

Up front, Nicavious Henderson (Sr., 6-0, 250), a small college prospect, is the lone returning starter. Lemon Ceasor (So., 5-8, 265) and Robert Barber (Jr, 5-8, 340) are projected starters at the tackle spots in the Indians’ 3-4 scheme.

Seminole County returns three linebacker starters – Devin Gale (Jr., 5-7, 180), Jordan Beard (Sr., 5-11, 185) and Cedricus Parson (Sr., 5-180). Daniels and Pulley (Jr., 5-8, 205) are also expected to see action at linebacker.

McKade Reynolds (Sr., 5-9, 150) returns to handle the kicking and punting duties.

2023 Seminole County Schedule

Aug. 18 Kendrick

Aug. 25 at Early County #

Sept. 1 Monroe (Albany

Sept. 8 Off

Sept. 15 at Wakulla (Fla.)

Sept. 22 at Atkinson County

Sept. 29 Baconton Charter #

Oct. 6 Mitchell County #

Oct. 13 Off

Oct. 20 Randolph-Clay #

Oct. 27 at Terrell County #

Nov. 3 Miller County #

# Denotes region contests