COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Seminole County Indians

After seven straight mediocre or sub-par seasons, the Seminole County Indians have turned to Cedric Stegall to help turn the program around after two years under Trey Woolf, who retired after last season.

Stegall comes to Donalsonville with an impressive background. A four-year starter as a defensive back under Boots Donnelly at Middle Tennessee State, Stegall earned third team All-America honors from the Associated Press and was an Ohio Valley All-Conference selection in college.

He has spent his entire coaching career in the Georgia prep rankings, beginning at his alma mater of East Coweta, located outside of Newnan. After two years coaching running backs there, he became the secondary coach at Manchester for four seasons.

Stegall then spent the next nine years as a defensive coordinator at Americus-Sumter (one year), Worth County (six years) and at Central-Talbotton (two years). He was elevated in 2016 to head coach at Central, located just northeast of Columbus, Ga.

Central, the second smallest football playing program in the GHSA with just 125 students, struggled during his tenure, much like it has throughout its history. The Hawks have won just 26.6 percent of their games in 40 years (105 total wins).