COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Seminole County Indians

In his first year at Seminole County last fall, Cedric Stegall felt his coaches couldn’t make a lot of personnel changes.

Entering year two, he has a different feel about personnel.

“I feel a lot better about depth,” Stegall said. “Last year, we had a bunch of talented athletes, but we didn’t have a lot of depth. But this year I feel we have a lot better depth where we can put kids in different positions to help us be successful.

"We have several kids that can play multiple positions which will help out. Last year, we had kids that played mostly one position.”

While it has better options to fill spots, the Indians, though, have to fill a major void in 2022 in trying to replace the athletic Nick Cull, who is now playing in the NCAA’s Southeastern Conference with Ole Miss. Cull played a few roles last year for the Indians, lining up at strong safety and cornerback on defense and a little quarterback on offense.

“He is hard to replace,” Stegall said. “Some younger guys will have to step up and make some plays for us and take up from where he left off. The young guys have been challenging themselves because they want to be like him, so they are working to try to emulate some of the things he led them with when he was here.”

The roster is stocked nicely for Seminole County with 10 seniors, 15 juniors and 12 sophomores, giving the Indians a nice flow of athletes to work with, not just this year but for next year as well

Four starters return on offense from last year’s 3-8 first-round state playoff team and five starters are back on the defensive side.

Stegall feels an offense line that has two returning starters will be the strength of this year’s team, thanks in part to two transfers from nearby Pelham High School.

“We have experience and size,” Stegall said. “We should average 250-260 pounds across the front on the offensive line.”

Michael Beard (6-1, 250), a sophomore, is the returning OL starter, doing so at tackle. Senior Hilton Newsome (5-11, 200), meanwhile, is returning as a starting tight end.

The two transfers from Pelham are junior Garrett Landing (6-3, 265), who is starting his third year on a varsity team, and sophomore Nathan Landing (6-2, 210), both of whom are guards. Freshman Garand Nowell (6-1, 230), a center, is another big force up front Stegall thinks will have a major impact.

“I am looking for some guys to step up and fill that right tackle void,” Stegall said, saying it is a still a battle between junior Nacavious Henderson (5-11, 220), who played some at OL last year, along with freshman Lamon Ceaser and junior Javion Greene.

“For the most part, the offensive line looks like it has been gelling more than they did last year, so we will be a run-first mentality type team.”

The first-run mentality offense will be led by returning senior running back Lavarius Hutchins (5-8, 170) and by senior quarterback Lazhavion (Zay) Martin (5-9, 180), who is back after starting the last six games a year ago.

“We will lean on the offensive line and we have a pretty good running back (Hutchins), so that will be our bread-and-butter,” Stegall said.

The other running back spot will be rotation between sophomore Devin Gale and freshman Kamauri Johnson, said Stegall.

Outside, Hugh Scarbrough (Sr., 6-1, 160) returns as a starting wide receiver with Xavier Beard (So., 5-11, 150) and Ry’shown Brown (Sr., 5-11, 180) expected to be other key wide receivers.

On the other side of the ball, Seminole County returns defensive ends Newsome and Henderson (Jr., 5-11, 220) up front as starters along with Brown and Gale as linebackers and Boris Melton (Sr., 6-0, 180) at strong safety. In past years, Melton was a quarterback, but is being used mostly on defense now. Last year Brown was selected first team Region 1-A at linebacker and Melton earned second team Region 1-A honors at safety.

“The strength of our defense is going to be our linebackers and strong safety,” Stegall said, rattling off Newsome, Brown and Melton as defensive leaders in those areas.

Other projected D-line starters are Jason Washington (Jr., 5-11, 185) and Frank Fedd (Jr., 5-8, 230), while Jordan Beard (Jr., 5-11, 185) and Cedricus Parson (Jr., 5-10, 180) are other projected starters at linebacker. Javeon Adams (Sr., 5-10, 160) and Khamari Brown (So., 6-2, 160) are possible defensive back starters with senior Will Miller (6-2, 170) likely the starter at free safety.

Sophomore Robert Barber will rotate in the defensive line, while senior Zander Copeland will mix in at linebacker and junior Jason Anderson in the secondary.

The kicking game returns Royce Robinson (Sr., 6-1, 180) as the punter and McKade Reynolds (Jr., 5-8, 140) as the kicker. Both were first-team Region 1-A selections last year. Scarbrough will snap for the punting and kicking.

Seminole County stayed in Georgia’s smallest classification following reclassification. The Indians will be part of Class A, Division II with almost the same breakdown of teams from last year when it was called the Class A Public School division. Early County moved into the region and Pelham moved out, while Baconton Charter, after two years out of region play, returns to the region. The rest of the teams are the same.

INDIANS AT A GLANCE

>> Head coach: Cedric Stegall (2nd year at Seminole County, 3-8; 7th year as a head coach, 9-49)

>> 2021 record: 3-8 overall, 2-3 in Georgia Region 1-A, first round of state playoffs

>> 2021 results: at Early County (L, 0-40); Blountstown (Fla.) (L, 0-39); Headland (Ala.) (W, 18-14); Turner County (L, 6-41); at St. Anne-Pacelli (L, 7-41); Randolph-Clay # (W, 22-6); at Mitchell County # (L, 14-29); Miller County # (W, 9-8); at Pelham # (L, 7-19); at Terrell County # (L, 13-14). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Metter (L, 14-42)

>> Points scored/per game: 110/10.0

>> Points allowed/per game: 293/26.6

>> Returning offensive starters (4): QB Lazhavion Martin (Sr., 5-9, 180); RB Lavarius Hutchins (Sr., 5-8, 170); WR Hugh Scarborough (Sr., 6-1, 160); OT Michael Beard (So., 6-1, 250)

>> Returning defensive starters (5): DE Nacavious Henderson (Jr., 5-11, 220); DE Hilton Newsome (Sr., 5-11, 200); LB Ry’Shawn Brown (Sr., 5-11, 180); SS Boris Melton (Sr., 6-0, 180); LB Devin Gale (So., 5-7, 180)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 at Kendrick

Aug. 26 Early County #

Sept. 2 at Monroe (Albany)

Sept. 9 Off

Sept. 16 Carroll (Alabama)

Sept. 23 Atkinson County

Sept. 30 at Baconton Charter #

Oct. 7 Mitchell County #

Oct. 14 Off

Oct. 21 at Randolph-Clay #

Oct. 28 Terrell County #

Nov. 4 at Miller County #

# Denotes region contests