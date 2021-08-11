COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Slocomb RedTops

Miller, a 5-foot-9, 205 junior, earned 1,383 yards rushing (115.1 a game) with 18 touchdowns and caught eight passes for 74 yards last season. A lot of smaller schools have inquired about Miller and another break-out season could bring in bigger schools.

“Jaylen and Rashawn will be up at school doing extra work. There are days they beat me there and they will be out there doing cone drills or receiver drills or working on something in their game,” Tisdale said. “They set the tone for the summer.”

Braylon Miller, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound junior and Rashawn’s cousin, adds depth to the running back area.

More good news for Slocomb is the return of quarterback Caulin Thomas, who threw for 914 yards and rushed for 507 yards last year. He threw eight TD passes and rushed for three others.

“His offseason has been tremendous,” Tisdale said. “Every 7-on-7 we have done, the opposing coach has come up to me to ask about him. He has done so well, but he has put the work in to do it. He is always asking intelligent questions.

“He is up to about 200 pounds. He had some big running plays for us last year, but his throwing has gotten much better this year, so we will be able to throw more.”