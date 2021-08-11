COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Slocomb RedTops

After four seasons of around .500 ball, Slocomb had a break-out season last year in Richard Tisdale’s fifth year as head coach.
The RedTops amassed a 10-2 record, the program’s most wins since 2003. They also reached the second round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Tisdale, though, wants last year to be a trend of the future.
“I have told the kids since I got here, ‘We don’t want a winning team, we want a winning program,’” Tisdale said. “So our focus is to continue (off last year).”
There is good news and bad news in Slocomb’s bid to keep the upward trend.
The good news is Slocomb returns its backfield, including two of the top running backs in the Wiregrass in first-team all-state honoree Jaylen Nobles and second-team all-state selection Rashawn Miller. The two combined to rush for 2,972 yards and 45 touchdowns last season.
“They are just good kids,” Tisdale said. “(College) coaches have been asking about them. The good thing about both is they are our leaders and when your best players are your leaders, it makes it a lot more fun.”
Nobles, a 6-foot, 225-pound senior, has been getting increased interest from colleges. UMass, Western Kentucky and Alabama A&M have offered. Auburn, Georgia Tech and Troy are among the schools who have expressed interest, but have not offered the RedTop star. Last fall, Nobles rushed for 1,589 yards (132.4 a game) with 27 touchdowns, while also catching 32 passes for 565 yards and eight TDs.
Miller, a 5-foot-9, 205 junior, earned 1,383 yards rushing (115.1 a game) with 18 touchdowns and caught eight passes for 74 yards last season. A lot of smaller schools have inquired about Miller and another break-out season could bring in bigger schools.
“Jaylen and Rashawn will be up at school doing extra work. There are days they beat me there and they will be out there doing cone drills or receiver drills or working on something in their game,” Tisdale said. “They set the tone for the summer.”
Braylon Miller, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound junior and Rashawn’s cousin, adds depth to the running back area.
More good news for Slocomb is the return of quarterback Caulin Thomas, who threw for 914 yards and rushed for 507 yards last year. He threw eight TD passes and rushed for three others.
“His offseason has been tremendous,” Tisdale said. “Every 7-on-7 we have done, the opposing coach has come up to me to ask about him. He has done so well, but he has put the work in to do it. He is always asking intelligent questions.
“He is up to about 200 pounds. He had some big running plays for us last year, but his throwing has gotten much better this year, so we will be able to throw more.”
The good news isn’t just on offense, but on defense too where six starters are back, including all-state defensive back Brody Campbell. A year ago, he earned seven interceptions, had eight pass deflections, two caused fumbles and one blocked field goal.
“He led (Class) 3A in interceptions and he missed two games last year,” Tisdale said. “Having him over there, makes us smart on defense. He is such a good corner.”
The bad news for Slocomb is that the offensive line that helped pave the way for Nobles, Miller and Thomas to do their damage has to be rebuilt.
“We are replacing almost all of our offensive linemen, so we are trying to find the pieces there,” Tisdale said. “We have only one returning starter on the offensive line – Travis Kelly (Sr., 6-0, 225), who is really good and will be our anchor.”
Expected to start in the season opener include Isai Morin (Sr., 5-10, 215), Kelly, Colton Bailey (Sr., 5-11, 240), Clay Smith (Sr., 6-1, 225) and Justin Rostro (Sr., 5-10, 215). Asael Morin (Sr., 5-10, 205) is expected to rotate in on the offensive line.
Slocomb also returns starting tight end Josh King (Sr., 6-1, 205).
Some improving youngsters highlight the wide receiver area.
“We have Maddux King (So., 5-9, 155), who is our X receiver,” Tisdale said. “He is a young kid, a sophomore. He is small, but he is not afraid to catch the ball over the middle.
“Another kid who has come out of nowhere for us is Jacob Blackman (Jr., 6-0, 170). Jacob is not the fastest, but he catches every ball that comes to him.”
In addition to Campbell, the defense returns five other starters.
Tisdale said Braylon Miller is an underrated player on that side. He made 90 tackles with four quarterback sacks last year.
“The one under the radar that people don’t realize as much is Braylon Miller, our inside linebacker,” Tisdale said. “He made so many plays last year in clutch situations. As an inside linebacker, he made us go (on defense). He does everything the right way.
“He is hard to block as he does a good job getting off blocks. He is athletic and fast. I have never had a kid that can play inside against the run so well and still get to the sideline.”
Asael Morin also returns as starting outside linebacker. Rashawn Miller and Josh King will man the outside linebacker spot.
Up front, Isai Morin returns as a starter. Michael Ward (Sr., 5-9, 175) and Kelly are other projected d-line starters.
The secondary lost veteran leader Dawson Hill to graduation, but Tisdale feels Jacob Spence (Jr., 5-9, 165) will fill the void. Nobles, Campbell and Cade Birge (Fr., 6-0, 165) are other secondary starters.
“I think it will be one of our faster defenses that we have had since I have been here, but definitely not one of our biggest,” Tisdale said. “It will be one of our smaller teams.”
Twins Asael and Isai Morin return as kickers. A year ago, Asael made four field goals. Thomas is back as the punter. Blackmon will snap.
REDTOPS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Richard Tisdale (6th year at Slocomb and as a head coach, 28-25)
2020 record: 10-2 overall, 6-0 in Class 3A, Region 2, region champions, second round of Class 3A state playoffs
2020 results: at Geneva (L, 41-48); Northside Methodist $ (W, 63-20); at Providence Christian # (W, 44-14); Houston Academy # (W, 48-0); Ariton (W, 35-20); at New Brockton # (W, 55-21); Daleville # (W, 41-6); at Opp # (W, 38-27); Wicksburg # (W, 21-20); Geneva County (W, 20-13). STATE PLAYOFFS: Southside of Selma (W, 39-20); Trinity (L, 0-41)
$ played at Carroll of Ozark
Points scored/per game: 445/37.1
Points allowed/per game: 250/20.8
Returning offensive starters (5): QB Caulin Thomas (Sr., 6-0, 200); RB Jaylen Nobles (Sr., 6-0, 225); RB Rashawn Miller (Jr., 5-9, 205); OL Travis Kelly (Sr., 6-0, 225): TE Josh King (Sr., 6-1, 205)
Returning defensive starters (6): DL Isai Morin (Sr., 5-10, 215); ILB Asael Morin (Sr., 5-10, 205); ILB Braylon Miller (Jr., 5-9, 195); OLB Rashawn Miller (Jr., 5-9, 205); DB Brody Campbell (Sr., 5-10, 160); DB Jaylen Nobles (Sr., 6-0, 225);