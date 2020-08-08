COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: SLOCOMB REDTOPS

Richard Tisdale refers to Slocomb as a blue-collar town.
The fifth-year head coach of the town’s high school football team hopes that blue-collar mentality is prevalent in this year’s RedTops.
“We are emphasizing being blue collar and doing the little things right,” Tisdale said. “We are not going to out-athlete anyone on our schedule necessarily, but hopefully we can better at the fundamentals and we can play harder.”
After a 4-6 season and just missing the Class 3A state playoffs, Slocomb returns six starters on both offense and defense this fall.
And while Tisdale likes to see a blue-collar work ethic, the RedTops aren’t lacking in athletes, led by junior running back Jaylen Nobles. The 6-foot, 210-pounder rushed for 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns in a breakout sophomore campaign.
“We will put Jaylen all over the field,” Tisdale said. “We will snap it to him (at quarterback). He will also be a running back/wide receiver. He can punt. He can kickoff. He can return kicks. He is the guy you pick on your team if you don’t know what you are going to play against – he will be good at everything.”
Also returning in the backfield is sophomore Rashawn Miller Jr., an under the radar player according to Tisdale.
“One that a lot of people don’t know about – Rashawn Miller, who started some as a ninth grader last year and I think is someone who will come into his own this year,” Tisdale said.
The two have an experienced offensive line to run behind as four starters return -- seniors Jackson Register (5-11, 250), Jarrett Hendrix (6-2, 240) and Kaleb Drake (6-3, 260) and junior Travis Kelly (5-10, 220). Nicholas Goulet (Sr., 6-0, 210) is the other expected OL starter.
The line also features Josh King (5-11, 175), who gives Slocomb a rare pass-catching tight end, said Tisdale.
“He is a great pass-catching tight end and he can block too,” Tisdale said. “Last year as a sophomore on our scout team, he was out there making catches on our first team. Now, he has come into his body and can hold his own.”
The RedTops have to fill a void at quarterback following the graduation of Braydon Whitaker. Tisdale said junior Caulin Thomas (6-0, 180) is the heir apparent for most snaps, though Noble will also play at QB some.
“Caulin is super smart and is a good runner and thrower,” Tisdale said. “He is just a good athlete – he plays shortstop in baseball. He is like a coach on the field. He is similar to Braydon, just bigger.”
Seniors Christopher Beshears (5-9, 180) and Jordan Brown (6-0, 175) are the projected starters at wide receiver.
“Another one who hasn’t played a lot on offense in the past is Christopher Beshears,” Tisdale said. “He is our punt returner and he played a lot of defense for us, but he will play receiver this year. We will some jet sweeps with him.
“He is one that if you get the play to him in the open field, he will make people miss. He is a thick kid. He is about 180 pounds, but he has some moves too. We think he will step up and help us.”
Tisdale feels the Slocomb defense, which struggled at times last year, is much improved with more experience.
“Defensively, for the first time since I’ve been here, we will have some guys back,” Tisdale said.
“Last year we were so young and so small on defense. We have several guys coming back at key spots on defense, so that is exciting for us.”
Slocomb returns three starters in the secondary, including Nobles as one of the safeties. Senior Dawson Hill (5-9, 185) also returns as a starting safety, while sophomore Brody Campbell (5-8, 155) returns as a cornerback starter. Senior Jeb Hagler (6-2, 185) is projected to be the other cornerback.
Tisdale said Hill, a team captain, is a leader of the defense, especially in the back part.
“He is one who likes to come up and hit,” Tisdale said. “He likes a lot contact.”
The defensive front is anchored by returning senior starters Hendrix and Register. Tisdale feels Hendrix could have a big year.
“He is tough,” Tisdale said. “He is hard to block. He has a motor and never gets tired.”
Junior Isai Morin (5-10, 215) is also expected to start up front.
Asael Morin (5-10, 210), Isai’s twin brother, is the lone returning starter at linebacker. Beshears, sophomore Braylon Miller (5-10, 185) and Rashawn Miller Jr. are the other projected linebackers.
In the kicking game, Asael Morin returns to perform extra points, field goals and kickoffs. Thomas is handling the punting.
“Morin is not just a kicker, but an inside linebacker too,” Tisdale said. “It is good to have a kicker that has the mentality of an inside linebacker meaning the pressure doesn’t matter to him.”
Brown will snap for punts and kicks, while Campbell will hold for the point after kicks and field goals.
The RedTops face another competitive schedule. In addition to its rugged Class 3A, Region 2 slate, they face Ariton, a Class 2A state quarterfinalist, plus county rivals Geneva and Geneva County.
“I tell our kids all the time, ‘We don’t want to go schedule some cupcakes in our non-region, just to get a win. We want to play up and see where we are at.,’” Tisdale said. “We are trying to get to a point where we are a playoff contender every year and you can’t do that by playing a weak schedule. I would lot rather be 6-4 and fighting in the playoffs than be 8-2 and get trounced in the first round because you haven’t been tested.”
>> REDTOPS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Richard Tisdale (5th year at Slocomb and as a head coach, 18-23)
>> 2019 record: 4-6 overall, 2-5 in Class 3A, Region 2
>> 2019 results: Cottonwood (W, 48-14); at Wicksburg # (L, 7-21); Straughn # (W, 28-13); at Providence Christian # (L, 21-35); Ariton (L, 29-41); Houston Academy # (W, 42-7); at Pike County # (L, 0-60); Geneva # (L, 21-28); at Opp # (L, 16-31); at Geneva County (W, 49-42)
>> Points scored/per game: 261/26.1
>>Points allowed/per game: 292/29.2
>> Returning offensive starters (6): RB Jaylen Nobles (Jr., 6-0, 210); RB Rashawn Miller Jr. (So., 5-9, 185); OL Jackson Register (Sr., 5-11, 250); OL Travis Kelly (Jr., 5-10, 220); Jarrett Hendrix (Sr., 6-2, 240); OL Kaleb Drake (Sr., 6-3, 260).
>>Returning defensive starters (6): DL Jarrett Hendrix (Sr., 6-2, 240): DL Jackson Register (Sr., 5-11, 250); LB Asael Morin (Jr., 5-10, 210); CB Brody Campbell (So., 5-8, 155); S Dawson Hill (Sr., 5-9, 185); S Jaylen Nobles (Sr., 6-0, 210)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Open
Aug. 28 at Geneva
Sept. 4 at Northside Methodist !
Sept. 11 at Providence Christian #
Sept. 18 Houston Academy #
Sept. 25 Ariton
Oct. 2 at New Brockton #
Oct. 9 Daleville #
Oct. 16 at Opp #
Oct. 23 Wicksburg #
Oct. 29 (Thur) Geneva County
! At Northcutt Field
# Denotes region games
