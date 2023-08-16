The football season hasn’t kicked off yet, but new Ashford head coach David Stapleton III feels a step has already been taken to help the Yellow Jackets build upward.

The program hasn’t seen a winning season or a playoff appearance since 2014 and in the last four seasons, it has won only six games. Stapleton hopes to take steps to end those droughts.

“We already accomplished one (goal) and that was building the roster,” said Stapleton, who said 55 players were out prior to preseason practice. “The second goal is to get the community excited about Ashford football again.

“Winning helps with that, but it goes back to taking it one game at a time and giving this community and the stakeholders in our program something to believe in and something they want to invest in.”

Just nine years removed from high school, Stapleton inherits a young Ashford team that has only seven seniors among its 55 players.

“We are super young and I am young too, so we mesh in that way,” Stapleton said.

The new Jackets coach has only six years of coaching experience, but has been around a football locker room his whole life following his dad, David, who was head football coach at Robertsdale (1992-93), Daphne (1994-96) and Shades Valley (1999-2001).

“I have seen it with my own eyes (what coaching is about) in growing up and I played for him in high school,” Stapleton said after his hire in February. “When I went off to college, it (coaching) kind of came naturally to me and I knew immediately I wanted to be a head coach.”

Stapleton served the last two years as a defensive backs coach at Tuscaloosa County High School under Adam Winegarden. Prior to that, he was a linebackers coach at both Cordova and Prattville.

Stapleton was a two-year starter at safety on defense at Fairhope High School under David Faulkner and Winegarden, graduating from the school in 2014. He attended Troy University and spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach with the Trojan football team before earning a physical education degree in 2019.

Stapleton’s first Ashford team has seven starters returning on both sides of the ball with speed a key quality for the Yellow Jackets as they try to take steps to becoming a winning program.

“We don’t have a bunch of big kids, but we have a lot of good, team speed,” Stapleton said.

“I think our strength is going to be with our skill players. I think offensive and defensively, we have a lot of team speed. Even on our offensive and defensive lines, I feel our kids are not the biggest, but they are more quick-twitch. Our skill players are pretty fast kids.”

While Ashford has a good number of starters returning, it’s mainly youth. Of the 13 returning starters, only four are seniors. The sophomore group is Ashford’s largest class.

“We are extremely young, but we do have experience,” Stapleton said.

Will Hart Lawrence (Jr., 5-11, 170) returns at quarterback and has two key targets back in receivers Cameron Fields (Sr., 6-0, 180) and Coy Paramore (Jr., 5-10, 170). Tylan Peterman (Jr., 6-0, 175) is also expected to be an impact receiver.

Braylon Bigham (So., 5-8, 175) returns as a starter in the backfield, though he could also line up as a slot wide receiver during games. Wesley McLendon (Jr., 6-0, 215) is expected to start at fullback. AJ Lewis (So., 5-11, 205) and Paramore will also play some in the backfield when not at other positions. Lewis, considered one of the team’s top athletes, is a tight end and back-up quarterback in addition to being a running back.

Up front, the Jackets return two starters in senior linemen Blake Enfinger (6-0, 215) and Gabe Winter (6-0, 210). Three young players are the other projected line starters – freshman Fabian Tamez (5-11, 250) and sophomores Judah Bolden (5-11, 235) and Landon Shirah (5-10, 240). Eli Hicks, a nose guard on defense, could also play some on the offensive line.

Defensively, defensive end/linebacker Jay Ragland (So., 6-0, 200) is back to lead Ashford. A year ago, he was in on 67 tackles, including 14 for losses and seven quarterback sacks.

“He is a special talent at 6-foot, 200 pounds,” Stapleton said. “If you look at him, he doesn’t look like a sophomore. He looks like a senior.”

Lewis returns as a linebacker starter. Maddox Tillery (Jr., 5-10, 205), T.J. Morris (So., 5-10, 170) and McLendon are also expected to see playing time at linebacker. Ragland, when not lined up at defensive end, could play linebacker too.

Four starters returner in the secondary – Quantavion Harris (Sr., 5-8, 170) and Peyton McBride (Jr., 5-9, 170) as cornerbacks and Bigham and Dakari Hymes (So., 5-8, 165) as safeties. Zorren Peterson (So., 5-10, 170) will also see time as a strong safety.

The defensive front has Hicks (So., 6-1, 225) returning at nose guard. Dylan Hatcher (Sr., 6-1, 175) and Ragland will fill the defensive end slots.

Austin Bennett (Sr., 5-8, 160) and Parker Brewer (So., 5-9,180) will likely share the kicking duties, said Stapleton, with Hicks and Enfinger sharing long snapping duties for kicks and punts and Lawrence holding for scoring kicks. Paramore is the team’s punter.