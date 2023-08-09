Geneva County coach Josh Thompson knew some rebuilding would be needed after all-everything star Emmanuel Henderson began his college career at the University of Alabama last year.

Besides losing a talented group of seniors led by Henderson, Thompson moved into the role as head football coach to pair with his duties as the boys basketball coach.

The Bulldogs went 3-7 last season, 2-5 in Class 2A, Region 2, but Thompson is confident the program in on the right track.

And after years as serving as an assistant football coach, Thompson is comfortable in charge of the football program, along with continuing to lead the basketball team.

He believes it all works hand-in-hand.

“The whole goal of it was to get the basketball players out there to play football, and we did, and we’re doing it again this year,” Thompson said. “I’ve got 13 on the basketball team and 11 of them are playing football.

“The seasons don’t overlap. Even when I was an assistant (football coach), we didn’t pick up a basketball until the football season was over.

“We didn’t have a great football season, and we lost a lot of close games, but the whole goal of it was just trying to get everybody out there to play. That’s a big thing at a small school.”

Thompson likes the potential of the offense, but knows there is work to be done in the trenches.

“We’ve got to get more continuity up front,” Thompson said. “We return a lot of our skill guys … we’re skill player happy. We’ve always got athletes, but we just have to find linemen.

“We have to replace three starters up front, so that’s the key to our team. If we can figure out stuff on the offensive line, I think we’ll be OK. If we don’t get much continuity up front, we could be in for a little rough stretch.”

Two starting offensive linemen from a year ago return in William Smith and Bryce Griffin.

Thompson has been encouraged by the improvement of Griffin, who also will start on defense as a linebacker.

“If you had told me four years ago that he would be a starter on both sides of the ball, I would have laughed at you,” Thompson said. “He leads by example. He works his butt off in the weight room every day and he will start on both sides of the ball.

“He didn’t start on defense because we were senior heavy at linebacker, but this year, he’ll be the middle linebacker for us and kind of the quarterback of the defense.”

The running game will revolve around Brendan Hall, a junior.

“He’s just a great kid,” Thompson said. “He works really hard in the weight room and he’s the leader of this team … him and Bryce (Griffin) are kind of the two they are going to follow.”

Caden Hutchings, a sophomore, returns as the starting quarterback after moving into that role in the third game last season.

“He’s had a big growth over the year,” Thompson said. “He was about 5-foot-8 last year and now he’s right at 6 foot. He’s grown up a lot and got a lot stronger in the weight room.

“Mentally he’s developed a lot. He played varsity basketball and has been playing varsity baseball since the seventh grade, so he’s a really good athlete.

“Quarterback is the toughest position in sports. He had some ups and downs, but I think he’s going to have a really good year this year.”

Noah Williams, a senior, returns at fullback as a three-year starter and Bruce Sconiers, a sophomore, is at H-back.

Thompson believes JD Sheppard will be a valuable addition at wide receiver.

“We’ve got JD Sheppard (wide receiver) out there,” Thompson said. “He hasn’t played in the last two years … he’s been kind of a baseball only guy. But we’ve got him out there and I think he’s going to be a big help on both sides of the ball."

On defense, the secondary is the strength, led by Kelvin Ardis and Robert Darden.

“We return our whole secondary,” Thompson said. “That’s where we struggled a little bit in letting people behind us; not knowing which coverage we were in. But we return all of those guys and I hope that will kind of be our strength now.

“Robert Darden (WR/DB) is more of a basketball player, but he’s starting on both sides of the ball. He’s grown up a lot.”

Brody Griffin, a sophomore and the brother of Bryce Griffin, has size to help across the defensive front. He stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 250 pounds.

“He moves really well for as big as he is,” Thompson said. “I think he’s going to be a big help on the defensive side of the ball as well. He’s going to have to grow up in a hurry because he’s going to be thrown in there as a 15-year-old.”

Maddux Gilmore is expected to handle the place kicking duties and Sconiers is the punter.