COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Thompson takes over at Geneva County

Pulling double duty as the new head football coach to go along with his chores as the head basketball coach at Geneva County is something Joshua Thompson feels comfortable about.

Now he’d like to see the athletes at the school in Hartford pull some double-duty themselves … even triple-duty.

“I kind of want to merge the two programs together,” Thompson said of football and basketball. “Like last year, out of the 13 varsity basketball players, 11 of them are playing football this year. Last year, we only had about seven of them playing football.”

Thompson played football, basketball and baseball during his high school days at Rehobeth.

“I’m trying to get all of the athletes playing everything, including baseball,” Thompson said. “At a bigger school you get a lot of kids who try to specialize in one sport. In a 1A, 2A, 3A school, all the kids have to do every sport.

“I think a school who has done that really well around here is G.W. Long. They get every kid to buy into every sport and they’re successful at all three sports. That’s what we want to be, you know? We’ve got the athletes; we’ve just got to get them to playing everything.”

Thompson has been at Geneva County since June 2017 and has served as offensive and defensive line coach the last four years. He was the head junior varsity coach in his first season in 2017.

In addition to his football duties, he has been the boys head basketball coach the last four seasons after one year as an assistant varsity coach.

Thompson replaces Jim Bob Striplin, who stepped away from the duties at his alma mater in March. Striplin compiled a 33-32 record overall record from 2016-2021. The Bulldogs finished this past season at 5-6 and earned a berth in the Class 2A state playoffs, falling in the first round to Lanett (18-0).

“I had been thinking about it,” Thompson said of applying for the football position when he knew Striplin was moving on. “In south Alabama, everybody wants to be a head football coach.

“As good as you are in basketball or any other sport, football runs everything around here. I applied for the job and got lucky enough to get it.”

Thompson, who was a lineman in high school, will have a little bit of a different philosophy than Striplin, who often ran a more wide-open offense.

“We’re going to be a clock management team,” Thompson said. “We’re not going to try and strike in a hurry. We want to control the ball and control the clock and play complimentary football … not try to win games 60-50, let’s try to win games 28-14, 28-10.”

For the first time in a while, the Bulldogs won’t feature Emmanuel Henderson in the backfield. Now a freshman at the University of Alabama, Geneva County’s all-time leading rusher finished his career with 6,699 rushing yards, ranking 11th all-time in AHSAA state history.

During his senior season, Henderson rushed for 1,879 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging 187.9 yards per game.

But the Bulldogs still have plenty of talent in the backfield, led by senior running backs Isiah Hutcherson and KenLi Preyer, along with sophomore running back Brendan Hall.

“That’s the strength of our team still … our skill players,” Thompson said. “You’ve got Isiah and KenLi and Brendan. Omari Holmes (6-4, 165-pound wide receiver) is out there. He started the year last year but didn’t finish the year. We hope to keep him out here, because he would be a big help to us.”

Jose Martinez, a senior who was the back-up quarterback last season, is expected to take control as the starter this year.

“He’s a good kid … he’s very athletic, very quick,” Thompson said. “He can throw the ball really well; he just hasn’t had many touches in a game.

“When he’s on the field, he has a drive to win, and that’s what you want. He gets fired up on the field. He’s probably going to have to play a little bit of defense for us too. He started at safety last year.”

Jay Roberts returns at tackle and Grayson Bell at guard. Both seniors are expected to be key leaders on both sides of the football. Roberts plays across the line as well on defense, while Bell is a linebacker.

“Jay Roberts and Grayson Bell are kind of our captains of our team on both sides of the ball,” Thompson said. “They kind of keep everybody in order on the field. Jay will be a two-year starter and Grayson will be a three-year starter. We’re going to be senior heavy up front.”

On defense, the Bulldogs return four starting linebackers – all seniors – in Scott Sanders, Hutcherson, Preyer and Bell.

“This will be their third year of starting,” Thompson said. “DB-wise, we return all but one. Up front we return Jay Roberts at nose guard.

“We’ve got a lot of speed. Our weakness is our size a little bit. We’re not the biggest, but we have a lot of speed, and that’s what we’re going to try and use to our advantage.”

Martinez is expected to be the placekicker and Bell will handle the punting duties.

Thompson expects his players to work hard on and off the field.

“I’ve been the strength and conditioning coach the last three years, so I’ve been in the weight room with them and I know who works their butt off in there and who goes through the motions some days,” Thompson said.

“I can kind of relate that to the field … those people who are working are the ones who are going to play. Those who are going through the motions are going to be standing on the sidelines.”

BULLDOGS AT A GLANCE

>> Head coach: Josh Thompson (1st year at Geneva County and as a head football coach)

>> 2021 record: 5-6 overall, 4-3 in Class 2A, Region 2, first round of Class 2A state playoffs

>> 2021 results: Wicksburg (W, 33-14);Cottonwood # (W, 28-12);at Ariton # (L, 0-42);at Abbeville # (W, 49-6); at Geneva (L, 25-26);Elba # (L, 7-47);at Houston County # (W, 40-21);G.W. Long # (L, 20-49);at Zion Chapel # (W, 55-28);Slocomb (L, 20-58). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Lanett (L, 0-18)

>> Points scored/per game: 277/25.2

>> Points allowed/per game: 321/29.2

>> Returning offensive starters (3): OT Jay Roberts (Sr., 6-0, 285); TE/G Grayson Bell (Sr., 6-0, 200); RB KenLi Preyer (Sr., 5-8, 155)

>> Returning defensive starters (7): DL Jay Roberts (Sr., 6-0, 285); DL Noah Williams (Jr., 5-10, 230); LB Isaiah Hutcherson (Sr., 6-0, 175); LB KenLi Preyer (Sr.., 5-8, 155); LB Scott Sanders (Sr., 5-11, 235); LB Grayson Bell (Sr., 6-0, 200); DB Robert Darden (Jr., 5-10, 160)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 Off

Aug. 26 Luverne

Sept. 2 Ariton #

Sept. 9 Abbeville #

Sept. 16 at G.W. Long #

Sept. 23 at Geneva

Sept. 30 at Wicksburg #

Oct. 7 at Zion Chapel #

Oct. 14 Samson #

Oct. 21 at Cottonwood #

Oct. 27 (Thur) Slocomb

# Denotes region contests