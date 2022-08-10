COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Tucker expects things to be smoother in year two at Dale County

Dale County’s Luke Tucker, the son of a legendary high school football coach, has been around the profession his whole life.

But as he enters his second year as a head coach, Tucker understands how much there was to learn as the person in charge.

“I had been a head coach in baseball before, but football is totally different,” Tucker said. “Learning the administration and what they want … it is a really good administration and they kind of coached me through it as well. Everything has been a lot smoother this year.”

Tucker played and later coached at Fayette County under his dad, Waldon, who has 309 career wins that also includes stops at Demopolis and Gordo. He came to Dale County after serving the 2020 season as defensive coordinator under his brother, Lance, at Memphis-area Bartlett High School.

The Warriors finished 4-6 overall, 3-4 in Class 4A, Region 2, during Tucker’s first season, but ended it on a sour note in losing five of the last six.

Though Dale County will be playing a lot of inexperienced players this season, Tucker definitely like what he’s building at the school.

“We had a really good spring,” Tucker said. “I have a bunch of ninth and 10th graders that are going to be starters this year, which is a good thing, and a bad thing.

“Those ninth and 10th graders are really good football players. It’s tough when they are 15 years old trying to win football games, but to see them perform and get better out there in the spring, I feel good about them.”

His top returning player is a senior, Christian Ross, a 6-foot-4, 215-pounder who stars at defensive end and tight end. Ross recently committed to the University of Memphis.

Last season, Ross caught 30 passes for 478 yards last season with three TDs and was in on 53 tackles over the Warriors’ 10-game schedule.

“Christian is an outstanding football player, but he’s even a better young man,” Tucker said. “We actually have a leadership team and he kind of runs that. He’s had a great summer camp.”

There is a new offensive coordinator in place in Evan Ballard, who is a former assistant at Dale County who spent time at Daleville before returning.

“It’s not a whole lot of change,” Tucker said of how Dale County will look offensively. “We’re still going to be a spread team, but we’re changing up a little bit.”

Two sophomores – Cayden Adkins and Dallas Hedstrom – are in the running to lead the team at quarterback.

“They are both competitors and both have different styles,” Tucker said. “Cayden is a 6-1, 230-pound kid who runs the ball well. He still throws the ball well, but I can see him getting in there and doing some things running the ball.

“Dallas is a smaller kid. He’s 5-9, 170 pounds, but he’s a competitor … and I really like that about him. He doesn’t give up and doesn’t hang his head. He throws the ball really well.

“I can see both of them having roles back there. One of them (Adkins) is my starting middle linebacker, so I can see us having a package for him, and a package for Dallas also.”

Lucas Atkins, a senior, and Ricky Timbers, a junior, are returning offensive linemen with talent. Who will fill those other sports will be the question that needs answering.

“The offensive line is young and we’ve got a long ways to go with them,” Tucker said. “They had a good spring, but we have a new offensive coordinator so there is a lot more for them to learn.”

Defensively, junior Preston Stevens returns at linebacker along with Ross at defensive end.

“Preston is a very hard-nosed kid,” Tucker said. “He’s a tough kid. He’s not very big (5-9, 175) but he’ll stick his head in there and hit.

“He’s very physical with a great work ethic. He comes from a family that farms, so it’s rubbed off on him. I really like the way he plays. He’s going to play some running back too.”

While Dale County will have to utilize a lot of young players, Tucker believes they will be ready physically.

“The kids at Dale County, I have learned, will work,” Tucker said. “When they get there in the morning, they are ready to go.

“Evan is my strength and conditioning coach, and he gets there and does a tremendous job in the weight room and the kids fall in line.

“Eventually we’re going to be stronger and bigger. The kids we have that are going to be in the ninth grade playing, they’re big ninth graders. I have one kid who is 6-5 in the ninth grade. He’s going to be a college prospect – Junior Smith (defensive end/receiver).”

The Warriors also have a weapon in senior Bill Awoh, who will handle the kicking duties.

“He is a really good kicker,” Tucker said. “I’ve coached for 16 years now and last year when I got to Dale County is the first year I really had a kicker.”

WARRIORS AT A GLANCE

>> Head coach: Luke Tucker (2nd year at Dale County and as a head coach, 4-6)

>> 2021 record: 4-6 overall, 3-4 in Class 4A, Region 2

>> 2021 results: Ariton (L, 27-38); Daleville (W, 55-18); Ashford # (W, 36-14); at Geneva # (W, 47-42); at Alabama Christian # (L, 13-48); at Headland (L, 26-27); Bullock County # (W, 33-12); St. James # (L, 20-45); at Booker T. Washington # (L, 21-34); Straughn # (L, 18-21)

>> Points scored/per game: 296/29.6

>> Points allowed/per game: 299/29.9

>> Returning offensive starters (3): TE Christian Ross (Sr., 6-4, 215); OL Lucas Atkins (Sr., 5-9, 240); OL Ricky Timbers (Jr., 6-0, 250)

>> Returning defensive starters (2): DE Christian Ross (Sr., 6-4, 215); LB Preston Stevens (Jr., 5-9, 175)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 at Arion

Aug. 26 at Carroll

Sept. 2 Andalusia #

Sept. 9 at Montgomery Academy #

Sept. 16 at Bullock County #

Sept. 23 G.W. Long

Sept. 30 at Slocomb #

Oct. 7 at Geneva #

Oct. 14 Montgomery Catholic #

Oct. 21 Booker T. Washington #

Oct. 28 Off

# Denotes region contests