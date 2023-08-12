After going 1-9 last year in jumping up to Class 2A, Samson head coach Jason Wambles felt his team might have been a little shell-shocked at the level of competition.

He feels the Tigers are better prepared for 2A foes this season.

“We learned a valuable lesson going back to 2A after our guys played in 1A (for two seasons),” Wambles said. “I think they will be more mentally prepared for it this year and now understand it.”

Six starters return on offense and seven on defense for the Tigers.

“We will still be young,” Wambles said. “Several of those ninth and 10th graders started for us last year as eighth and ninth graders, so we are looking forward to the future. But I feel like we have an opportunity this year to be a lot better, maybe not in terms of wins and losses, but I think we will be a much more competitive football team.

“We can go .500 if we stay healthy and don’t turn the ball over. I am not saying we will. I am just saying we have a chance.”

Wambles said Samson should be strong on the offensive line and in the front seven on defense.

Four starters return on the OL, including mammoth senior Mason Wise (6-2, 310), who is getting college interest from Division-II colleges. Luke Reid (Sr., 6-0, 190), Tyson Wells (Sr., 5-11, 215) and Domingo Rafael (Sr., 5-11, 210) are also returning starters. Gabe Soto (So., 5-11, 200) was a part-time starter last year and also returns.

The defensive strength will be up front and in the linebacker area, said Wambles.

“I think the strength will be in our box (front seven) as most of those guys are returning,” Wambles said. “We have J.T. Yarborough, one of our leading tacklers last year, returning at safety. Brodey Mixon (nose guard), Luke Reid (linebacker) and Brodey White (defensive end) are three really good, talented defensive players. (Linebacker) Jackson Hart, who will be a 10th grader, has really grown in the last year. He played part time last year and he will be a contributor.”

The likely starting quarterback will be Chase Ray, a transfer from New Brockton.

“He throws it really well,” Wambles said of Ray, who is a junior. “He is a big kid, about 6-3, 200 pounds.”

Mixon (Sr., 6-0, 185) returns to start at running back and will be joined in the backfield by fullback Payton Howerton, a 5-9, 180-pound sophomore fullback.

Tarvaris Johnson (Fr., 5-9, 160) is back as a starting wide receiver. Kelin Hornsby (So., 5-11, 150) is another expected receiving starter. Hunter Lamb (So., 6-2, 175) is expected to start at tight end and also play some outside.

Behind the strength of the defense in the line and linebacker is an experienced secondary as Yarbrough (Soph., 5-11, 160) and Thailor Phoommuang (Sr., 5-11, 170) are returning starters at safety and Tyler Lamb (Soph., 6-1, 150) returns as a cornerback starter. Hornsby (5-10, 150) is expected to play the other cornerback spot.

In addition to Mixon and White, the starting defensive front is likely to feature Payne Jordan (5-10, 230) and Rafael (5-11, 210).

On special teams, Abraham Vasquez (Jr., 5-11, 170) is expected to handle kickoffs, extra point and field goals and Mixon the punting chores. Hunter Lamb is the long snapper and Mixon is the holder for field goals and field goals.

“We have a good group of seniors that are returning that have some experience in Class 2A,” Wambles said. “The junior class is a small group. There are five of them, but they are all quality players. Our big groups are coming up in eighth, ninth and 10th grade. That is the group that has been undefeated in junior high for two years.”

Samson, which is the fourth smallest 2A school in the state, has some high goals this year despite its small school size compared to others in the region plus its youth on the field.

“Our goal obviously is to fight for a playoff spot,” Wambles said. “We are in a really tough region. We are realistic, but we will go in battling. Our kids will play hard and we will be fundamentally sound, so I am excited. I feel we have an opportunity to very competitive.”