COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Wicksburg Panthers

After a down season in 2019 following four winning seasons, Wicksburg rebounded last year with a 6-5 season that included a first-round state playoff appearance.
With 10 starters back on offense and seven on defense, the pieces appear to be in place for the Panthers to continue the upward climb back to where they were in 2016 and 2017 when they won 18 games.
A strong senior class should lead the way in that bid.
“We have 12 seniors and 11 of them are starters on one side of the ball or the other,” Wicksburg head coach Josh Cox said.
Seven seniors return as starters on offense, starting with quarterback Jackson Glover, who leads the Panther offense for a third year. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Glover enters after ending last year on a career performance in the playoffs.
“Our quarterback really learned in the Thomasville game last year,” Cox said. “He threw for almost 400 yards against Thomasville. He came out of his shell in that game.”
The offensive line is an experienced one as four of the five are seniors, led by Mike Albertson (6-3, 240) and Emerson Bennett (5-11, 190).
Cox said Albertson is the strongest player on the team, lifting 600 pounds in the dead lift.
“He is a beast in the weight room,” Cox said. “He is a grown man.”
Bennett, though only 190 pounds, is the strongest “pound for pound” player, said Cox.
Will Hanners (5-foot-11, 260) and Beau Sellers (6-3, 290) are the other senior starters on the O-line. Jacob Cox, a 5-foot-10, 215-pound junior and coach Cox’s son, also returns as an offensive line starter. Dylan Bayliss (So., 6-0, 240) is also expected to see a lot of time on the line.
Clay Morrison, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior, returns as the starting tight end.
The backfield features a pair of juniors as returning starters – Jaylen Murry (6-0, 220) and Charles Snyder (6-0, 180) – plus senior Eli Williams (6-0, 170). Cox said Snyder ran a 4.4 in the 40 during a summer camp at the University of Alabama.
The Panthers lost talented wide receiver LaPatrick Murry to graduation. Junior Tyler Williams (6-0, 165) and senior Dalton Taggart (6-0, 180) will be counted on to fill the void.
Cox said having experience on offense will be a major plus for the Panthers. With a potential weather storm coming in next week, Cox wasn’t worried about the offense missing a beat.
“If we miss some practices, we can already run our whole offense,” Cox said. “These kids have been with me basically since the fifth grade. I went down and coached a bunch of them in a rec league and now they are juniors and seniors. Some of the stuff that we do, they could do with their eyes closed.”
Seniors also dominate the defensive side of the ball as five of the seven returning starters are in that class with two other projected starters also being seniors.
Seniors Albertson and Sellers anchor the line along with junior Cox. Albertson is moving from linebacker to the front. William Wright (Jr., 6-0, 220) will also see time as a nose guard.
Morrison and Bennett, two seniors, highlight the linebackers. Bennett is moving to linebacker after playing nose guard last year. Senior Payton Crutchfield (6-foot, 190) Junior Asa Hinson (5-foot-10, 180) and sophomore Logan Fowler (5-foot-10, 195) are others projected to play a lot at linebacker.
The secondary returns Williams and Snyder at cornerbacks. Taggart fills out the starting rotation at safety.
Morrison will handle punting and kickoff duties for Wicksburg, while Glover will do the point after kicks and any field goals. Taggart will be the holder for PAT and field goals. Jacob Cox will be the long snapper.
Overall, the coach feels like the Panthers will have a physically strong team in 2021.
“We really have some strong kids,” Cox said. “They really work hard in the weight room. We are excited. We just have to get them motivated and going in the right direction.”
If they do go in the right direction, the Panthers could continue their upward climb.
PANTHERS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Josh Cox (8th year at Wicksburg and as a head coach, 45-31)
2020 record: 6-5 overall, 4-2 in Class 3A, Region 2, first round of Class 3A state playoffs
2020 results: at Headland (W, 14-0); Geneva County (L, 15-19); Providence Christian # (W, 28-14); at Northside Methodist (Wins by forfeit); New Brockton # (W, 47-0); Rehobeth (moved to Oct. 30); at Daleville # (W, 52-6); Opp # (L, 14-24); at Houston Academy # (W, 37-32); at Slocomb # (L, 20-21); Rehobeth (L, 18-28). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Thomasville (L, 18-52)
Points scored/per game: 263/26.3 (in 10 games played)
Points allowed/per game: 196/19.6 (in 10 games played)
Returning offensive starters (10): QB Jackson Glover (Sr., 6-0, 180); RB Jaylon Murry (Jr., 6-0, 220); RB Charles Snyder (Jr., 6-0, 180); RB Eli Williams (Sr., 6-0, 175); G Mike Albertson (Sr., 6-4, 240); G Emerson Bennett (Sr., 5-11, 195); OT Will Hanners (Sr., 5-11, 260); OT Beau Sellers (Sr., 6-3, 290); G Jacob Cox (Jr., 5-10, 215); TE Clay Morrison (Sr., 6-5, 230);
Returning defensive starters (7): DE Mike Albertson (Sr., 6-4, 240); DT Beau Sellers (Sr., 6-3, 290); DE Jacob Cox (Jr., 5-10, 215); OLB Clay Morrison (Sr., 6-5, 230); MLB Emerson Bennett (Sr., 5-11, 195); DB Charles Snyder (Jr., 6-0, 180); DB Eli Williams (Sr., 6-0, 175)