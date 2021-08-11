COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Wicksburg Panthers

Seniors also dominate the defensive side of the ball as five of the seven returning starters are in that class with two other projected starters also being seniors.

Seniors Albertson and Sellers anchor the line along with junior Cox. Albertson is moving from linebacker to the front. William Wright (Jr., 6-0, 220) will also see time as a nose guard.

Morrison and Bennett, two seniors, highlight the linebackers. Bennett is moving to linebacker after playing nose guard last year. Senior Payton Crutchfield (6-foot, 190) Junior Asa Hinson (5-foot-10, 180) and sophomore Logan Fowler (5-foot-10, 195) are others projected to play a lot at linebacker.

The secondary returns Williams and Snyder at cornerbacks. Taggart fills out the starting rotation at safety.

Morrison will handle punting and kickoff duties for Wicksburg, while Glover will do the point after kicks and any field goals. Taggart will be the holder for PAT and field goals. Jacob Cox will be the long snapper.

Overall, the coach feels like the Panthers will have a physically strong team in 2021.

“We really have some strong kids,” Cox said. “They really work hard in the weight room. We are excited. We just have to get them motivated and going in the right direction.”