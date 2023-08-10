It was a roller coaster ride for the Wicksburg football team a year ago.

The Panthers lost their first two games and then won five straight before dropping four of the last five decisions.

Wicksburg won in the first round of the playoffs before losing to B.B. Comer 22-14 in a tightly-contested second round game.

When the dust had settled, Wicksburg finished the season 6-6 overall and had compiled a 5-2 record in the tough Class 2A, Region 2.

“Best 6-6 team I’ve ever coached,” said Josh Cox, who is entering his 10th season in charge. “We played some really tough teams. It was just a really different year, I will say that. Usually if you make it to the second round of the playoffs you’re 10-2 or at least 8-4 or something.”

Expectations are high for a Panthers’ team that returns eight starters on offense and seven on defense.

While the team has a bunch of seasoned veterans, it’s a sophomore who is expected to get the call at quarterback. Mason Burkhardt (6-2, 185) returns as the signal-caller after getting experience under his belt a season ago.

“He’s a young kid who has really bought into the QB position,” Cox said. “He’s put on a lot of weight and has gotten taller. He’s a good athlete and we’re really looking from big things out of him.”

Although Wicksburg has relied on its bruising rushing attack in recent years, Cox indicated the team will try to be more versatile this season.

“I think our offense will have a little different dynamic this year,” Cox said. “We are still going to run some of the foot to foot stuff right at you …. but last year, HA put 11 guys in the box on us that first game and we weren’t really ready for it. Mason has to play well to prevent people from doing that to us.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to do all of it. We’ll be able to run the ball and throw it when we want to … run a lot of our RPO stuff that we haven’t been very good of in the past. Coach (Richard) Tisdale has done a really good job with the offense working on all of that.

“We lost some key players from last year, but we are getting some returning starters on the offensive line that played quite a bit last year and I think that will help us.”

Seniors Dylan Bayliss, Evan Garst and Aiden Steinmetz are joined by junior Brodie Campbell as starters across the front.

“Aiden Steinmetz is going to be the leader on that offensive line, I think, vocally,” Cox said. “He knows what’s going on more than any of them.”

Gabe Glover, a junior, returns as a talented wide receiver along with Carter Meyers. Aiden Rice at tight end is a big target.

“Gabe Glover is coming back and is a wide receiver and a real athletic kid, “Cox said. “Aiden Rice is a tight end that had a big year last year.”

Gone to graduation is last year’s star running back, Jaylen Murry, who signed with Huntingdon College.

But Cox is confident in a trio of senior running backs in Logan Fowler, Drew Williams and Reggie Knight.

"Fowler is more of a power guy,” Cox said. “Drew Williams is a scat back who can really run. He didn’t play his 10th and 11th years due to a wrist injury and hopefully he’s gotten through that. He’s a guy that’s going to play slot and wingback … just a jet guy. Reggie is a senior and he’s played more of an H-back in the past. He’s got really good hands and we’ll move him around a lot.”

The defense is anchored by junior Izaac Murry, a 6-foot-3, 310-pounder, who Cox is counting on to help stop the run.

“Stopping the run … in 2A football, you have to stop the run or you don’t really have a chance,” Cox said.

Other returning starters are Glover, Meyers and Williams in the secondary, Steinmetz at defensive end, Rice at outside linebacker and Fowler at a linebacker.

“We moved him (Fowler) to a middle linebacker … he played outside last year,” Cox said. "Brodie Campbell is a kid who played center for us last year and has gotten bigger and stronger and is going to have to play middle linebacker for us, some.”

Three sophomores are also expected to get plenty of time on the defensive side for the Panthers: Teagan Fowler (OLB), Jackson Daughtry (DL) and Seth Williams (DB).