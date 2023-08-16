In his first year as Pike County’s head coach, Mark Hurt felt his team won mostly on athletic ability a year ago in earning an 8-4 record.

Now, he feels the Bulldogs have the knowledge part down to have a chance to be even more successful.

“They are a little more excited about it because they understand it,” Hurt said. “They were playing off athletic ability last year. Now, they understand that you have to have reads and eyes in the right place.

“Halfway through last season, we still didn’t understand our scheme. We are starting to understand it now. There is a difference between knowing it and really understanding it to know what to do in certain situations.”

The Bulldogs came within a few plays of a real special season last year, losing three regular season games – all region games – by a single point each.

They, however, made a strong postseason surge to the state quarterfinals before falling to Mobile Christian in a game the Bulldogs lost their top two playmakers early. The success of year ago could impact this year, feels Hurt.

“Once you get a taste of success, you want to get that same kind of taste (the next time),” Hurt said.

However, Hurt wants the Bulldogs to dream bigger, like they did in winning five state titles from the late 1980s to early 2000s.

“We want to take it further,” Hurt said. “We are not satisfied with the third round. We didn’t get a third-round victory. We want to go further. We want to get back to where we had it at one time with champions in our community.”

The Bulldogs have to replace all-purpose all-state standout Ian Foster, now at Marshall University. Hurt said it’s impossible to replace Foster, who excelled at wide receiver, defensive back and in special teams. He adds it will likely take several players to fill the void.

“You don’t get an Ian Foster all the time unless you are at (University of) Alabama,” Hurt said. “He is a dynamic player, a playmaker on both sides of the ball and in special teams. He can change a game.

“That is kind of hard to replace. We have to get our guys spread out what Ian did over three, four or five players.”

The good news is Pike County returns eight starters on offense and six on defense.

On offense, the ‘Dogs return all five offensive line starters -- Joseph Wilkerson (Sr., 6-4, 326), Diquonne (Bubba) Williams (Jr., 6-2, 251), Jakori Green (So., 6-1, 220), Jamarcus Franklin (Jr., 5-11, 190) and center Josh Stanley (Sr., 6-1, 225).

Diwonne (Nemo) Williams (Jr., 6-0, 215) and speedster Braylin Jackson (So, 5-8, 160) return as starting running backs for Pike County. Williams led the Bulldogs in rushing last year with 906 yards. Jackson, who finished second in the Class 3A track/field meet in the 100 meters (11.12) in the spring, was mainly a receiving threat out of the backfield last year.

Markelis Hobdy (Sr., 5-8, 215) and Quentavian (Que) Carter (Jr., 6-1, 185) are also expected to see a lot of playing time in the backfield.

Also back is senior quarterback Omari Barrow (6-2, 185), who threw for 1,801 yards and 26 touchdowns last year.

“Last year was his first year playing football since the seventh grade and now he has a year under his belt,” Hurt said. “He was already a great leader and a good big baseball player. Having that year under his belt gives us a better advantage at that position.”

Jackson, when not at running back, will split out at wide receiver. Khalil Foster (Jr., 5-11, 165), Ian’s brother, along with Ky’ori McKinnon (Sr., 5-7, 140), Jeremiah Rumph (Jr., 5-10, 160), Robert Brogdon (Jr., 5-9, 160) and Kamarian Toney (Jr., 5-9, 160) are other players who will line up at wide receiver in games.

Defensively, three starters return at linebacker in the Bulldogs’ 3-4 scheme. Hobdy, who had a team-high 94 tackles last year with 17 for losses, is one of the linebacker returners. Diwonne (Nemo) Williams and Carter, who was third in tackles last year with 63, including four QB sacks, also return in the middle level. Ben Patterson (So., 5-6, 178) is the other projected linebacker starter.

Up front, Diquonne (Bubba) Williams is the lone returner starter. Wilkerson and Franklin are the other projected starters on the defensive line with a couple of freshmen – Renardo Boyd (6-0, 205) and Jamaris Campbell (5-9, 165) -- likely rotating into the mix during games.

The secondary returns Jackson and Foster as starters. Jamious Williams (Jr., 5-10, 160), Rumph, De’Angelo Smith (Sr., 5-7, 156) and Toney will also see a lot of action in the defensive backfield.

The Bulldogs return both kicking specialists in Cruz Cueyactle (Jr., 5-4, 157) and Arturo Perez-Hernandez (Jr., 5-8, 194). Christopher Singleton (Sr., 6-0, 190), who just returned after a summer of Army Basic Training, will either be the punter or a long snapper. Foster will handle long snapping if Singleton is punting.