Cody Keene knows it will take some time to build the program at Zion Chapel, but step by step the Rebels are moving in the right direction.

Keene took over as head coach last year and led Zion Chapel to a 3-7 record, 2-5 in Class 2A, Region 2 play, an improvement on the 1-9 mark of the year before.

And the Rebels were able to do so despite losing starting quarterback Mason Stuart to an injury in the first game of the season.

“He played two quarters for us and broke his ankle in the third quarter against Goshen,” Keene said. “At that point, we had played in a jamboree and those two quarters and I think he had rushed for five touchdowns and 300 or 400 yards around that point and had thrown for probably 150-200 yards and broke his ankle and he was done until basketball season.

“We had a senior (Morgan Sanders) step into that role and do a good job for us, but he was really a running back. He ended up rushing for 930 yards on the year and missed one game or would probably have had 1,000.

“We didn’t change the offense because the offense is functional enough where we can do some different things and be multiple, but he stepped up big for us.”

Stuart is back this season and appears healthy in going into the season as the starting quarterback once again.

“He’s a young senior … he’s still only 16 and won’t be 17 for a little bit … but he is one of our strongest kids,” Keene said. “From a leadership role, the kids look to him because he is one of the better players a lot of times.

“He has some maturing to do as a teammate as far as bringing others along with him and those type things, but he does a really good job in his role.”

Among Stuart's top targets should be junior wide receiver Jojo LeGear.

“I expect him to be able to make some plays on the edge for us,” Keene said.

The coach is also expecting a lot out of returning senior running back Micah Fuller.

“Micah is a guy when I first got there that he bucked us a little bit, but through some encouragement from me he turned it around,” Keene said. “There were days I had to be patient with him and there were days I had to really be a disciplinarian with him. He’s one of our fastest players and one of our strongest players. I expect a big year out of him.”

Malachi McNeil, a 6-foot-3, 310-pounder, is the leader across the front at a tackle slot.

“He transferred into Zion Chapel about three years ago,” Keene said. “When he transferred in he was about 185 and so he’s just blossomed.

“He’s not as strong as he wants to be in his upper body, but he’s real strong in his lower body and we’re working on his upper body. He’s a recruitable kid who has really good feet.

“From a leadership perspective, he’s one of our best leaders. He’s an encourager and pulls guys along with him to understand what we’re trying to do. He’s very mature.”

The Rebels return six starters on defense, led by sophomore linebacker Brayden Benbow and junior defensive lineman Jackson Dowdy.

“At one point, he (Benbow) was the leading tackler in 2A on Max Preps and all of that type stuff,” Keene said. “I think he finished the 10-game season with 88. He’s going to be a good football player for us.

“Jackson Dowdy was not a starter at the beginning of the year and ended up being a starter for us. He worked his tail off in the weight room and got a lot stronger through his upper body.”

Other returning starters include John Foster Hamm at linebacker and Jackson Adcock, LeGear and Fuller in the secondary.

“We’re stronger than we were last year even though we’re younger, so that’s a positive,” Keene said. “We build our identity in the weight room.

“I think we always have to find an edge where we’re are at Zion Chapel. We made great strides in those areas we tried to focus on … just the mentality around the program. The weight room is the biggest thing … that’s been big for us this off season.”

Keene will have his father by his side this season as the defensive coordinator of the Rebels.

Listed as Charles Keene on the assistant coaches roster, but like his son is known as Cody Keene in high school football coaching circles, the father is coming out of retirement after last coaching 10 years ago at Hooper Academy. Among his other coaching stops throughout the years was Ashford High School.

“He was a head coach for over 30 years, so he’s been a big addition to our staff, because we were real young,” the Rebels’ head coach said. “He’s brought a mentality to the defense that’s something else. We’re going to chase the football; get 11 people to the ball and try to get three and out.

“His goal is always a shutout, so as a head coach he thought if he could score 14 points he could win a ball game. He takes a lot of pride at what he does.”