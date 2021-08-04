COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: ZION CHAPEL REBELS

Nothing seemed to go Zion Chapel’s way last season.
The Rebels were riddled by injuries throughout the COVID-19-marred season and took a huge step backwards record-wise in only winning one game, that being the finale of the season.
It disrupted what had been a nice rebuilding project for coach Randy Bryant, who is entering his fifth season with the Rebels.
“Obviously I think if you take out last year, we went from two wins to five wins to six wins and a playoff spot and then last year happened,” Bryant said.
So what all went wrong?
“To be honest with you, injuries,” Bryant said. “We went and played one game with 13 players. But I believe all of that goes back to COVID. We couldn’t get in the weight room like we normally do.
“That’s what has brought our program to what it is. We couldn’t do that like we had in previous years and I think that had a major impact on our season and led to injuries.”
The coach is much more optimistic going into this season.
“I feel pretty good right now in that everything has been pretty much back to normal,” said Bryant, speaking at mid-July Media Coaches Day event. “We’ve been in the weight room and done everything like we have done in the past and feel like we’re on the right path again to be back to where we were.”
The strength of the team appears to rely around the offensive and defensive front.
Senior Paden Boothe is joined by juniors Shaun Smith, Conner Stricklin, Hayden Walden and Tristan Huggins to give Zion Chapel plenty of experience in the trenches.
“There are a lot of starts there amongst the group,” Bryant said. “We really hope they will be the driving factor for our team this year. Most of these guys will start both ways for us. It’s going to help on offense and defense.”
Sophomore Mason Stuart will be counted on to lead the way at quarterback, a position that was a sore subject all of last season.
“Last year it was quarterback by committee,” Bryant said. “We couldn’t keep one healthy. We played five different kids at quarterback last year, but Mason has some starts and we fully expect him to be the guy this year.”
Bryant likes what Stuart brings to the table.
“He’s just a competitor. He’s an athlete,” Bryant said. “He plays basketball, plays baseball – just an all-around athlete. I think he’s going to be able to make some plays with his legs and with his arm. Again, being the competitor – nothing stops him. That’s what is special about him, I think.”
While Stuart is just a sophomore, he’s been in Bryant’s system for a while.
“With our program, basically everybody seven through 12 plays JV or varsity, but we all practice together,” Bryant said. “Our program has been basically the same for the past five years, which is a big thing with consistency. He’s (Stuart) been around for several years now and has a really good grasp of what we’re trying to do.
“We’re going to try our best not to play him as much on defense, but with him being the athlete that he is, sometimes you’re just going to have to.”
Stuart has plenty of weapons to throw to in Brady Cobb, Brayden Watson, Bradon Grantham and Layton Grantham. Zay Adair is also a skilled player that can be utilized in multiple ways on offense.
Defensively, Boothe is a defensive end who can also be used at outside linebacker, Shaun Smith and Stuart are returners at linebacker and Jackson Adcock and Adair return as starters in the secondary.
Other projected starters on defense include Kayden Odore on the line, Bradon Grantham and Watson at linebacker spots and Micah Fuller, Layton Grantham and Cobb in the secondary.
“Boothe and Adair, both of these guys have been starters for four years,” Bryant said. “Shaun Smith is an inside linebacker that brings a lot of experience.
“Jackson Adcock – I really expect him to have a big year. I just think he’s progressed phenomenally in the last few years.”
The punting and snapping duties are still a neck and neck race, says Bryant. Stuart and Bradon Grantham are battling for the punting job, while Boothe and Watson are vying for the starting job as snapper. The kickoff duties are also to be determined, said Bryant.
Bryant believes his team is ready to bounce back from the disappointing season.
“I think our team is very hungry and ready to get that taste out of our mouth from last year,” Bryant said. “Obviously none of us enjoyed it. It was a very trying year, but we kept fighting all the way to the end and won Game 10 (41-14 over Pleasant Home).
“There were some games we thought we should have won but things just didn’t go our way for whatever reason. Our kids are ready to get back on the field and compete.”
REBELS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Randy Bryant (5th year at Zion Chapel and overall as a head coach, 14-27)
>> 2020 record: 1-9 overall, 0-7 in Class 2A, Region 2
>> 2020 results: Kinston $ (L, 26-40); Abbeville $ # (L, 0-38); at Elba # (L, 7-38); Houston County $ # (L, 6-16); at Samson (L, 12-56); at G.W. Long # (L, 0-56); at Ariton # (L, 0-35); Cottonwood $ # (L, 21-44); at Geneva County # (L, 13-48); Pleasant Home $ (W, 41-14)
$ Played at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise
>> Points scored/per game: 126/12.6
>> Points allowed/per game: 385/38.5
>> Returning offensive starters (7): QB Mason Stuart (So., 5-9, 175); Athlete Zay Adair (Sr., 5-7, 155); OL Paden Boothe (Sr., 5-11, 225); OL Shaun Smith (Jr., 5-10, 180); OL Conner Stricklin (Jr., 5-10, 245); OL Hayden Walden (Jr., 6-2, 290); OL Tristan Huggins (Jr., 6-2, 195)
>> Returning defensive starters (5): DL Paden Boothe (Sr., 5-11, 225); LB Shaun Smith (Jr., 5-10, 180); LB Mason Stuart (So., 5-9, 175); DB Zay Adair (Sr., 5-7, 155); DB Jackson Adcock (So.)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Open
Aug. 27 at Kinston
Sept. 3 at Abbeville #
Sept. 10 Elba #
Sept. 17 at Houston County #
Sept. 24 Samson #
Oct. 1 G.W. Long #
Oct. 8 Ariton #
Oct. 15 at Cottonwood #
Oct. 22 Geneva County #