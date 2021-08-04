COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: ZION CHAPEL REBELS

Nothing seemed to go Zion Chapel’s way last season.

The Rebels were riddled by injuries throughout the COVID-19-marred season and took a huge step backwards record-wise in only winning one game, that being the finale of the season.

It disrupted what had been a nice rebuilding project for coach Randy Bryant, who is entering his fifth season with the Rebels.

“Obviously I think if you take out last year, we went from two wins to five wins to six wins and a playoff spot and then last year happened,” Bryant said.

So what all went wrong?

“To be honest with you, injuries,” Bryant said. “We went and played one game with 13 players. But I believe all of that goes back to COVID. We couldn’t get in the weight room like we normally do.

“That’s what has brought our program to what it is. We couldn’t do that like we had in previous years and I think that had a major impact on our season and led to injuries.”

The coach is much more optimistic going into this season.