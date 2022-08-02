COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Zion Chapel seeks black flag mentality

Cody Keene will be trying to revive a Zion Chapel football program he is well familiar with after previously spending time there as an assistant several years ago.

The Rebels went 1-9 a year ago under Randy Bryant, who resigned as head coach after the season but remains as athletic director. Keene worked under Bryant when he was previously at Zion Chapel and feels comfortable returning to the school located in Jack.

Keene comes to Zion Chapel after spending the last three years at Russell County, where he was the offensive coordinator for football and the school’s athletic director.

The first goal for the new coach will be changing the mindset of the players.

“We have a thing going right now where we talk about a black flag mentality, which is an aggressive mentality versus that white flag,” Keene said. “We work too hard as coaches, they work too hard as players for something to go bad in the second quarter and we raise that white flag.

“We’re going to raise the black flag and keep attacking people and getting after them … and just build that mentality.

“I think the kids are more talented than they believe they are. That’s our job as coaches to get them to believe that. The effort, physicality and effort are going to be the things we preach from week to week.”

Keene is the son of a high school coach by the same name who coached at Ashford in the 1980s among many stops during his career. He started coaching with his dad at Northview High School in Florida, located near Pensacola, while in college at the University of West Florida.

After finishing college, he branched out on his own with a job at Houston County. Since then he has been at Smiths Station, Dadeville, Auburn, Charles Henderson, Zion Chapel and Russell County.

Zion Chapel will be the first head coaching position for the younger Keene, who has been an assistant coach or a coordinator at seven previous schools over the last 13 years.

He describes his coaching philosophy as old school.

“I played quarterback so I always want to throw it around if we can … people enjoy watching that on offense,” Keene began. “But we’re going to control the ball, control the clock as much as we can, be as physical as well can and get downhill. We want to give the defense time to rest; those who aren’t playing both ways.

“You always want to win the kicking game, stop the run on defense and on offense control the ball. If you control the fundamentals of the game, then you’re going to give yourself an opportunity to win in the second half.”

The Rebels didn’t go through spring drills, thus Keene continues to learn much about his team during summer and early season workouts.

“We really hit the ground running the first week in June,” Keene said.

There is experience returning at quarterback in junior Mason Stuart.

“He is one of our better returners we’ve got,” Keene said. “Bradon Grantham, a senior, will play all over the field on offense and defense. His brother Layton (wide receiver/defensive end) has stuck out as well.

“Another senior, Morgan Sanders, will play running back and is a really good player.”

Keene is also confident the Rebels will be strong in the trenches.

“I believe in the fronts on both sides of the ball,” Keene said.

Among the linemen Keene mentioned are Tristan Huggins, Conner Stricklin, Hayden Walden and Nate Elrod.

Many of the names mentioned on offense will also play on the defensive side of the football.

“It’s going to be mix and match,” Keene said. “There is going to be some youth on the defensive side in some areas, but I believe we can overcome that with an aggressive mentality.

“Jackson Adcock is a guy who will play in the secondary. We had a senior come out this year that will play some linebacker for us, Kevin Dowdy. We’ll see what he’s got. He seems to be developing well.”

Keene was encouraged during summer workouts.

“We’re about 50 to 55 (players) every day,” Keene said, speaking during a July media event. “That’s seventh through 12th, but that’s still good for 2A.”

REBELS AT A GLANCE

>> Head coach: Cody Keene Jr. (1st year at Zion Chapel and overall as a head coach)

>> 2021 record: 1-9 overall, 0-7 in Class 2A, Region 2

>> 2021 results: at Kinston (L, 12-20);at Abbeville # (L, 18-48);Elba #(L, 12-48);at Houston County # (L, 18-28);Samson (L, 20-35);G.W. Long # (L, 0-49);Ariton # (L, 6-42);at Cottonwood # (L, 28-54); Geneva County # (L, 28-55);at Pleasant Home (W, 39-24)

>> Points scored/per game: 181/18.1

>> Points allowed/per game: 403/40.3

>> Returning offensive starters (7): QB Mason Stuart (Jr.); OL Conner Stricklin (Sr.); OL Hayden Walden (Sr.); OL Tristan Huggins (Sr.); OL Morgan Sanders (Sr.); WR Bradon Grantham (Sr.); WR Layton Grantham (Sr.)

>> Returning defensive starters (7): DL Conner Stricklin (Sr.); DL Hayden Walden (Sr.); DL Morgan Sanders (Sr.); DL Layton Grantham (Sr.); LB Bradon Grantham (Sr.); DB Micah Fuller (So.); DB Jackson Adcock (

# Denotes region contest