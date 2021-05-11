County baseball rivals Ariton and G.W. Long set for semifinal showdown

Dunlap admits the chance to play rival G.W. Long is part of the buzz, but feels most of it relates to the Purple Cats’ success and history making.

“I think it may have something to do with it, but it has been a long time since Ariton has made it this far,” Dunlap said. “It has been awhile since this program has been to this point and that in itself has created a lot of excitement, just having that opportunity to go compete for a state championship next week.”

The teams played just a month ago with Ariton sweeping a doubleheader over the Rebels, 11-8 and 6-1, to give the Purple Cats the 2A, Area 3 title.

“We went down in game 1 in the second inning,” Dunlap said. “We were down 5-0 early and my message at that point was ‘We have to respond.’ We came back in the bottom of the second to tie it up 5-5 and took the lead in the third. That is one thing we have done really well all year, especially in that series, and that is to respond to whatever the situation we are in. It definitely paid off then.

“We got strong pitching from Phenix (Griffin) and Landon Thrash came in threw three really good relief innings in that first game. Nash (Evans) obviously threw a complete game in game two. We also swung the bat when we needed to. I thought that was key. We had some big two-out hits, big two-out RBI.”