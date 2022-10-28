CROSS COUNTRY 1A/2A AND 3A ROUNDUP: Zion Chapel teams qualify for cross country state meet

Zion Chapel boys and girls qualified for the Class 1A-2A state cross country championships next week at Oakville after the two finished in the top four qualifying spots at Thursday’s 1A/2A Section 1 meet in Andalusia.

The Zion Chapel boys finished second behind St. Luke’s. The Rebels were led by Cole Charles, who finished sixth with a time of 19 minutes and 12.15 seconds, and Landon Sawyer, who finished 13th in 20:39.94. Alex Moseley (17th place, 20:54.11), Austin Pritchett (30th, 23:00.58), Joeb Bradley (32nd, 23:14.12) and Elijah Barker (33rd, 23:15.97) were other top Rebel runners.

On the girls side, Theresa Clary (12th, 24:13.76), Cailyn Sanders (18th, 25:04.33) and Charlotte Sanders (22nd, 26:54.25) led Zion Chapel’s fourth-place finish.

Wicksburg girls qualify: The Wicksburg girls qualified for state, finishing as runner-up at the 1A-2A Section 1 meet in Andalusia, while two members of the boys team also qualified.

The Panther girls, who finished behind St. Luke’s, were paced by Kelsey Ellenburg, who finished third individually with a time of 23 minutes and 14.43 seconds. She finished behind University Charter’s Anna Pezent, who won in 21:43.47, and St. Luke’s Charlie Anne Phillips, the runner-up in 22:00.91.

Also for Wicksburg girls, Chloe Wallace finished ninth with a 23:52.51 time. Emmie Heath (20th place, 26:31.41), Baylee Parrish (21st, 26:37.33) and Sarah Helen Barrett (27th, 28:03.09) were other top Panther runners.

On the boys side, Jackson Barrett (14th overall, 20:41.23) and Cody Cox (16th, 20:42.64) qualified for state, finishing as the fifth and sixth place individual finishers on non-qualifying teams.

Kinston boys qualify: Kinston boys also qualified for state, taking the fourth and final qualifying team spot during the 1A/2A Section 1 meet.

Colby Tew led Kinston, finishing in 15th place in 20:42.35. Malachi McCarty (18th, 21:15.18), Easton Parker (47th, 26:41.57), Clayton Brown (48th, 26:41.90) and Jack Johnson (50th, 27:16.40) helped the Bulldogs.

The Kinston girls also competed, but top finisher Paisley Clark (32nd place, 29:02.98) did not qualify for state.

Two Goshen runners advance: Two Goshen runners – Brady Singleton for the boys and Emily Hussey on the girls team – qualified for the Class 1A/2A state meet after finishing among the six required individual finishers on non-qualifying teams during Thursday’s 1A/2A Section 1 meet in Andalusia.

Singleton finished ninth overall in the boys race with a 20:07.24 time, the third best time among runners not on a qualified team. Hussey placed 24th in the girls race, but earned the sixth and final qualifying spot off a 27:22.66 time.

New Brockton boys qualify: The New Brockton boys advanced to the Class 3A state meet after finishing in the fourth and final team qualifying spot at the 3A Section 1 meet Thursday in Andalusia.

Grason Wallace led the Gamecocks by finishing seventh overall with a 19:05.08 time. Gavin Hand was the next New Brockton placer in 23rd in 23:09.64. Isaac Walden placed 29th with a 24:34.34 time, William Fricks 32nd with a 26:40.32 time and Judd Thomas 36th in 28:36.84.

On the girls side, Casey Williams qualified as an individual for New Brockton as the final qualifier. Williams finished 22nd overall at the meet with a 27:52.75 time.

Ashford’s Ingram qualifies: Ashford’s Lydia Ingram was one of the top six individual finishers on a non-qualifying team at the Class 3A, Section 1 meet to earn a spot in the Class 3A state meet. Ingram finished 20th overall in the section race in 27:37.01, the fourth best individual time of a non-qualifying team runner.

Teammate Carly Dawsey (28th, 28:49.67) just missed qualifying.

Four Opp runners qualify: Three Opp boys runners and one girls runner qualified for state after finishing as one of the six individual finishers at the Class 3A, Section 1 meet in Andalusia.

Parker Burgess, Gehrig Presley and Vivek Patel advanced out of section for Opp boys and Haley Vendetti for the girls.

Burgess was the top boys individual qualifier after placing 17th at the section meet with a 20:44.97 time. Presley was the third qualifier after a 26th-place time of 23:18.24 and Patel took the last qualifying spot after a 27:21.02 time that placed 34th overall.

Vendetti had the fifth qualifying spot on the girls side with her 27:48.86 time. She finished 21st overall.