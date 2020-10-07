Cross country notebook: 16 teams scheduled for Eagle Invite on Thursday

Sixteeen teams, including two area teams running for the first time, are scheduled to run Thursday in the second of four meets that Providence Christian hosts on the Eastgate Park course this season.
Both Charles Henderson and Goshen, who have yet to compete this year, are registered for the Eagle Invite. The meet is varsity only and starts at 5 p.m.
The meet features most of the local teams plus Montgomery Academy and UMS-Wright. The UMS-Wright boys finished as Class 4A state runner-up last year.
The local teams set to run are Dothan, Enterprise, Charles Henderson, Headland, Geneva, Houston Academy, New Brockton, Northside Methodist, Opp, Providence Christian, Wicksburg, Goshen and Kinston.
Pleasant Home from Covington County is also in the field.
The lone Wiregrass team not registered for the meet is Zion Chapel.
The Eagle Invite is the second of four meets Providence Christian is hosting at Eastgate this season. The program hosted the Providence Invite on Sept. 24 and in three weeks, it hosts a JV meet. On Nov. 5, PCS hosts the Class 3A, Section 1 meet, a qualifier for the state meet in Oakville.
Geneva’s Taylor wins at the wire: Geneva senior Leah Taylor earned another win Saturday at the T.R. Miller Challenge in Brewton, taking the 5K race at the wire over Pensacola Catholic’s RaeAnne Tutton.
Taylor finished the race in 20 minutes and 28.17 seconds and Tutton in 20:28.36 – just 0.2 of a second difference. Pensacola Catholic’s Jaimee Tutton was on their heels, finishing third with a 20:29.39 time, barely a second off Taylor’s winning time.
The win was Taylor’s fifth in six meets this season. She also won the Opp’s Bobcat Invitational (Aug. 27), the Covington County meet (Sept. 12), the Trinity Trailblazer (Sept. 19) and at the Providence Invite (Sept. 26). She finished fifth at Oxford’s Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational (Aug. 29) in her other race.
Providence girls second: The Providence Christian girls finished as the runner-up at the T.R. Miller Challenge, behind St. Paul’s.
PCS, which had five runners finish in the top 30 of the 122-runner field, had 87 points, edging out Pensacola Catholic by three points for second. St. Paul’s, which had five runners place in the top 18, won with 43 points.
Leading the way for the Providence girls were Madelyn Patterson and Grace Crim. Patterson finished sixth in 21:05.80 and Crim in 11th place in 21:54.35.
Other top finishers for Providence were Anna Marie Blaxton (25th place, 23:02.18), Anna Catherine Farris (27th, 23:05.33) and Helen Talmadge (28th, 23:05.49).
Hart leads HA girls: Houston Academy’s Holley Hart finished fourth at the T.R. Miller Challenge, just behind the leaders of the race.
Hart finished with a time of 20:35.51, just seven seconds off the winning time by Geneva’s Taylor. It was also barley six seconds off the third-place time. The time by Hart was third best in HA history behind two times she has recorded.
Hart was one of four HA runners to finish in the top 30 of the 122-runner field, helping the Raiders to a fifth-place team finish among the 14 scoring teams.
Virginia Peacock was next for HA in 14th place with a 22:10.45 time. MaCauley Flanagan (24th place, 22:57.53), Maya Swope (29th, 23:14.14) and Kate Rane (46th, 24:18.34) were the other Raider scoring placers.
Patterson, Smith lead boys: Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson and Houston Academy’s Gunnar Smith both finished in the top 10 to led the PCS and HA boys at Saturday’s T.R. Miller Challenge.
Patterson finished seventh with a time of 17:16.62, fifth best in PCS history, while Smith took 10th in the 154-runner field with a 17:34.18 time.
As a team, Providence finished in eighth place with 222 points, just one point off seventh place. HA finished in ninth with 230 points, eight off the PCS total.
The other top five finishers for Providence Christian were Nathan Nicholls (48th place, 19:56.93), Banks Fogler (49th, 19:57.61), Henry Paul Blaxton (58th, 20:13.49) and Aidan Benefield (60th, 20:19.83).
Other top five finishers for the Raiders were JC Peacock (18th place, 18:16.29), Logan Bolton (68th, 20:33.05), Alex Middleton (71st, 20:40.10) and Alex Nolin (72nd, 20:41.74).
Enterprise competes at Jesse Owens: Enterprise sent 40 runners to race at the Jesse Owens Classic last Friday, competing over seven divisions of the Large Schools Division.
Jacob Tillery was the top Wildcat boys runner and Stella Retherford the top EHS girls finisher.
Tillery finished the boys 5K race in 18:09.00 with teammate Brett Tessay close behind in 18:20.46. The two placed 143rd and 150th among the 244 runners from throughout the Southeast.
Retherford finished the girls 5K event with a 20:41.61 time to finish 76th among the 198 runner-field.
The other top five times for EHS boys at the meet were by William Kim (18:37.41), Bowden Michael (18:57.85) and Rajan Dahale (19:02.28).
Following Retherford were Natalie Warner (20:54.24), Evelyn Holmes-Smith (21:33.64), Lauren Rodgers (21:52.29) and Emma McCrea (22:01.26).
Seymour, Phillips win at Opp: Wicksburg’s Hagen Seymour and Opp’s Mackenzie Phillips were the individual winners at last Thursday’s Bobcat Invitational 2 meet at Opp.
Seymour won the boys race with a 20:34:42 time with Dothan’s Ethan Johnston finishing runner-up with a 20:48.33 time and New Brockton’s Alex Garrison third in 20:58.91. Dothan’s Christopher Lindsey (21:07.24) finished fourth and Pleasant Home’s Logan Bolling (21:13.19) fifth.
On the girls side, Phillips had a winning time of 24:01.84 with Wicksburg’s Kelsey Ellenburg the runner-up in 24:34.11 and Dothan’s Jadalie Medeiros (25:02.47) and Kate Smith (25:11.09) fourth and fifth. Kinston’s Claire McReynolds (26:27.81) was fifth.
Dothan won the girls team title, finishing with 24 points to Opp’s 42 and Headland’s 58. On the boys side, Pleasant Home took first with 46 points, followed by Wicksburg in second with 81 points and Dothan in third on a tiebreaker over Headland after both finished with 84 points.
Bond, Wallace win middle school races: Wicksburg’s Elizabeth Bond and New Brockton’s Grason Wallace won 2-mile middle school races at the Bobcat Invitational 2 meet last Thursday.
Bond finished with a time of 18:15.58, ahead of teammate Devon Wewers (21:23.84), the runner-up.
Wallace took top honors in boys with a 15:12.58 clocking. Wicksburg’s Jackson Barrett was runner-up in 16:09.10.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!