Cross country notebook: 16 teams scheduled for Eagle Invite on Thursday

Sixteeen teams, including two area teams running for the first time, are scheduled to run Thursday in the second of four meets that Providence Christian hosts on the Eastgate Park course this season.

Both Charles Henderson and Goshen, who have yet to compete this year, are registered for the Eagle Invite. The meet is varsity only and starts at 5 p.m.

The meet features most of the local teams plus Montgomery Academy and UMS-Wright. The UMS-Wright boys finished as Class 4A state runner-up last year.

The local teams set to run are Dothan, Enterprise, Charles Henderson, Headland, Geneva, Houston Academy, New Brockton, Northside Methodist, Opp, Providence Christian, Wicksburg, Goshen and Kinston.

Pleasant Home from Covington County is also in the field.

The lone Wiregrass team not registered for the meet is Zion Chapel.

The Eagle Invite is the second of four meets Providence Christian is hosting at Eastgate this season. The program hosted the Providence Invite on Sept. 24 and in three weeks, it hosts a JV meet. On Nov. 5, PCS hosts the Class 3A, Section 1 meet, a qualifier for the state meet in Oakville.