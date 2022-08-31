Cross Country Notebook: Area teams do well at MA Invitational

Wiregrass cross country teams had a good showing at this past Saturday’s Montgomery Academy Invitational with area teams earning three of the top four spots in the girls race and two of the top three on the boys side with a local team winning both divisions.

Also, a Wiregrass runner won the girls race and several others finished second or third in races.

In the girls race, Houston Academy took the top spot among the 10 scoring teams with Enterprise second and Providence Christian fourth. Providence Christian won the boys team competition with Enterprise third.

Individually, Providence Christian’s Millie Talmadge won the girls 5K race, edging out teammate Hannah Jacobs.

Varsity girls: Houston Academy had five runners in the top 21 of the 85-runner field to edge out Enterprise for the top spot. The Raiders earned 55 points and Enterprise 58. Westminster of Oak Mountain was third with 75 points and Providence Christian fourth with 79.

HA was led by Pineda Selig, who finished sixth with a 21 minute and 42.43 seconds time in the 5K race. Brianna Hart (11th, 22:51.85), MaCauley Flanagan (13th, 23:14.03), Holley Hart (17th, 23:37.76) and Virginia Peacock (21st, 23:53.05) were the other top Raider finishers.

Enterprise was paced by Emma McCrea, a fourth-place finisher (21:34.98 time). Ammarie Jenkins (23:19.94), Madeline Nichols (23:30.04) and Talia de Hoyos (23:35.83) finished 14th through 16th and Anabelle de Hoyas (23:53.49) was 22nd.

Providence’s Talmadge won the 5K race in 20:12.55 with Jacobs (21:17.85) right behind. Madelyn Patterson (21:40.44) finished fifth and Elle Salter (23:56.51) in 23rd place, but the Eagles’ fifth scoring runner was Reed Payne (31:12.45) in 69th place.

Goshen had one runner in the race – Abigail Ellerman (74th place, 32:07.83).

Varsity boys: With four runners in the top eight, Providence rolled to the boys win, scoring 34 points to runner-up Westminster’s 84 points.

Enterprise (95 points) was third among the 13 scoring teams. Houston Academy, Zion Chapel and Goshen also had runners, but not enough for team scoring.

Banks Folger paced PCS, finishing runner-up with a 17 minutes and 11.43 time, trailing only Montgomery Academy’s Grant Casey (16:42.52). Cole Smith (5th place, 17:37.41), William Stanley (7th, 17:49.70) and Hudson Jordan (8th, 17:58.32) also finished in the top 10 for Providence. Wyatt Mixson (15th, 18:34.64) and Nathan Nicholls (18th, 18:50.57) were the next Eagle finishers.

Enterprise was led by Bowden Michael (9th, 18:01.24), Kristyan DeJesus (16th, 18:43.91), Conrad Suter (23rd, 19:30.83), Jacob Tillery (24th, 19:32.97) and Christopher Jones (33rd, 20:57.53).

Houston Academy had only one varsity boys entered – Brady Turner, who finished 31st with a 20:49.48 time. Goshen had one runner too – Brady Singleton, who finished 28th in 20:10.82. Zion Chapel had three runners with Cole Charles (35th, 21:03.07) the top placer.

JV Boys: Providence Christian and Enterprise finished second and third behind Westminster School in the JV boys 2-mile run. Zion Chapel and Northside Methodist finished sixth and seventh. Houston Academy also had runners in the field.

Westminster finished with 33 points to PCS’ 44 and Enterprise’s 58.

Individually, Enterprise’s Griffin Gwaltney (12:40.58) finished in second place, behind only Horseshoe Bend’s Loughton Spates (11:53.41). Enterprise’s Brenynn Harmon (13:11.44) was eighth, while Malachi Stafford (13:59.18) and Brayden Kellogg (14:01.32) finished 16th and 17th. Landon Jones (14:41.39) was 24th.

Providence Christian had four finishers in the top 12 – Jacob Mixson (4th place, 13:02.16), Josiah King (5th, 13:04.59), Zane Jones (9th, 13:25.41) and Zed Solomon (12th, 13:39.71). Cash Mullins (21st, 14:23.47) was the next highest PCS finishers.

Zion Chapel was led by Bert Oggs (46th place, 15:44.50), Brodie Davis (53rd, 15:59.01) and Austin Pritchett (57th, 16:03.44) in the 105-runner field.

Northside Methodist was led by Daniel Brown (75th place, 17:43.31), Parker Frith (77th, 17:45.73) and Elias Ramsdell (78th, 18:02.77).

Houston Academy had three runners in the race – Issac Meyers (22nd place, 14:34.44), Michael Elliott (30th, 14:58.73) and Bodee Ciccarelli (35th, 15:09.73).

JV Girls: Enterprise finished third, Houston Academy sixth, Providence Christian seventh, Zion Chapel eight and Northside Methodist ninth among the 11 scoring reams.

The Wiregrass had six finishers in the top 11 of the 114 runners. Providence Christian’s Brooke Stanley was the top local finisher, taking third place in 14:25.67 followed by Enterprise’s Hanna Nichols (6th place, 14:48.03) and Kamryn Wile (7th, 14:53.64). Northside Methodist’s Autumn Dressler (14:58.81) was eighth and Houston Academy’s Paxton Parrish (15:19.89) and Millie Gay (15:39.94) were ninth and 11th.

Other locals in the top 30 were Enterprise’s Natalie Prater (14th, 16:05.93), Providence Christian’s Juliette Hill (22nd, 16:35.41), Houston Academy’s Caroline Heersink (29th, 17:22.57) and Zion Chapel’s Cailyn Sanders (30th, 17:27.41).

Dothan runs at Stages meet: Dothan competed last Thursday at the Smiths Station Panther Stages meet and both the varsity and JV teams finished in sixth place.

Leading the varsity in the Stage 2 mixed 116-runner field (10th-12th grade) was Elijah Sekeres (39th place, 11:41.77), Gabriella Baker (69th, 13:23.54), Sondre Mjoen (83rd, 14:30.30), Swope Maya (86th, 14:37.33) and Gregory Foster (87th, 14:38.29).

In the Stage 1 race (grades 7-9), Dothan was led by Smith Williams (34th, 12:34.01), John Sherer (35th, 12:38.10) and Jake Dougherty (58th, 13:22.06) in the 143-field race.