Cross Country notebook: Big meet in Enterprise on Saturday

All of the Dothan Eagle high school cross country teams are running Saturday, competing in one of two meets.

The majority of the area teams are in Enterprise for the Wildcat Invitational at Johnny Henderson Park. The rest are at the Covington County Meet 1 in Andalusia.

The Wildcat Invitational features 10 teams, including eight from the Wiregrass. In addition to the host Wildcats, Dothan, Geneva, Houston Academy, New Brockton, Northside Methodist, Providence Christian and Wicksburg are local teams at the meet.

Montgomery Catholic and Prattville Christian are the other teams in Enterprise.

The girls meet features three of the six state individual finishers in Class 3A from last year in Houston Academy’s Holley Hart and Providence Christian’s Millicent Talmadge and Madelyn Patterson. Hart was the state runner-up with a time of 19 minutes and 32.3 seconds at last year’s state meet, while Talmadge (19:44.98) was fourth and Patterson (20:16.59) was sixth.

Ironically, the three enter Saturday’s 5K meet with the top times among the 71 entries with Hart (19:02.09) with the best entry time, followed by Talmadge (19:44.98) and Patterson (20:16.59).