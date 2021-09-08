Cross Country notebook: Big meet in Enterprise on Saturday

All of the Dothan Eagle high school cross country teams are running Saturday, competing in one of two meets.
The majority of the area teams are in Enterprise for the Wildcat Invitational at Johnny Henderson Park. The rest are at the Covington County Meet 1 in Andalusia.
The Wildcat Invitational features 10 teams, including eight from the Wiregrass. In addition to the host Wildcats, Dothan, Geneva, Houston Academy, New Brockton, Northside Methodist, Providence Christian and Wicksburg are local teams at the meet.
Montgomery Catholic and Prattville Christian are the other teams in Enterprise.
The girls meet features three of the six state individual finishers in Class 3A from last year in Houston Academy’s Holley Hart and Providence Christian’s Millicent Talmadge and Madelyn Patterson. Hart was the state runner-up with a time of 19 minutes and 32.3 seconds at last year’s state meet, while Talmadge (19:44.98) was fourth and Patterson (20:16.59) was sixth.
Ironically, the three enter Saturday’s 5K meet with the top times among the 71 entries with Hart (19:02.09) with the best entry time, followed by Talmadge (19:44.98) and Patterson (20:16.59).
On the boys side, last year’s Class 3A’s individual state champion Conner Patterson of Providence Christian has the top entry time of 16:28.63. Enterprise’s Brett Tessay (17:08.53) has the second best time and Houston Academy’s JC Peacock (17:13.67), who finished 12th at state last year, has the third top entry time among the 80-runner field.
Saturday’s meet starts with a junior varsity girls and boys two-mile run at 8 a.m., followed by the varsity 5K (3.1 miles) girls race at 8:30 and the boys varsity race at 9:15 a.m.
Covington County meet: Nine teams are competing Saturday in the Covington County Meet 1 at the Covington County Schools Track in Andalusia, including four Dothan Eagle coverage teams.
Area teams Opp, Goshen, Zion Chapel and Kinston are joined by Covington County programs Straughn, host Red Level, Florala and Pleasant Home plus Flomaton from Escambia County.
Pleasant Home’s Logan Bolling has the top entry time on the boys side at 18:51.62, followed by Kinston’s Colby Tew (19:21.52) and Flomaton’s Cooper Turner (19:39.00).
On the girls side, Kinston’s Claire McReynolds holds the top pre-meet time of 22:58.63, followed by Opp’s Mackenzie Phillips (23:11.93) and Straughn’s Trinity Jennings (23:24.95).
The meet starts at 9 a.m. with a junior varsity 3K (1.8 miles) race. The girls varsity race begins at 9:40 and the boys varsity at 10:05 a.m.
HA runners at Starr’s Mill: Houston Academy had some strong performance at this past Saturday’s AT&T Starr’s Mill Panther Cross Country meet in Fayetteville, Ga., including a fourth-place finish out of 14 times by the junior varsity girls team.
Leading the HA JV girls were Emily Selig-Pineda and Brianna Hart, who earned fifth and sixth place, respectively, in the 145-runner field. Selig-Pineda finished the race in 21 minutes and 16.72 and Hart in 21:29.62. The two were the top seventh graders to finish the race, which featured mostly eighth and ninth graders plus a few 10th, 11th and 12th graders sprinkled in.
Also for HA, Skye Mathews finished 21st in 23:49.82, while Maya Swope (35th, 24:48.06), Jayleigh Jordan (36th, 24:54.16), Avi Telesco (39th, 25:07.20), Claire Roberson (42nd, 25:26.34), Kate Rane (45th place, 25:36.09), Lilly Kate Wadsworth (46th, 25:39.46) and Ava Jones (49th, 25:50.45) all finishing in the top 50 among the 145 runners.
On the varsity level, Houston Academy’s Holley Hart finished 48th and Virginia Peacock 78th in the girls race out of 209 runners. Hart finished with a 20:55.92 time, the ninth best showing among 50 sophomores in the race. Peacock had a time of 21:50.91.
For the boys varsity, JC Peacock had the best finish, taking 81st place in the 266-runner field with a 17:38.64 time. He was followed by Alex Middleton (217th, 20:08.85), Brady Turner (244th, 21:15.67), Colton Ash (250th, 21:44.25) and Andrew Muench (265th, 23:19.68).
Dothan finishes second: The Dothan boys varsity team finished second at last Thursday’s Bobcat Invitational in Opp.
The Wolves, behind three top 15 individual finishers, earned 66 points to trail only Montgomery Academy (42) among the seven scoring teams. New Brockton (82), Prattville (93), Wicksburg (124), Kinston (133) and Opp (166) rounded out the field.
Dothan was led by Ethan Johnston, who took fourth place in 20:24.01, and by Elijah Sekeres, who finished seventh in a 21:05.12 time. Sebastian Mederios (15th, 22:14.98), Smith Williams (20th, 22:47.90) and Daniel Burque (27th, 23:53.04) were the next DHS finishers.
The Dothan girls had three runners, but not enough for team scoring. Gabrielle Baker was the top finisher with a ninth place time of 27:19.57.
Garrison, Wallace shine for NB: New Brockton’s Alex Garrison and Grason Wallace finished second and third individually at the Bobcat Invitational to spark the Gamecocks’ third-place team effort.
Garrison earned a 19:08.61 time, the third best mark in school history. Wallace clocked in at 20:17.06, a career best for the freshman. The two finished behind the winner Grant Casey of Montgomery Academy (18:08.66).
Dawson Peacock (17th, 22:28.97) was the next top Gamecock finisher.
Ellenburg, Phillips finish high: Wicksburg’s Kelsey Ellenburg and Opp’s Mackenzie Philllips finished second and third in the girls varsity 5K race at the Bobcat Invitational.
Ellenburg finished in 24:54.79 and Phillips in 25:08.12.
The top finisher was Straughn’s Trinity Jennings in 23:34.74.
Other local finishes: Kinston’s Colby Tew finished sixth at the Bobcat Invitational with a time of 21:00.80 to highlight other performances of area schools at the meet.
Other Wiregrass schools and their top finisher on the boys side were Jackson Barrett of Wicksburg (9th place, 21:40.63), Landon Sawyer of Zion Chapel (22nd, 22:59.62) and Kasey Dyess of Opp (29th, 24:09.45).
On the girls side, Claire McReynolds helped Kinston to a second-place team finish behind Montgomery Academy, finishing in 11th place with a 28:30.94 time.
Other schools and their top girls placer were Scarlett Kenward of Northside Methodist (13th, 28:58.14) and Madelynne Crowley of New Brockton (15th, 30:53.93).
Cox, Adkinson win JV races: Wicksburg’s Cody Cox and Zion Chapel’s Ashleigh Adkinson won the junior varsity races at the Bobcat Invitational.