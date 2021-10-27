CROSS COUNTRY NOTEBOOK: Class 3A, Section 1 meet at Eastgate on Thursday

Two others who placed in the top sixth at state last year are also back. Providence runners Patterson and Talmadge finished third and fourth at last year’s section meet. A week later, Talmadge took fourth at state and Patterson sixth.

Other top runners back from last year’s section are Houston Academy’s Peacock (fifth last year), Providence Christian’s Anne Marie Blaxton (sixth), Cottage Hill’s Isabel Oldshue and Olivia Andrews (seventh and eighth), HA’s Flanagan (10th) and Wicksburg’s Kelsey Ellenburg (11th).

The boys section race also returns the defending champ in Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson, who had a winning 16:38.75 time last year.

Patterson, last year’s Class 3A individual state champion and the Dothan Eagle Male Cross Country Runner of the Year, has had a strong season this fall, earning five times below 17 minutes capped by a school record 16:16.24 at the Alexander/Asics Meet in Georgia on Oct. 2.

Eagle teammates Banks Folger, Cole Smith and William Stanley have all run under 18 minutes this year.

Houston Academy’s JC Peacock is another major contender for boys individual honors. The senior ran a career-best 17:06.44 at the Trinity Trailblazer meet and also won the Enterprise Wildcat Invitational in early September in 17:30.94.