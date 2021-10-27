CROSS COUNTRY NOTEBOOK: Class 3A, Section 1 meet at Eastgate on Thursday

Houston Academy and Providence Christian cross country teams have had strong performances throughout the season, seemingly building toward a potential postseason showdown.
That postseason showdown has now arrived.
The Raiders and Eagles are among nine teams competing Thursday at the Class 3A, Section 1 postseason meet, a qualifier for the AHSAA State Championships on Nov. 6 in Oakville.
The teams race on the Eastgate Park course, located between Dothan and Ashford, with the girls varsity 5K race (3.1 miles) at 3 p.m. and the boys at 3:40 p.m.
It is one of six section meets involving Wiregrass programs on Thursday. Enterprise and Dothan run at the Class 7A, Section 2 meet at Auburn’s Keisel Park and Eufaula runs in Class 6A, Section 2, also at Auburn’s Keisel Park, while Charles Henderson competes in 5A, Section 1 at Montgomery’s Gateway Park, Geneva in 4A, Section 1 at Bay Minette’s Bicentennial Park and Kinston and Zion Chapel at the Class 1A/2A, Section 1 at Covington County Schools Track in Andalusia.
The majority of the area teams are at the 3A, Section 1 meet at Eastgate. In addition to HA and Providence Christian, Opp, New Brockton and Wicksburg are at the section. Other teams competing are Cottage Hill Christian, Flomaton, Mobile Christian and T.R. Miller.
At all section meets, including Class 3A, Section 1, the top four finishing teams qualify for state. Also the top six individuals not on one of the top four teams will qualify for state.
Providence Christian girls and boys both won the team section titles a year ago, but Houston Academy teams, the girls in particular, are expected to battle with PCS for this year’s top spots.
The defending Class 3A state champion Providence girls and the HA girls, a fourth-place state finisher last year, enter with plenty of momentum. Both teams won two meets this year, including their last one just 12 days on Oct. 16.
Providence Christian won its own tournament in September and took the Auburn Tiger Classic less than two weeks ago. Millicent Talmadge, Madelyn Patterson, Hannah Jacobs, Hazel Jacobs and Anna Catherine Farris have all solid moments for PCS.
Houston Academy won the Trinity Trailblazer in September and Trinity’s Co-Ed meet on Oct. 16 behind a host of runners, including Holley Hart, Emily Selig-Pineda, Brianna Hart, Virginia Peacock and MaCauley Flanagan.
The girls race features eight of the nine finishers from last year’s section meet, including defending champion Holley Hart of Houston Academy. Hart won last year at Eastgate in 19 minutes and 36.97 seconds and added a second-place state finish a couple of weeks later.
Two others who placed in the top sixth at state last year are also back. Providence runners Patterson and Talmadge finished third and fourth at last year’s section meet. A week later, Talmadge took fourth at state and Patterson sixth.
Other top runners back from last year’s section are Houston Academy’s Peacock (fifth last year), Providence Christian’s Anne Marie Blaxton (sixth), Cottage Hill’s Isabel Oldshue and Olivia Andrews (seventh and eighth), HA’s Flanagan (10th) and Wicksburg’s Kelsey Ellenburg (11th).
The boys section race also returns the defending champ in Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson, who had a winning 16:38.75 time last year.
Patterson, last year’s Class 3A individual state champion and the Dothan Eagle Male Cross Country Runner of the Year, has had a strong season this fall, earning five times below 17 minutes capped by a school record 16:16.24 at the Alexander/Asics Meet in Georgia on Oct. 2.
Eagle teammates Banks Folger, Cole Smith and William Stanley have all run under 18 minutes this year.
Houston Academy’s JC Peacock is another major contender for boys individual honors. The senior ran a career-best 17:06.44 at the Trinity Trailblazer meet and also won the Enterprise Wildcat Invitational in early September in 17:30.94.
A year ago, Peacock finished fifth at the section meet. He is the top returning runner behind Patterson from last year’s section meet as the second, third and fourth-place finishers all graduated.
The next seven boys finishers from last year’s meet return this year. They are Providence’s Smith (sixth), Stanley (seventh), Peyton Hall (ninth), Henry Paul Blaxton (10th) and Nathan Nicholls (11) plus Cottage Hill’s Nathan Broome (8th) and Wicksburg’s Hagen Seymour (12th).
New Brockton senior Alex Garrison, who ran a season-high 18:12.69 on Oct. 16, is an outside dark horse contender for the section individual title.
New Brockton’s Wallace wins: New Brockton’s Grason Wallace goes into the section on a winning note, after capturing first at this past Saturday’s Covington County Schools Pre-Sectional Meet in Andalusia.
Wallace had a winning 19:03.47 time to beat out Kinston’s Colby Tew, the runner-up in 19:26.69.
Pleasant Home’s Jackson Hawkins (20:15.05) was third, Opp’s Kasey Dyess (20:55.09) fourth and New Brockton’s Dawson Peacock (21:30.30) fifth. Goshen’s Brady Singleton (21:39.72) was sixth.
Zion Chapel, which had five finishers between seventh and 16th place, won the team title. The Rebels were led Landon Sawyer (7th place, 21:44.08), Joeb Bradley (12th, 22:14.89), Elijah Barker (13th, 22:43.30) and Brayden Watson (14th, 22:51.14).
New Brockton finished second as a team with 67 points, 15 behind Zion Chapel (52). Opp (72), Pleasant Home (82) and Kinston (83) rounded out the team scoring.
Straughn’s Jennings takes top spot: Straughn’s Trinity Jenkins earned a 21.49.75 time to win the Covington County Schools Pre-Sectional girls race. She easily outdistanced the runner-up, Kinston’s Claire McReynolds (24:47.73).
Zion Chapel’s Charlotte Sanders (25:15.62), Straughn’s Reagan Bartholomew (26:21.94) and Zion Chapel’s Cailyn Sanders (26:41.20) finished third through fifth.
Kinston and Zion Chapel were the only teams that had a full team for scoring. The teams ended up with 28 points each, but Kinston won the top spot off a tiebreaker.