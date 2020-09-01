Cross Country notebook: Geneva's Taylor has banner week

Though she is the team’s only member, Leah Taylor carried the banner high for Geneva in high school cross country’s opening week.

Taylor, a senior, won the Opp Bobcat Invitational on Thursday and followed two days later with a fifth-place finish against a strong field at the Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational on Saturday.

She took the Opp 3.1 mile race with a 22 minute and 21.86 second time, a good three minutes ahead of the nearest finisher, Mackenie Phillips of Opp (25:25.35).

Two days later, she earned a time of 20:08.25 in a 3.1 mile race to place fifth in a field of 113 runners in Oxford. The effort was behind only runners from Brookstone, Ga., (18:46.00), Hoover (19:54.41), Central-Phenix City (19:56.50) and Effingham County, Ga., (20:02.54). Overall, 10 girls broke the 21-minute mark at the race.

Dothan, Wicksburg win Opp meet: The Dothan girls and Wicksburg boys captured titles at the Opp Bobcat Invitational.

Dothan won the girls varsity competition when it was the lone team to have enough members to qualify for a team score. Geneva, Opp, Kinston, Wicksburg, Straughn, Zion Chapel and Pleasant Home had runners in the field of 23, but not enough for team scoring.