Cross Country notebook: Geneva's Taylor has banner week

Though she is the team’s only member, Leah Taylor carried the banner high for Geneva in high school cross country’s opening week.
Taylor, a senior, won the Opp Bobcat Invitational on Thursday and followed two days later with a fifth-place finish against a strong field at the Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational on Saturday.
She took the Opp 3.1 mile race with a 22 minute and 21.86 second time, a good three minutes ahead of the nearest finisher, Mackenie Phillips of Opp (25:25.35).
Two days later, she earned a time of 20:08.25 in a 3.1 mile race to place fifth in a field of 113 runners in Oxford. The effort was behind only runners from Brookstone, Ga., (18:46.00), Hoover (19:54.41), Central-Phenix City (19:56.50) and Effingham County, Ga., (20:02.54). Overall, 10 girls broke the 21-minute mark at the race.
Dothan, Wicksburg win Opp meet: The Dothan girls and Wicksburg boys captured titles at the Opp Bobcat Invitational.
Dothan won the girls varsity competition when it was the lone team to have enough members to qualify for a team score. Geneva, Opp, Kinston, Wicksburg, Straughn, Zion Chapel and Pleasant Home had runners in the field of 23, but not enough for team scoring.
On the boys side, Wicksburg, with five runners in the top nine spots, finished with 21 points to outdistance Dothan (69), Pleasant Home (76), Zion Chapel (83) and Opp (104). New Brockton and Straughn also had runners compete.
Individually, Geneva’s Taylor won the girls varsity race (22:21.86 time) and Kinston eighth grader Colby Tew (21:36.92) won the varsity boys event.
Following Taylor in the varsity girls race were Opp’s Phillips (25:25.35), Dothan’s Jadalie Medeiros (26:07.71), Kinston’s Claire McReynolds (26:37.86) and Wicksburg’s Kelsey Ellenburg (27:16.42) in the top five.
Straughn’s top runner was Trinity Jennings (28:15.67, 6th place), Zion Chapel’s top girls runner was Gavanne Johnson (30:14.67, 8th place) and Pleasant Home’s top runner was Aubrey Pittman (30:49.54, 10th place).
Following Tew in the boys race were Wicksburg’s Hagen Seymour (22:00.22) and Austin Grantham (22:26.24) in second and third place. Dothan’s Ethan Johnston (22:48.76) and Christopher Lindsey (22:59.99) were fourth and fifth.
New Brockton’s top boys runner was Alex Garrison (23:37.50, 8th place), Zion Chapel’s top boys place was Stetson Adcock (24:04.72, 10th place) and Opp’s top runner was Kasey Dyess (24:30.62, 11th place). Liam Philpott (24:35.76, 12th place) was Straughn’s top runner and Nicholas Holley (24:48.29, 13th place) was Pleasant Home’s top runner.
Bond, Wallace, win 2-mile races: Wicksburg’s Elizabeth Bond and New Brockton’s Grayson Wallace won the girls and boys 2-mile races at the Opp Bobcat Invitational.
Wicksburg’s Bond had a winning time of 19:48.24, well ahead of runner-up Maggie Ruth Wiggins of Pleasant Home (22:28.04). Wicksburg’s Devon Wewers (24:34.18) was third and Opp’s Crystal Rogers (24:54.21) was fourth.
New Brockton’s Wallace finished with a 16:05.04 winning time, slightly ahead of Wicksburg’s Jackson Barrett (16:21.86) and New Brockton’s Dawson Peacock (17:11.82), the second and third place finishers. Opp’s Gehrig Presley (17:25.94) was fourth.
Hart, Crim pace girls teams at Panther Stages: Houston Academy’s Holley Hart finished in eighth place and Providence Christian’s Grace Crim in ninth place to lead the two respective schools at the Smiths Station Panther Stages meet last Thursday.
PCS and HA both finished with 123 points, but the Eagles had the top sixth-place finisher to edge the Raiders for fourth place at the meet, won by Auburn.
The race was 3000 meters (1.8 miles) instead of the traditional 5,000 (3.1 miles).
Hart clocked in at 12 minutes and 01.76 over the 1.8 miles, just seconds ahead of Crim (12:06.52).
Other top runners for HA were Virginia Peacock (13:09.87, 23rd place), Avi Telesco (13:54.91, 38th place), MaCauley Flanagan (13:58.80, 41st) and Maya Swope (14:00.19, 42nd place).
Following Crim for PCS were Madelyn Patterson (13:22.79, 28th), Millicent Talmadge (13:37.72, 32nd place), Elle Salter (13:55.83, 39th place), Pace Maddox (14:12.75, 46th place) and Anna Catherine Farris (14:16.56, 48th).
Smith, Patterson led boys at Panther meet: Houston Academy’s Gunnar Smith finished in 11th place and Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson a spot back in the boys race at Smiths Station’s Panther Stages.
Smith finished in 10:08.81, while Patterson was right behind at 10:09.08.
Houston Academy finished fourth as a team at the 11-team meet with 140 points and Providence was fifth with 160 points.
Other top finishes for HA were JC Peacock (10:28.91, 17th place), Sam Middleton (11:36.91, 51st place), Logan Bolton (11:43.21, 54th place) and Alex Middleton (11:47.40, 59th place).
Following Patterson for PCS were Peyton Hall (11:21.87, 38th place), William Stanley (11:29.34, 47th place) and Aidan Benefield (11:45.28, 58th place).
Off week: The cross country teams in the area all have the week off from competition. Several teams will return on Sept. 12 for the Smiths Station Fill-in meet or at the Covington County meet.
