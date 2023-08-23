The start of the high school cross country season in the area is Friday night when Houston Academy hosts the Spread the Light Glow Run at Dothan’s Landmark Park.

The Spread the Light Glow Run is a race celebrating the spirit of Shereen Yunis, a Houston Academy seventh grade runner last year who passed away in a car accident in February.

HA head coach Karrie Hart referred to Yunis as a person of “sunshine” who was always “lifting everybody up” and was known for the phrase “love them anyway.”

Six teams have registered runners for the meet – Dothan, Enterprise, Emmanuel Christian, Houston Academy, Northside Methodist and Providence Christian.

The meet starts with a combined girls and boys junior varsity 2 mile run at 6 p.m. The varsity boys 5K (3.1 miles) race is at 6:30 p.m. and the girls at 7 p.m.

Hart plans for the Spread the Light Glow run to be an annual event.

Zion Chapel in Montgomery: Zion Chapel opens the season Saturday at the Montgomery Academy Invitational meet on Huntingdon College’s Greenbrier Course.

The Rebels are the lone Wiregrass team at the meet, which features 13 other teams, mostly in the Montgomery area. The meet starts with the varsity girls 5K and varsity boys race at 8 a.m., followed by a boys and girls 2 mile run at 8:35 a.m.

Four new coaches: Four programs have new cross country head coaches this season.

Lakenya Knight has taken over at Charles Henderson, Cliff Morrison at Wicksburg, Ty Mock at New Brockton and Garrett Golden at Emmanuel Christian.