CROSS COUNTRY NOTEBOOK: Lakeside girls win AISA state meet

The Lakeside School girls dominated the AISA state cross country meet Wednesday in Auburn, earning six of the top nine places and winning the team title.

Chloe Helms, a Lakeside junior, won the meet with a time of 21 minutes and 20.33, with teammate Addy Helms finishing runner-up in 24:53.03. The other top Lakeside runners were Anna Peak (5th, 28:13.94), Eliza Eriksen (7th, 29:46.10), Rebecca Neville (8th, 30:21.69) and Carlee Davis (9th, 30:21.75).

The Chiefs finished on top with 15 points. Glenwood (45 points) was runner-up. Springwood was the only other school with runners.

On the boys side, Lakeside’s Evan Sellars (21:05.84) finished in eighth place and Tucker Stephenson (24:32.78) in 23rd.

AISA JV: In the AISA JV 2-mile state meet on Wednesday, Lakeside’s John Peak (13:19.26) finished seventh and Logan Clark (14:17.09) took 17th place. Lawson Raines (23rd, 15:57.39), Michael Hamilton (26th, 16:30.78) and Sanders Raines (27th, 16:39.68) also ran for Lakeside.

Addy Berry (18:38.72) led the Lakeside JV girls with a 17th-place finish with Skylynn Clark (18:42.02) just two spots behind. Ava Witcher (21st. 19:08.19) also ran for Lakeside.

HA wins at Opp: Paced by a one-two-three finish, the Houston Academy girls won the 2nd Annual Heather Bryan Cross Country Invitational last Thursday in Opp.

Raider eighth grader Brianna Hart won the meet, edging out older sister Holley. Brianna Hart had a 21:47.18 time in the 5K race while Holley Hart, a junior, recorded a 22:11.05 time. HA’s Emily Selig Pineda (22:19.02) claimed third.

Inaaya Ateeque (23rd, 27:55.73) and Paxton Parrish (27th, 28:08.67) were the next HA finishers.

As a team, Houston Academy finished with 29 points to outdistance Wicksburg (52), Zion Chapel (61), Andalusia (75) and Pleasant Home (101).

Finishing behind the three HA runners was Geneva’s Kaden Ward (24:49.14) in fourth place. Pleasant Home’s Pressley Kelley (25:05.98), Zion Chapel’s Theresa Clay (25:10.43) and Wicksburg’s Chloe Wallace (25:18.23) placed fifth through seventh. Straughn’s Faith Eib (25:28.34) and Geneva runners Mary Padgett (25:39.62) and Abby Allen (26:02.16) rounded out the top 10.

New Brockton’s Wallace wins boys race: New Brockton’s Grason Wallace won the boys 5K race at the Heather Bryan Invitational last Thursday, edging Zion Chapel’s Cole Charles at the finish line.

Wallace finished in 19 minutes and 17.73 seconds and Charles in 19:18.23.

Pleasant Home runners Vance Kelley (19:45.39) and Jackson Hawkins (20:08.22) were third and fourth followed by Kinston’s Colby Tew (20:23.98), Wicksburg’s Jackson Barrett (20:29.46) and Kinston’s Malachi McCarty (20:44.31).

Wicksburg’s Cody Cox (20:48.75), Houston Academy’s Brady Turner (20:51.66) and Rehobeth’s Justin Trawick (21:01.62) rounded out the top 10. Geneva’s Seth Barnes (21:04.60) was 11th.

Zion Chapel won the team battle, edging Pleasant Home by five points (58 to 63). Andalusia (75) was third with Wicksburg (86), Kinston (89) and Opp (129) fourth through sixth.

HA’s Dismuke wins JV: Houston Academy girls had the top four runners in the junior varsity race at the Heather Bryan meet, led by Lila Dismuke, who had a winning 18:33.39 time.

Anna Owens (20:13.84), Marie Owens (20:29.63) and Lauren Sanders (20:55.43) of HA finished second through fourth. Geneva’s Addie Vaughan (20:57.98) finished fifth.

While Houston Academy had the top four runners, it didn’t have a required fifth for scoring. Andalusia was the lone team that did and won the meet.

Benbow, Zion Chapel win: Zion Chapel’s Brayden Benbow won the JV meet at the Heather Bryan Invitational at Opp, finishing in 16:26.27 to beat out Andalusia’s Jayden Martin (16:37.11) by nearly 11 seconds.

Zion Chapel also won the team title as the lone program to have the required five runners. Gavyn Moore (6th place, 18:33.44) was the Rebels’ next finisher with Clay Charles (8th, 18:58.94), Grady Meeks (9th, 19:35.24) and Jayden Allen (12th, 20:51.06) the other runners.

Talmadge, Smith led PCS: Millie Talmadge and Cole Smith both produced top 10 times in school history to lead Providence Christian at Saturday’s FSU Invitational in Tallahassee, Fla.

Talmadge earned a time of 19 minutes and 19.80 seconds, third best in PCS history. She placed eighth in the Select Girls division at the FSU meet.

Smith finished with a 16:46.50, a career best time that was 10th all-time at PCS. He finished in 97th place out 283 runners in a loaded Elite Boys race.

The PCS girls finished 17th out of 30 teams and the boys 30th out of 31 teams at the meet.

Other top PCS girls runners were Hannah Jacobs (36th place, 20:34.10), Brooke Stanley (86th, 21:38.00) and Elle Salter (131st, 22:25.80).

On the boys side, Hudson Jordan (122nd, 16:57.80), William Stanley (133rd, 17:02.50) and Banks Folger (166th, 17:126.30) finished behind Smith.

Enterprise at Smiths Station: Enterprise’s Emma McCrea finished ninth and Bowden Michael 10th at the Smiths Station Panther Invitational on Saturday.

McCrea finished in 21:08.35 and Michael in 17:49.70.

The efforts helped Enterprise girls to fifth place out of 10 teams and the boys to a sixth-place finish out of 12 teams.

Other top EHS girls finishers were Hannah Nichols (24th place, 22:39.04), Kamryn Wile (27th, 22:43.36), Madeline Nichols (31st, 23:04.78), Ammarie Jenkins (33rd, 23:13.77) and Natalie Pryor (38th, 23:58.89) among the 115-runner field.

Other top Wildcat boys placers were Conrad Suter (19th place, 18:14.68), Griffin Gwaltney (40th, 19:25.59), Jacob Von Mahland (55th, 23:03.04), Brenynn Harmon (58th, 20:14.35), Christopher Jones (66th, 20:34.12), Malachi Stafford (69th, 20:51.99) and Kaleb Ogden (70th, 20:58.05) among the 145 runners.

Others at Smiths Station: Dothan, Headland and Goshen also had runners at the Smiths Station meet.

For Dothan, Gabriella Baker (22:08.07) finished 17th in the girls race and Gregory Foster (23:18.52) in 102th to lead the Wolves. In the JV run, Swope Maya (15th, 13:59.78) and Kennedy Watford (19th, 14:18.07) led the Dothan girls, while Alexander Vasquez (10th, 11:13.61), Smith Williams (23rd, 11:59.11) and John Sherer (25th, 12:09.26) led the boys team.

Headland’s top performances were Wyatt Farrar (68th place, 20:47.28) for varsity boys, Mariah Marshall (95th, 29:24.06) in varsity girls and Alexis-Marie Jones (35rd, 18:19.72) in the mixed junior high boys and girls.

The top finishers for Goshen were Emily Hussey (70th, 26:49.40) in girls and Brady Singleton (98th, 23:01.01) in boys.