Cross Country Notebook: Lakeside girls win AISA state meet

The meet starts with the junior varsity 2-mile race at 9 a.m., followed by the varsity girls at 9:40 a.m. and varsity boys at 10:05.

In Montgomery, the Trinity meet features a unique format were teams place their top five girls and top five boys for a 10-person team and the top three boys and top three girls finishers on each team will be scored to determine a co-ed champion. The co-ed race is at 9:05 a.m.

There will also be regular girls and boys races with the girls at 8 a.m. and the boys at 8:35 a.m.

Local teams registered for the 21-team meet are Dothan and Houston Academy.

Enterprise boys finish second: Behind three top 16 finishes, the Enterprise boys team earned second place at this past Saturday’s Smiths Station Panther Invitational.

The Enterprise girls finished sixth out of eight scoring teams.

The Wildcat boys earned 71 points behind only Smiths Station (54), but it was enough to beat out Columbus (Ga.), which finished third with 77 points, and was well ahead of five other scoring teams.